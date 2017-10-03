US Studying Ways To End Use of Social Security Numbers For ID (securityweek.com) 17
wiredmikey quotes a report from Security Week: U.S. officials are studying ways to end the use of social security numbers for identification following a series of data breaches compromising the data for millions of Americans, Rob Joyce, the White House cybersecurity coordinator, said Tuesday. Joyce told a forum at the Washington Post that officials were studying ways to use "modern cryptographic identifiers" to replace social security numbers. "I feel very strongly that the social security number has outlived its usefulness," Joyce said. "It's a flawed system." For years, social security numbers have been used by Americans to open bank accounts or establish their identity when applying for credit. But stolen social security numbers can be used by criminals to open bogus accounts or for other types of identity theft. Joyce said the administration has asked officials from several agencies to come up with ideas for "a better system" which may involve cryptography. This may involve "a public and private key" including "something that could be revoked if it has been compromised," Joyce added.
Step one and two. (Score:4, Interesting)
Re: (Score:2)
Doesn't solve the problem though. You still have high-value information linked to the TID, which ultimately is the root of the problem.
Ultimately you need the TID to be unique to each taxpayer, and a subset/hash of the TID plus additional information to be linked for other (financial) purposes. The IRS should be the only ones able to re-associate you to a unique qualifier.
But, until you eliminate the profit motive for credit bureaus everything will end up being re-assembled. Back to square one.
National ID? (Score:2)
Sounds like another attempt at a national ID. I am sure it will go as well as all the past efforts.
Re: (Score:2)
We already have a national ID - it's called Social Security - so what's the objection to another one?
The cool thing is (Score:1)
You'll be able to conveniently use your social security number to get your new id number.
Re: (Score:1)
My SS Card (Score:1)
Clearly says "not to be used for identification purposes" on it. I guess its an oldie.
String (Score:2)
So, like, you'd go to the SSA website, and they'd give you a string of digits. And you take this string and give it to banks or whatever, and they type it into the SSA website and that brings up who that is associated with. And the owner can revoke their string at any time and replace it with a new one. Better yet, make them all one-time-use, it's not like I REALLY need to use my SSN very often.
Ooooh, I know! (Score:2)
Blockchain. All the cool kids are doing it! Say it with me... Blockchain!
About friggin' time! (Score:2)
About friggin' time! I've been doing my best to avoid giving out my SSN where it's not required by law since the '80s.
One big hole that has been going on for decades is Medicare:
* Once you're old enough to be on it, you can't get regular health insurance to pay for the portion of your medical work (often all or the bulk of the cost) that Medicare pays for. Regular health plans turn into cover-the-difference supplements. You must sign up for Medicare or pay the charges yourself. (And if you don't
Time to implement? (Score:2)
Practically half of us are already hacked NOW.
When would something be implemented even if a standard were already agreed upon and mandated? I get the feeling this will be treated like Android security where if you don't invest in X flagship, which is optional and expensive, you're just not covered. 140 million is nearly half of all US citizens. I'm pretty sure we can't just reprint all our forms, reprogram all our websites, rework all our databases and change the mentality towards accepting the new name and