Government Security Cellphones Privacy

White House Chief of Staff's Phone Was Reportedly Hacked Months Ago (reuters.com) 1

Posted by BeauHD from the remote-access dept.
93 Escort Wagon writes: The personal cellphone belonging to Trump's Chief of Staff, John Kelly, may have been compromised, Reuters reports in a story originating from Politico. This may have happened as early as last December. The issue was discovered when Kelly submitted the phone to the White House's tech support crew during the summer, complaining that the phone would not update correctly.

