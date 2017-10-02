Will London Monetize Wifi Tracking Data From Its Tube Passengers? (gizmodo.co.uk) 13
New questions are arising about how much privacy you'll have on London's underground trains. "For a month at the end of last year, Wi-fi signals were used to track passenger journeys across the network," writes Gizmodo. "The idea is that as we travel across the Tube network, Wi-fi beacons in stations would detect the unique ID -- the MAC address -- of our phones, tablets and other devices -- even if we're not connected to the Tube's wifi network." The only way to opt-out is to turn off your phone's Wi-Fi. An anonymous reader writes: London is struggling with the transport network capacity so the ability to learn commuters' travel patterns is compelling... Now it emerged that TfL, the operator of London Subway system, is planning to use the system to monetize passengers' data. TfL is also not ruling out sharing the data with third-parties in future.
More information shows that the privacy protection could not be as good as TfL maintains, with reversible hashing and options of giving data to law enforcement. A privacy engineering expert points out additional issues in pseudonymisation scheme and communication inconsistencies. Final deployment has been initially scheduled to start in end of 2017.
"Once the tools are in place, there will inevitably be a temptation to make use of them," warns Engadget, raising the possibility of the data's use for advertising -- or even the availability to law enforcement of location data for every passenger.
Randomize Wifi MAC ? (Score:1)
Overcomplicating matters (Score:3)
I can sympathise with TfL's stated aims - knowing how many people go from place A to place B via route C at certain times of day is useful and can be socially beneficial if it helps train scheduling.
But this can be done in a simpler way (albeit not in real time - but is that really necessary?).
Many years ago I recall using the metro and local trains in Copenhagen when they were doing a survey. When you entered the station they gave you a paper slip with the station name and timeslot written on it; when you reached your end destination there was a bin to drop the paper slip into. That's it from the passenger viewpoint - minimal inconvenience and no linking to you as a person (and you could even opt out by keeping the paper slip if you were so minded).
I'm guessing that at the end of the day they collected the slips at each station and could work out just how many people went on each journey within hour long blocks.
I do recall thinking that a bar code or QR block would simplify the counting process.
But that's not cool enough - it's too simple for today's management to consider (and it cannot be subverted or surveilled).
Slightly off topic - doesn't everyone turn off the phone wifi & bluetooth when not in use? -- doing so seems [in my experience -YMMV] to extend the time between charges by quite a useful margin.
Re: (Score:2)
The reason they did this was to track people's routes through the system - Oyster will only give the end points, not where they changed stations. The Gizmodo article explains that, if you bothered to read it...
The Register [theregister.co.uk] did an article on this a few weeks ago and mentions that TFL did a good job anonymising the data:
Fortunately, TfL did it right: they used ICO guidelines to protect users' privacy by grabbing and tracking MAC addresses and then depersonalized them using a salt which then discarded at the end of each day. That in effect makes it impossible to know what the original MAC address was.
Re: (Score:2)
But they don't really know which way people want to go, they will just know the route they take that they think is the best for them.
What you need is a bigger picture. Looking only at those that uses public transportation and not everyone gives a skewed view. You don't capture routes where there's a need only routes that are congested.
Drop analyzing the flow in the pipes, look at the end points of people as a group. Clumping together travel routes for people based on where they are at fixed times as a group
Where will the money go ? (Score:2)
The price of the London tube passes has grown at rates well above the inflation rate for more than 10 years now.
If some of the money made from WIFi tracking will go towards slowing down the price hikes, I would approve. But we all know that the fare prices will keep increasing faster than the inflation rate "as long as the market can bear it". Only when the passengers will all bike to work because they cannot afford the tube rides will the increases slow (or who knows, even stop)
And the money made from _pub
Just turn wifi off when on the tube. (Score:2)
Now that even supermarkets and other places are tracking customers via wifi as they walk around stores, it makes sense to have wireless turned off everywhere except where you need it on.
Wifimatic or similar can do this for you. It can save your battery too.
https://play.google.com/store/... [google.com]
(I have no connection to this app - I just use it and find it helpful)
Sigh (Score:2)
Paranoia much?
Pretty much if you're on a train (especially a Tube train) then you bought a ticket from A to B or - in London - you bought an Oyster card which records your every journey as you have to tap-in and tap-out.
This is quite normal for any train/subway system. What information do you think they are going to glean from Wifi that they can't glean in this manner about travel patterns? Only what you give them, and only of little use (does it REALLY matter that the guy going from Embankment to Mile En
Re: (Score:2)
> This is quite normal for any train/subway system. What information do you think they are going to glean from Wifi that they can't glean in this manner about travel patterns?
If there is no additional information to be gleaned, why would they bother installing all this wifi tracking stuff in the first place?
(Also, they are not recording things like DNS lookups)
Re: (Score:2)
They can reverse-engineer your MAC address, as mentioned in the summary, and continue to track you through the city into these supermarkets. Now they don't just know that you went on the train to get to downtown London, but that you did so specifically to go shopping at a furniture store.