US Senate Panel Approves Self-Driving Car Legislation (reuters.com) 10
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Reuters: The U.S. Senate Commerce Committee on Wednesday unanimously approved a bill to speed self-driving cars to market without human controls and bar states from imposing regulatory road blocks. The bill still must be approved by the full Senate. The U.S. House passed a similar version last month unanimously. General Motors Co, Alphabet Inc, Ford Motor Co and others have lobbied for the landmark legislation. Despite some complaints from Republicans, the Senate bill does not speed approval of self-driving technology for large commercial trucks after labor unions raised safety and employment concerns. The measure, the first significant federal legislation aimed at speeding self-driving cars to market, would allow automakers to win exemptions from current safety rules that prohibit vehicles without human controls. States could still set rules on registration, licensing, liability, insurance and safety inspections, but not performance standards.
All I need to Know... (Score:2)
General Motors Co, Alphabet Inc, Ford Motor Co and others have lobbied for the landmark legislation.
Enough said to know where I should stand on this.
Unions (Score:2)
Because of unions. Next question?
Is there a need? (Score:2)
Nope. (Score:3)
unanimously approved a bill to speed self-driving cars to market without human controls and bar states from imposing regulatory road blocks.
So, defacto unconstitutional, then.
The federal government has no authority to bar states from passing laws for items not specifically named in the Constitution.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
So how did they do this? By tying it to federal highway funding. "Hey, state legislatures, that looks like some nice roads you've got there in your state. It would be a shame if anything were to happen to them because you lose your federal highway funding and are unable to