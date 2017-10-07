Bitcoin Transactions Lead To Arrest of Major Drug Dealer

Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


"Drug dealer caught because of BitCoin usage," writes Slashdot reader DogDude. TechSpot reports: 38-year-old French national Gal Vallerius stands accused of acting as an administrator, senior moderator, and vendor for dark web marketplace Dream Market, where visitors can purchase anything from heroin to stolen financial data. Upon arriving at Atlanta international airport on August 31, Vallerius was arrested and his laptop searched. U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agents allegedly discovered $500,000 of Bitcoin and Bitcoin cash on the computer, as well a Tor installation and a PGP encryption key for someone called OxyMonster...

In addition to his role with the site, agents had identified OxyMonster as a major seller of Oxycontin and crystal meth. "OxyMonster's vendor profile featured listings for Schedule II controlled substances Oxycontin and Ritalin," testified DEA agent Austin Love. "His profile listed 60 prior sales and five-star reviews from buyers. In addition, his profile stated that he ships from France to anywhere in Europe." Investigators discovered OxyMonster's real identity by tracing outgoing Bitcoin transactions from his tip jar to wallets registered to Vallerius. Agents then checked his Twitter and Instagram accounts, where they found many writing similarities, including regular use of quotation marks, double exclamation marks, and the word "cheers," as well as intermittent French posts. The evidence led to a warrant being issued for Vallerius' arrest.
U.S. investigators had been monitoring the site for nearly two years, but got their break when Vallerius flew to the U.S. for a beard-growing competition in Austin, Texas. He now faces a life sentence for conspiracy to distribute controlled substances.

  • But blockclouds are androgynous and so this breaks the fifth amendment!

  • Sounds like the vast majority of the crimes were committed in France and Europe. So he is being sent to Miami???

  • ... Is not the same as 'anonymity' because in a criminal case you just catch people and offer them immunity if they help you find the identity of the other people they sent or received money from.

    tl;dr - if you're doing illegal stuff Bitcoin is much less anonymous than cash transactions.

  • This was the DEA's greatest sting yet! Would he have won!? We'll never know!

    Bitcoin is like a filter for this type of stupidity.

  • Who is stupid enough to bring a "work" computer into the United States?

  • Surely the War On Drugs has been won now right??? Or we're at least really close??

    What, no?? But how can that be! All other drug dealers must have seen the life sentence and were immediately deterred, no?

    Look, drugs like oxycodone/heroin/opiates and cocaine are extremely dangerous and can have devastating consequences when they're abused. Nobody is denying that. But they can't be forcibly eradicated. Given that, drug policy should seek to *minimize* the harm these drugs cause; but prohibition instead *

