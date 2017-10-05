Mattel's New Baby Monitor Uses AI To Soothe Babies and Lawmakers Aren't Happy About It (washingtonpost.com) 54
Mattel has a new kid-focused smart hub called Aristotle, which can switch on a night light if it hears a baby crying to soothe the child (Warning: source may be paywalled; alternative source). The device is also designed to keep changing its activities, even to the point where it can help a preteen with homework, learning about the child along the way. Given the privacy concerns, lawmakers are worried that the always-on device could build an "in-depth profile of children and their family." Jezebel reports: The $299 Aristotle is similar in spirit to the Amazon Echo, only the scope of its features is much broader -- and scarier. Last week, Senator Ed Markey and Representative Joe Barton sent a letter to Mattel CEO Margaret Giorgiadis about their issues with the tablet, which tracks things like kids' eating and sleeping habits when they're young, and adapts to answering their questions about long division and sex or whatever as they grow up. According to nabi, the Mattel brand that developed the device, the Aristotle is meant to "provide parents with a platform that simplifies parenting, while helping them nurture, teach, and protect their young ones." Not everyone is on board. But Markey and Barton aren't the only ones squicked by Aristotle's capabilities. Buzzfeed reports that privacy experts, parents and child psychologists are also concerned that the device "encourages babies to form bonds with inanimate objects and use information it collects for targeted advertising," so much so that a petition has been launched to prevent it from going to market.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
I see squick in more or less common use; it means something that makes you feel ill at ease, uncomfortable, or downright repulsed.
Re:Skuicked? (Score:5, Informative)
Cause (someone) to feel intense disgust
https://en.wiktionary.org/wiki... [wiktionary.org]
Seemingly phonaesthetic, formed of squ- as in squirm and -ick as in ick. Originated in the Usenet newsgroup alt.sex.bondage; popularized primarily in the newsgroup alt.tasteless.
Funny (Score:5, Insightful)
When it's targeted at kids, people freak out.
When it's targeted at adults, people buy the damn things.
Re: (Score:2)
it's all about the data gathering.. stuff like this does NOT need to be "cloud-connected", does not need to 'share' data with the manufacturer.. but they do it anyway because the data is an extra profit center and companies just can't resist that temptation.
They do it anyway because no laws have been created prohibiting such activity.
They do it anyway because demand makes the activity profitable.
They do it anyway because adults are just as stupid and ignorant about the risks of "cloud-connected" devices.
Re: (Score:2)
Re:Funny (Score:5, Interesting)
Because adults are presumed to be experienced and rational decision makers. (not always true but a free society sorta requires some degree of this).
If you say "ok google, how long should my penis be" and the response is "according to penisPumpsRUs women prefer a length of 11 inches or more" As an adult you'd question the source, and you'd probably question how reasonable that statement can be based on other experience.
If your 8 year old asks that questions and gets that response...Well the outcome might not be what you'd want as a parent. The fact is we probably don't want a generation of people raised by search results. If the use of television as a baby sitter is any indication parents and teachers will grow complacent and leave kids to be monitored by these devices, and likely won't do much checking up on how those interactions go...
I don't have a policy proposal here, or an opinion about what should or should not be done, but I do understand the concern.
Re: (Score:2)
"according to penisPumpsRUs women prefer a length of 11 inches or more"
.
All I know is that as an adult with 11 inches or more I get a lot more sex than when I was a 6 year old with only an 8 inch dingle-dangle.
Re: Funny (Score:1)
You're confusing inches with centimeters again.
Re: (Score:3)
millimeters*
Re: (Score:2)
You should've gone to a Catholic school if that bothers you.
Re:Funny (Score:5, Insightful)
>I don't have a policy proposal here, or an opinion about what should or should not be done, but I do understand the concern.
If you're not willing to put in 20 years of effort to properly raise a child, try out 'birth control' or stick to masturbation.
Children are wonderful and all, but they're also a huge responsibility if you're a decent human. Deliberately having a child (or simply not worrying about pregnancy when birth control is more or less ubiquitous) and then abdicating your parenting responsibilities to technology is not the right choice.
And yes, I'm a parent, and yes, I know EXACTLY how difficult a standard that is to meet, and no, I don't actually meet it 100% of the time.
Re: (Score:3)
I am not a parent yet, but my wife and I are currently trying. I totally agree with what you have to say. I was speaking more in the sense of as to if these things should be regulated, or restricted in some way.
I do see technology having a place in helping raise at least very small children. We have done enough baby sitting for friends and family to know for example that Baby monitors are useful! Could you raise a kid without one sure, but being able to put the child down for a nap upstairs while you go
Re: (Score:3)
>I am not a parent yet, but my wife and I are currently trying.
Good luck, and may everything go smoothly. I was really relaxed about it until the first ultrasound was scheduled, at which point it became an exercise in hiding my anxieties from my wife until the kid actually came out. And then, despite having experience, freaking out like almost every new parent does. The second kid is almost always easier because you've chilled out a bit.
>Baby monitors are useful!
Yes, especially video ones. (With s
Re: (Score:2)
I was speaking more in the sense of as to if these things should be regulated, or restricted in some way.
Don't buy it. You don't need someone else doing this for you and having a device like this in your home isn't a broad social concern. *You* have the power to regulate it by simply not participating in this activity.
Re: Inevitiable (Score:1)
if the cat is out of the box, then we can see, at long last, whether it is alive or dead.
Diamond age (Score:1)
Young lady's illustraded primer
My initial though was... (Score:1)
The Primer / Diamond Age
Re: (Score:2)
The last I heard that term, it was an onomatopoeia meaning "the act of skullfucking your partner either through the ocular cavity or a hole made via trepanation", based on the sound of brains oozing out around your penis as you did so.
I was quite surprised to see it in the summary, but presumably it has a more mundane meaning.
Privacy really won't be an issue at some levels... (Score:2)
... given that those who program this robotic surrogate parent will be the one's molding these children's minds, and therefore, will know a priori how the resultant adolescent and then adult will behave and preform.
The merely named the product wrong (Score:3)
It should have been called A Young Lady's Illustrated Primer [amazon.com].
Re: (Score:1)
Indeed, that was my first thought as well. But I think "Miranda", the actress who played the void of Nell's Primer would possible be more fitting.
Aristotle was possibly inspired by this video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
Which I found linked to this old blog:
http://proto-knowledge.blogspo... [blogspot.com]
Life Imitates Art (Score:4, Informative)
"I always do what Teddy says" is a short story by Harry Harrison that appeared in his collection Galactic Dreams. It was about the creation of an assassin by a subversive group who came in to a boy's home and performed moral surgery on his automated companion, a teddy bear. They removed the imperative, "thou shall not kill," from the embedded expert system (now known as an AI), and left the child to grow up before they assigned him the intended political target. There were two beautiful ideas in this short story, first, that a sufficiently complex toy could be created that would provide companionship and education to the child it was assigned to, and, second, that minor manipulation of that expert system could have deep, and difficult to otherwise discern, repercussions.
I read it as a young boy, and a handful of decades later, I still remember the chilling, climactic sentence, "Teddy, I'm going to kill a man." Heck, I even remember exactly where I was when I was reading it.
Life imitating art.
Advertising is why we can't have nice things (Score:2)
iOhone addiction idolization (Score:1)
Are they Congressmen worried enough to give up their iPhones?
This is what people want! (Score:2)
Have you ever interacted with a parent? Most of the ones I know are exhausted half the time. Happy, but exhausted.
They're also incredibly concerned about what quality of education their kid is getting.
I haven't used one, but Aristotle honestly seems like the kind of thing that parents could learn to adore. The outcry over this is stupid: We need better education for kids with parents who aren't ever around because both (or one) parent works.
People ALREADY form bonds with inanimate objects, like stuffed anim
Re: (Score:3)
I doubt anyone minds the educational angle, what people are worried about is the marketing angle.
Re: (Score:2)
So let me get this straight. Rather than ensure parents actually have time to raise their children, we continue to hand more and more of their time to corporations that won't be truly happy until they own every waking moment of everybody's time, and farm out the job of raising the next generation to a machine developed by one of those same corporations. And not just any corporation, but a corporation famous for its relentless marketing campaigns directed at children.
Is that about right?
The most useful AI app (Score:2)
Where is the data? (Score:2)
Maybe some recommended reading (Score:2)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Brian Aldiss