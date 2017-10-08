Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Advertising Censorship

Ask Slashdot: Is Deliberately Misleading People On the Internet Free Speech? 35

Posted by EditorDavid from the defending-to-the-death-your-right-to-mislead-me dept.
Slashdot reader dryriver writes: Before anyone cries "free speech must always be free," let me qualify the question. Under a myriad of different internet sites and blogs are these click-through adverts that promise quick "miracle cures" for everything from toenail fungus to hair loss to tinnitus to age-related skin wrinkles to cancer. A lot of the ads begin with copy that reads "This one weird trick cures....." Most of the "cures" on offer are complete and utter crap designed to lift a few dollars from the credit cards of hundreds of thousands of gullible internet users. The IQ boosting pills that supposedly give you "amazing mental focus after just 2 weeks" don't work at all. Neither do any of the anti-ageing or anti-wrinkle creams, regardless of which "miracle berry" extract they put in them this year. And if you try to cure your cancer with an Internet remedy rather than seeing a doctor, you may actually wind up dead.

So the question -- is peddling this stuff online really "free speech"? You are promising something grandiose in exchange for hard cash that you know doesn't deliver any benefits at all.
Long-time Slashdot reader apraetor counters, "But how do you determine what is 'true'?" And Slashdot reader ToTheStars argues "It's already established that making claims about medicine is subject to scrutiny by the FDA (or the relevant authority in your jurisdiction)." But are other things the equivalent of yelling "fire" in a crowded movie theatre? Leave your best thoughts in the comments. Is deliberately misleading people on the internet free speech?

  • I'm taking the conservative approach: If it's legal it's free speech. Otherwise the advertisers wouldn't risk posting said info.

    I can't accept that "if it's free speech it's legal" approach. Otherwise speech promoting violence and hatred would be legal.

    • There are kinds of deception that are illegal, fraud & perjury both come to mind quickly. Making false medical claims can also run afoul of the FDA rules.

      This is the kind of thing that depends on the circumstances of whatever is going on, not on merely whether or not someone said something that isn't true on the internet. Commercial speech, in particular, has more restrictions than other kinds, so there isn't just one answer that can sum up every case, you'd have to go through the law to see what does

  • There can be no generalized answer to this question. Any particular case would have to be decided on its merits. As mentioned, the FDA could punish them for making unsupported claims about a cure. The FTC could come after them for false advertising. But in any case, "on the internet" has absolutely nothing to do with it. There are no special rules for any of this stuff that apply only to the internet.

  • And you're asking this about Miracle Berries?
    There are much better, and more costly, examples of lying on the internet.
    I agree. Its a great question.

    So let's stick with berries and see where that takes us.

  • Yes, it's free speech, just as it's free speech to deliberately mislead people in print or when speaking. But just as with in-print or speaking, deliberately making false statements opens you to the backlash when you're fact-checked and proven to be knowingly lying to people, along with the possibility of being sued for libel or slander (since you're talking about deliberate untruths, the public-figure exception will be exceptionally hard to hide behind).

  • The new problem is this:

    For most of the past, free speech has come with the practical limitation that the person making the speech was associated to it, and had some burden of personal accountability. So, whether out of shame, counter-arguments, not being able to hide behind a fictitious agent, etc., people making demonstrably false statements would have limits to the quantity and quality of their speech. And, by the way, people's gullibility of it.

    Now we have this new channel where everyone, includin

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by I75BJC ( 4590021 )
      Please read history. Political change has, many times, started with anonymous speech. For example, without anonymous speech there would have been no rebellion in the American Colonies of Great Britain. Because many of the political tracts were published without attribution, the Crown could not find all the authors and punish them. The shear number of anonymous authors and means of publication is one of the reasons that the Colonies were united in their rebellion against Britain and successful in their R

  • Freedom leads to mistakes in the short term; critical thought and independence in the long term.

    Censorship leads to safety in the short term; naivete and dependence in the long term.

  • Speech as in âoetry this miracle cure, put hot sauce in your eyes to make you see betterâ is free speech.

    A sale as in âoetry this miracle cure, itâ(TM)s $25 hot sauce you can put in your eyesâ is a sales contract. You promise a cure and you either deliver or you donâ(TM)t. If you donâ(TM)t, itâ(TM)s called swindling, false advertising and a number of other things.

    You can say you have a miracle cure but when you exchange goods youâ(TM)re entering a legal contract.

  • While in Russia, there was a different metric for free speech than I've seen in the United States. My Thai friends also see differences in Thailand. I see additional differences against conservative viewpoints in Western Europe, and Canada.

    Which country are you using as the metric for "Free Speech?" You mention the FDA, so I assume you mean an American viewpoint, but that should likely be explicitly stated, rather than implied.

  • Once money is involved, it's no longer free speech, it becomes "commercial speech."

    Commercial speech operates under a different set of rules, with significantly more restrictions.
    "False or misleading" commercial speech is explicitly against the law.

    There is some wiggle room for "puffery" (world's best hamburger.)
    There is also some wiggle room as long as warnings or disclaimers are included.

    Some warnings and disclaimers are what we'd call "compelled speech," because the government requires businesses to say

  • ...why can't everyone else? The police, after all, enforce the rules of society so if lying is okay for them should be okay for everyone else.

  • Ad's do not fall under free speech protection (at least in most countries). Most countries have legal frameworks for what is and is not acceptable advertising. For instance here in Australia most of those Ads are actually completely illegal as they fall under false advertising... good luck pursuing them on that though given most are not based in country.

  • isn't free speech, neither is deliberately misleading speech.

    Let's face it, half of all people are of below average intelligence and those people are more likely to be fooled. It's BAD ENOUGH when there are "News" institutions whose adherence to proper journalistic standards (like vetting commentators and sources and getting independent confirmation) is weak.

    It's DOWN RIGHT CRIMINAL when people (or governments! Russia I'm talking to you) deliberately mislead people for their own purposes. Those easily fo

  • Are our USA school systems so crappy that students and graduates don't understand what Free Speech means? The OP doesn't seem to know the distinction between Commercial Speech and Political Speech. Commercial Speech is highly regulated while Political Speech is highly unregulated. All the Governments in the USA strictly regulate Commercial Speech and no one thinks much of that practice. Even the Supreme Court agrees. Surprisingly, the OP is ignorant of this fact. (Which I initially learned about in th

  • This question makes me sick

    Americans sure have given up on freedom.

  • on free speech just "the internet" these days?

