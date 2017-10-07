Bitcoin Transactions Lead To Arrest of Major Drug Dealer (techspot.com) 24
"Drug dealer caught because of BitCoin usage," writes Slashdot reader DogDude. TechSpot reports: 38-year-old French national Gal Vallerius stands accused of acting as an administrator, senior moderator, and vendor for dark web marketplace Dream Market, where visitors can purchase anything from heroin to stolen financial data. Upon arriving at Atlanta international airport on August 31, Vallerius was arrested and his laptop searched. U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agents allegedly discovered $500,000 of Bitcoin and Bitcoin cash on the computer, as well a Tor installation and a PGP encryption key for someone called OxyMonster...
In addition to his role with the site, agents had identified OxyMonster as a major seller of Oxycontin and crystal meth. "OxyMonster's vendor profile featured listings for Schedule II controlled substances Oxycontin and Ritalin," testified DEA agent Austin Love. "His profile listed 60 prior sales and five-star reviews from buyers. In addition, his profile stated that he ships from France to anywhere in Europe." Investigators discovered OxyMonster's real identity by tracing outgoing Bitcoin transactions from his tip jar to wallets registered to Vallerius. Agents then checked his Twitter and Instagram accounts, where they found many writing similarities, including regular use of quotation marks, double exclamation marks, and the word "cheers," as well as intermittent French posts. The evidence led to a warrant being issued for Vallerius' arrest.
U.S. investigators had been monitoring the site for nearly two years, but got their break when Vallerius flew to the U.S. for a beard-growing competition in Austin, Texas. He now faces a life sentence for conspiracy to distribute controlled substances.
DeVry grad speaks (Score:2)
But blockclouds are androgynous and so this breaks the fifth amendment!
Jurisdiction (Score:2)
Sounds like the vast majority of the crimes were committed in France and Europe. So he is being sent to Miami???
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Except that apparently you can get away with collecting ransomware payments in BTC for as long as you want to. Why the charmed life for this one crime?
A public ledger or pseudonymous transactions... (Score:1)
... Is not the same as 'anonymity' because in a criminal case you just catch people and offer them immunity if they help you find the identity of the other people they sent or received money from.
tl;dr - if you're doing illegal stuff Bitcoin is much less anonymous than cash transactions.
Re: (Score:2)
Obviously a Libertarian, motorcycle gang member, or ham radio operator.
Going to the USA for anything is dumb but for this, with his background? Very very stupid.
Even totally innocent people (are there any?) should think twice about entering the USA.
A beard growing competition!! (Score:2)
This was the DEA's greatest sting yet! Would he have won!? We'll never know!
Bitcoin is like a filter for this type of stupidity.
Re: (Score:2)
He can attend a beard growing competition but can't take the time to use full disk encryption? Was he stoned on Oxycontin?
He may have indeed used full disk encryption, but customs officers generally require you to unlock your devices when they search them.
Bring your computer... (Score:2)
Who is stupid enough to bring a "work" computer into the United States?
Victory!!! ...? (Score:2)
What, no?? But how can that be! All other drug dealers must have seen the life sentence and were immediately deterred, no?
Look, drugs like oxycodone/heroin/opiates and cocaine are extremely dangerous and can have devastating consequences when they're abused. Nobody is denying that. But they can't be forcibly eradicated. Given that, drug policy should seek to *minimize* the harm these drugs cause; but prohibition instead *
Remember Bitcoin's unsafe! In other news... (Score:1)
...drug lords, kid touchers, and terrorists laundered another couple billion in fiat currency today.
Just like any other day.