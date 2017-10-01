US Prisons Have a Cellphone Smuggling Problem (nbcnews.com) 28
An anonymous reader quotes NBC: Cellphones smuggled into prisons -- enabling inmates to order murders, plan escapes, deal drugs and extort money -- have become a scourge in a bloc of states where corrections officers annually confiscate as many as one for every three inmates... In South Carolina, prison officers have found and taken one phone for every three inmates, the highest rate in the country. In Oklahoma, it's one phone for every six prisoners, the nation's second-highest rate... Cellphones are prized because they allow inmates to avoid privatized jailhouse phone and visitation services that charge up to $15 for a two-minute call home to friends and family. "Inmates call their mothers like most of us do on holidays," said Dr. John Shaffer, former executive deputy secretary for the Pennsylvania Corrections Department.
But for some, the phones serve a darker purpose. "Most of these guys are just chitchatting with their girlfriends, but some of these guys are stone-hardened criminals running criminal enterprises," said Kevin Tamez of the MPM group, a litigation consulting firm that specializes in prison security... Meth rings operated by prisoners with cellphones, some with ties to prison gangs like the Aryan Brotherhood, the Irish Mob Gang and the United Blood Nation, have been discovered in at least five Southern facilities. Phones have also played a role in breakouts, with one South Carolina inmate dialing up drone delivery of wire cutters and cash for his escape in July. Cellphones are so prevalent in the prison system, Tamez said, that "if you don't have them, you would look like a loser."
The article reports convicts have actually uploaded in-prison videos to Facebook Live and to Snapchat. "Georgia inmates used phones to take photos of themselves tying up or beating other prisoners, then texted the horrifying images to the victim's family and demanded cash.
More of the idiotic one line posts from this turkeydance moron. Why doesn't this clown get modded down? The real problem here is using prisons as a source of profit, one part of which is the excessive cost of making phone calls. Lower the costs and much of the problem will go away, since many of the prisoners using cell phones for benign purposes will lose the incentive to acquire them. If prisons aren't a source of profit, that also removes the incentive to send people there for longer sentences and crimes
Mod down for what? Laziness? It's not off-topic, it's not redundant.
The only thing that will stop this is jamming the signal in prisons and that will need to be under federal control seeing as it's the staff who smuggle most of the phones in.
Even better would be to pipe all traffic through monitoring systems - and radio seal the whole prison so that phones will only roam to the base stations inside the prison.
Any calls made would be incriminating for the receiver. Text messages should be scrambled or reviewed and thrown through autocorrecters and "talk like Yoda" to mess up any covert stuff.
Even better would be to pipe all traffic through monitoring systems - and radio seal the whole prison so that phones will only roam to the base stations inside the prison.
Any calls made would be incriminating for the receiver. Text messages should be scrambled or reviewed and thrown through autocorrecters and "talk like Yoda" to mess up any covert stuff.
Just what we need, IT contracts for prisons so that we can waste even more taxpayer dollars on them. I have a better solution to this. Take all the extreme law offenders and drop them on a deserted island with nothing including cell phones or cell phone service. Low tax cost and it reduces the prison population. Or you could threaten the inmates with this. Keep your shit up and you're all going to the island.
And in a short decade or two, we will "discover" the same prisoners who run gangs from cell phones in prison now are on that whitelist too.
A whitelist, by its very nature, is monitored. Same goes for prisoners. Somehow that perfect plan isn't working out so well.
or just reduce the demand a little, by requiring inmate payphones to cost the *same* to use as a payphone (yes, they do exist) at a truckstop or highway rest area.
Jamming communications that allow contacting emergency services lands you straight in federal prison.
Jam?! Way too much overkill. Just take a stroll through the scenic grounds of the prison with a laptop with Kismet.
You'll find plenty of phones of folks who never turn their Wifi/WLAN off.
Cellphones smuggled into prisons -- enabling inmates to order murders, plan escapes, deal drugs and extort money -- have become a scourge in a bloc of states where corrections officers anally confiscate as many as one for every three inmates.
15$ for a phone call is a true crime here. (Score:2)
and in case you haven't heard yet: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Maybe not exactly the right tool, but something in that category. For some reason, the government can't figure out how to use Stingray properly and have a host of circuit court rulings against them.
In a prison, the cell phones of prisoners are contraband. A Stingray like device could be used for intercepting those and figuring out the rest of the criminal enterprises.
The BOP could also make cell phones contraband for the staff too, and solve a whole sorting problem.