Ex-Verizon Lawyer Ajit Pai Confirmed To Second Term As FCC Chair

Congress late Monday approved Ajit Pai for a second term as chair of the Federal Communications Commission, Fast Company reports. "The Senate voted 52-41 (with almost all 'yea' votes coming from Republicans) to give Pai a new five-year term retroactive to July 1, 2017. Without the confirmation, Pai would have had to give up the chair at the end of 2017."
"I am deeply grateful to the U.S. Senate for confirming my nomination to serve a second term at the FCC and to President Trump for submitting that nomination to the Senate," Pai said in a statement. Pai served as Associate General Counsel at Verizon Communications Inc. in February 2001, where he handled competition matters, regulatory issues, and counseling of business units on broadband initiatives.
This country is well and truly fucked.
follow the money, bribery is legal in DC (although not always transparent)
How much can states override the FCC's proclamations? While the Constitution gives the Federal Gov't control over most "interstate commerce", within a state, in theory the state should have a lot of control in terms of privacy, throttling, anti-trust, etc.
Let the red states have choice-free oligopolies that overlord their content and privacy; the fools deserve it.