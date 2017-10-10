Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Microsoft Privacy Cellphones Communications The Internet

PSA: Microsoft Is Using Cortana To Read Your Private Skype Conversations (betanews.com) 10

Posted by BeauHD from the heads-up dept.
BrianFagioli shares a report from BetaNews: With Cortana's in-context assistance, it's easier to keep your conversations going by having Cortana suggest useful information based on your chat, like restaurant options or movie reviews. And if you're in a time crunch? Cortana also suggests smart replies, allowing you to respond to any message quickly and easily -- without typing a thing," says The Skype Team. The team further says, "Cortana can also help you organize your day -- no need to leave your conversations. Cortana can detect when you're talking about scheduling events or things you have to do and will recommend setting up a reminder, which you will receive on all your devices that have Cortana enabled. So, whether you're talking about weekend plans or an important work appointment, nothing will slip through the cracks."

So, here's the deal, folks. In order for this magical "in-context" technology to work, Cortana is constantly reading your private conversations. If you use Skype on mobile to discuss private matters with your friends or family, Cortana is constantly analyzing what you type. Talking about secret business plans with a colleague? Yup, Microsoft's assistant is reading those too. Don't misunderstand -- I am not saying Microsoft has malicious intent by adding Cortana to Skype; the company could have good intentions. With that said, there is the potential for abuse. Microsoft could use Cortana's analysis to spy on you for things like advertising or worse, and that stinks. Is it really worth the risk to have smart replies and suggested calendar entries? I don't know about you, but I'd rather not have my Skype conversations read by Microsoft.

PSA: Microsoft Is Using Cortana To Read Your Private Skype Conversations More | Reply

PSA: Microsoft Is Using Cortana To Read Your Private Skype Conversations

Comments Filter:

  • We all should know what LOVEINT is https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
    And it's not only NSA agents who use the tools of their job to check on all kinds of people they know. Cops to the same, to check if any new girlfriend has prior convictions or only arrests, etc. Data exists, so it will be used.
    Are the employees of (in alphabetical order) Amazon, Apple, Google, Microsoft, Samsung, etc.who have access to Cortana, Siri, GMail, Bixbx,etc. databases doing the same? Are there even any safeguards against it?

  • and i wont get an amazon alexa or any other brand of smart speaker/mic thing, they are just corporate/government spy bots

  • Don't misunderstand -- I am not saying Microsoft has malicious intent by adding Cortana to Skype; the company could have good intentions.

    Where did I hear that before... Oh yeah, something along the lines of "The road to hell is paved with good intentions."

Slashdot Top Deals

Make sure your code does nothing gracefully.

Close