White House Chief of Staff's Phone Was Reportedly Hacked Months Ago (reuters.com) 26
93 Escort Wagon writes: The personal cellphone belonging to Trump's Chief of Staff, John Kelly, may have been compromised, Reuters reports in a story originating from Politico. This may have happened as early as last December. The issue was discovered when Kelly submitted the phone to the White House's tech support crew during the summer, complaining that the phone would not update correctly.
If this isn't a crime, it should be (Score:2)
What was he thinking!
Time for a congressional investigation.
Military dude has two phones: personal and official. Personal phone got hacked. Not hard. Dude does all his professional work on this official, hardened phone. No crime. Not inept. No real story. Everyone attacking him needs to read the story and act like adults.
Personal phone, wasn't used often (Score:1)
"A White House spokesman said Kelly hadn’t used the personal phone often since joining the administration. This official said Kelly relied on his government-issued phone for official communications."
Politico broke this story (Score:2)
Personal (Score:1)
So he doesn't use the phone much but we don't know whether the hackers could listen in when he was carrying it - let's hope a proper analysis of it has been done. I wonder whose malware it was.
Did he ever use it for official business? The statement didn't categorically deny it. Fingers crossed he doesn't go in for mistresses, insider trading, rent boys, coke deals or any other compromising activities (or if he does, at least uses a burner phone).