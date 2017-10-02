Supreme Court Won't Hear Kim Dotcom's Civil Forfeiture Case (arstechnica.com) 45
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: Kim Dotcom's civil forfeiture case will not be heard before the Supreme Court this term, America's highest court ruled on Monday. The civil forfeiture case was brought 18 months after 2012 American criminal charges related to alleged copyright infringement against Dotcom and his now-shuttered company, Megaupload. In the forfeiture case, prosecutors specifically outlined why the New Zealand seizure of Dotcom's assets on behalf of the American government was valid. Seized items include millions of dollars in various seized bank accounts in Hong Kong and New Zealand, the Dotcom mansion, several luxury cars, four jet skis, two 108-inch TVs, three 82-inch TVs, a $10,000 watch, and a photograph by Olaf Mueller worth over $100,000.
"We are disappointed in the denial of the cert petition -- it is a bad day for due process and international treaties," Ira Rothken, Dotcom's chief global counsel, told Ars. "Kim Dotcom has never been to the United States, is presumed innocent, and is lawfully opposing extradition under the United States-New Zealand Treaty -- yet the United States by merely labeling him as a fugitive gets a judgement to take all of his assets with no due process," Rothken said. "The New Zealand and Hong Kong courts, who have authority over the assets, will now need to weigh in on this issue and we are cautiously optimistic that they will take a dim view of the Fugitive Disentitlement Doctrine and oppose US efforts to seize such assets."
I don't care What the alleged Crime is...
..Civil Forfeiture is an immoral and most likely Unconstitutional act.
You can't have governments just taking your shit because they THINK you have been a bad dude. If they have proof, then prosecute and confiscate.
unconstitutional
The USA is a rogue state.
The fact that its citizens allow this crap is even more telling.
Telling of what? You allow it too, and you post as AC. Even more telling...
Re:unconstitutional
He has no loyalty to any particular country, so now that he's in trouble, there's no country that's going to bother coming to his aid. Lesson here for libertarians who think they can game the system by flying a flag of convenience.
The Constitution is about restricting government, not explicitly about protecting anyone, thus this seizure is definitely illegal, as the government has violated it's founding charter.
Heck, it definitely DOESN'T protect citizens, but instead mentions the People, and one does not need to be a citizen to be a member of the People.
Citizenship is a contract between a member of the People and the government.
Vanhorne v. Dorrance, 2 US 304 - Supreme Court 1795
The Constitution is the work or will of the People them
The Supreme Court of the United States is the final arbiter of what is illegal or not under US law. And they seem to disagree with you. But that's not really my point. It doesn't matter if it is the US seizing his property or some other nation.
This is the more salient point. Because he sold out his natio
So what are you going to do about it?
Until folks start showing up at the polls and voting the Tough on Crime crowd out this is all just pissing in the wind...
The Bill of Rights and Due Process is only valid to naturally born or legalized US citizens. It's absurd to think that a New Zealand citizen should have access to it, that is not how this works.
If he wants relief it's up to New Zealand to stop cow-towing to the beltway thugs and there music record overlords using a bogus treaty stipulation that does not apply.
Legal theft.
That's what this country does. Want respect for the law? Then respect it yourself. Not happening.
You make it sound like the law got mad for being disrespected.
This is why I like science. It doesn't care if you respect it or not.
Bad news
"We" as in naturally born or legalized USA citizens have Due Process rights.
Kim DotCom nor anyone not of the ""naturally born or legalized USA citizens"" part does not.