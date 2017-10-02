Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Supreme Court Won't Hear Kim Dotcom's Civil Forfeiture Case

Posted by BeauHD from the back-to-the-drawing-board dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: Kim Dotcom's civil forfeiture case will not be heard before the Supreme Court this term, America's highest court ruled on Monday. The civil forfeiture case was brought 18 months after 2012 American criminal charges related to alleged copyright infringement against Dotcom and his now-shuttered company, Megaupload. In the forfeiture case, prosecutors specifically outlined why the New Zealand seizure of Dotcom's assets on behalf of the American government was valid. Seized items include millions of dollars in various seized bank accounts in Hong Kong and New Zealand, the Dotcom mansion, several luxury cars, four jet skis, two 108-inch TVs, three 82-inch TVs, a $10,000 watch, and a photograph by Olaf Mueller worth over $100,000.

"We are disappointed in the denial of the cert petition -- it is a bad day for due process and international treaties," Ira Rothken, Dotcom's chief global counsel, told Ars. "Kim Dotcom has never been to the United States, is presumed innocent, and is lawfully opposing extradition under the United States-New Zealand Treaty -- yet the United States by merely labeling him as a fugitive gets a judgement to take all of his assets with no due process," Rothken said. "The New Zealand and Hong Kong courts, who have authority over the assets, will now need to weigh in on this issue and we are cautiously optimistic that they will take a dim view of the Fugitive Disentitlement Doctrine and oppose US efforts to seize such assets."

  • unconstitutional (Score:5, Insightful)

    by XXongo ( 3986865 ) on Monday October 02, 2017 @04:56PM (#55296411) Homepage
    Civil forfeiture without any trial violates the bill of rights. Not just Kim Dotcom, either, the government should't be able to take stuff from anybody without due process, merely by asserting that they think maybe that person had committed a crime.

    https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/forfeiture-without-due-process/2011/12/22/gIQAckn3WP_story.html?utm_term=.2bb81d9378c5

    https://www.wsj.com/articles/its-still-seizure-without-proper-due-process-1453321983

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      The USA is a rogue state.
      The fact that its citizens allow this crap is even more telling.

    • Re:unconstitutional (Score:4, Informative)

      by tatman ( 1076111 ) on Monday October 02, 2017 @05:16PM (#55296575) Homepage
      This is very typical. At one time, florida law allowed police to confiscate any cash on you (if you carried more than $300) during a traffic citation on the assumption it was drug money. It was on the person to prove the money was not acquired through illegal drug activities. Oklahoma also had similar laws at one point. I do not know if they are still applied. Tax fraud arrests was very similarly executed in the 80s, even to the point a senator wrote a book about armed IRS agents ransacking in the middle of the night, freezing every bank account the person in question had etc....again on them to prove they were not in violation of tax laws before getting their $ back. Round and round we go.
    • Which Constitution? Kim Dotcom is a man without a country. He is a Finnish & German citizen, living in Hong Kong and New Zealand, being charged with crimes in the US.

      He has no loyalty to any particular country, so now that he's in trouble, there's no country that's going to bother coming to his aid. Lesson here for libertarians who think they can game the system by flying a flag of convenience.

      • The Constitution is about restricting government, not explicitly about protecting anyone, thus this seizure is definitely illegal, as the government has violated it's founding charter.

        Heck, it definitely DOESN'T protect citizens, but instead mentions the People, and one does not need to be a citizen to be a member of the People.

        Citizenship is a contract between a member of the People and the government.

        Vanhorne v. Dorrance, 2 US 304 - Supreme Court 1795

        The Constitution is the work or will of the People them

        • The Constitution is about restricting government, not explicitly about protecting anyone, thus this seizure is definitely illegal

          The Supreme Court of the United States is the final arbiter of what is illegal or not under US law. And they seem to disagree with you. But that's not really my point. It doesn't matter if it is the US seizing his property or some other nation.

          Citizenship is a contract between a member of the People and the government.

          This is the more salient point. Because he sold out his natio

    • I've never once heard it mentioned on a major campaign. Nobody likes it, but when it comes time to vote the 'tough on crime' voters always seem to outnumber the civil rights voters.

      Until folks start showing up at the polls and voting the Tough on Crime crowd out this is all just pissing in the wind...

    • The Bill of Rights and Due Process is only valid to naturally born or legalized US citizens. It's absurd to think that a New Zealand citizen should have access to it, that is not how this works.

      If he wants relief it's up to New Zealand to stop cow-towing to the beltway thugs and there music record overlords using a bogus treaty stipulation that does not apply.

  • That's what this country does. Want respect for the law? Then respect it yourself. Not happening.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Ichijo ( 607641 )

      You make it sound like the law got mad for being disrespected.

      This is why I like science. It doesn't care if you respect it or not.

  • Yes, I think he's guilty. However, we still have due process and I think this sets and perpetuates a horrible precedent.

    • "We" as in naturally born or legalized USA citizens have Due Process rights.
      Kim DotCom nor anyone not of the ""naturally born or legalized USA citizens"" part does not.

