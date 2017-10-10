Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Movies Businesses Piracy Entertainment

It's Illegal to Pirate Films in Iran, Unless You're the Government (vice.com) 11

Posted by msmash from the closer-look dept.
An anonymous reader shares a report: While legal "pirating" exists in Iran, six administrators of the Iranian pirate movie site TinyMoviez have been arrested by Iranian authorities. This was a website the Iranian national broadcaster had used to download and nationally air movies in the past. The exact date of the arrests are unknown, but Tehran's Prosecutor General announced the arrests on September 26, 2017. The website is still online, but users haven't been able to download content from it since September 19, 2017. Now TinyMoviez administrators are finding themselves on the wrong side of Iran's odd and often pirating friendly copyright laws. Iran's copyright law is a quagmire when it comes to understanding what rights exists for creators of an original piece of work, and what rights exist for those wanting to re-distribute original works, such as movies. Meanwhile, Article 8 gives the government broad powers to reproduce work that is not its own. This means that the government is exempt from Article 23, which criminalizes the theft of another's work.

It's Illegal to Pirate Films in Iran, Unless You're the Government More | Reply

It's Illegal to Pirate Films in Iran, Unless You're the Government

Comments Filter:

  • A classic case of: Quod licet Iovi, non licet bovi [wikipedia.org].

  • Government Explained In One Mad Lib (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    It's Illegal to (VERB) in (PLACE), Unless You're the Government

  • This means that the government is exempt from Article 23, which criminalizes the theft of another's work.

    In civilized countries, it is called "taxes".

  • The featured article claims that Article 8 of Iran's copyright law mentions an exception for public libraries and educational institutions.

    Public libraries, documentation centers, scientific institutions and educational establishments, which are noncommercial, may reproduce protected works by a photographic or similar process, in the numbers necessary, for the purposes of their activities, according to a decree to be issued by the Board of Ministers.

    I don't see how it's fundamentally different from sections

Slashdot Top Deals

The more cordial the buyer's secretary, the greater the odds that the competition already has the order.

Close