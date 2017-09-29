Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Google Government The Courts

Spanish Court Orders Google To Delete App Used For Catalan Independence Vote (reuters.com) 1

Posted by msmash from the strict-conditions dept.
From a report: Catalonia's High Court on Friday ordered Google to delete an application that it said Catalan separatists were using to spread information about a disputed independence vote this Sunday. The court said the "On Votar 1-Oct" application on the Google Play smartphone app store opposed an order in September from Spain's Constitutional Court to suspend the referendum while it determined its legality. The court also ordered Google to block any future applications developed by the gmail address "Onvotar1oct@gmail.com', according to a written ruling. Nobody at Google in Spain was immediately available to comment.

Spanish Court Orders Google To Delete App Used For Catalan Independence Vote More | Reply

Spanish Court Orders Google To Delete App Used For Catalan Independence Vote

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

It's fabulous! We haven't seen anything like it in the last half an hour! -- Macy's

Close