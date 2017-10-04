Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


US Senate Panel Approves Self-Driving Car Legislation (reuters.com) 25

Posted by BeauHD from the fast-lane dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Reuters: The U.S. Senate Commerce Committee on Wednesday unanimously approved a bill to speed self-driving cars to market without human controls and bar states from imposing regulatory road blocks. The bill still must be approved by the full Senate. The U.S. House passed a similar version last month unanimously. General Motors Co, Alphabet Inc, Ford Motor Co and others have lobbied for the landmark legislation. Despite some complaints from Republicans, the Senate bill does not speed approval of self-driving technology for large commercial trucks after labor unions raised safety and employment concerns. The measure, the first significant federal legislation aimed at speeding self-driving cars to market, would allow automakers to win exemptions from current safety rules that prohibit vehicles without human controls. States could still set rules on registration, licensing, liability, insurance and safety inspections, but not performance standards.

  • All I need to Know... (Score:3)

    by clonehappy ( 655530 ) on Wednesday October 04, 2017 @05:23PM (#55311365)

    General Motors Co, Alphabet Inc, Ford Motor Co and others have lobbied for the landmark legislation.

    Enough said to know where I should stand on this.

  • Is there really a need for self-driving cars? I guess the answer is yes if you stand to profit from removing the human element of your business. It's true that you can have self-driving cars delivering pizzas or Chinese food but what happens when there aren't humans to order these goods and services because no one earns enough money to buy them. I know that Uber and Lyft positively get wet dreams over not having to pay a driver and worry about said driver's reliability. But, what happens when there are few

  • Nope. (Score:3)

    by CanHasDIY ( 1672858 ) on Wednesday October 04, 2017 @05:28PM (#55311393) Homepage Journal

    unanimously approved a bill to speed self-driving cars to market without human controls and bar states from imposing regulatory road blocks.

    So, defacto unconstitutional, then.

    The federal government has no authority to bar states from passing laws for items not specifically named in the Constitution.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by msauve ( 701917 )
      I'm sure they do it the same as always - suck great amounts of tax out of the states, then give it back (federal highway funds, etc) only on the condition that the states kowtow to the feds.
    • The Federal government effectively prevented states from setting speed limits above 55 mph [wikipedia.org] for a long time. Some of us had to suffer with that absurdity for fifteen years. Then an additional ten years to get things back to normal.

      So how did they do this? By tying it to federal highway funding. "Hey, state legislatures, that looks like some nice roads you've got there in your state. It would be a shame if anything were to happen to them because you lose your federal highway funding and are unable to

    • It is amazing how Republicans complain about Democrats passing laws that restrict "state's rights", but then do the same when they want.

    • That used to be the case until the definition of "interstate commerce" was expanded with the blessings of the Supreme Court to include pretty much any commercial activity at all
  • Yesterday I asked some questions like:
    "Do they have any liability protections built in to the laws to protect the companies deploying these vehicles?"

    What are the Liability ramifications [slashdot.org]

    Today we have some answers, and one could maybe? think the public "IS" being used as test dummies ;)
    Who in the event of accidents, issues, problems "MAY" have to live with arbitration ;)
  • This is stupid, long-haul trucking is the industry that would benefit most from self-driving vehicles and it is also one of the easier challenges for the auto-industry. You can expect many states to start throwing roadblocks disguised as safety concerns that are meant to delay roll-out for the purpose of "saving jobs"

