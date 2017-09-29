Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Spanish Court Orders Google To Delete App Used For Catalan Independence Vote (reuters.com) 36

Posted by msmash from the strict-conditions dept.
From a report: Catalonia's High Court on Friday ordered Google to delete an application that it said Catalan separatists were using to spread information about a disputed independence vote this Sunday. The court said the "On Votar 1-Oct" application on the Google Play smartphone app store opposed an order in September from Spain's Constitutional Court to suspend the referendum while it determined its legality. The court also ordered Google to block any future applications developed by the gmail address "Onvotar1oct@gmail.com', according to a written ruling. Nobody at Google in Spain was immediately available to comment.

Spanish Court Orders Google To Delete App Used For Catalan Independence Vote

  • 125 Bday (Score:4, Insightful)

    by GNious ( 953874 ) on Friday September 29, 2017 @04:28PM (#55279691)

    Gotta love how Spain is celebrating Franco's 125th BDay.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by ccguy ( 1116865 )

      Gotta love how Spain is celebrating Franco's 125th BDay.

      How how the rest of Europe are having fun watching the show instead of saying something...

  • . . . the Spanish Inquisition!

    Their main weapons are fear, surprise, and a Catalonia's High Court order for Google to delete an application!

    Yes, "High" Court, indeed.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by ccguy ( 1116865 )

      . . . the Spanish Inquisition!

      They definitely know as much about internet as Torquemada...

  • Lowest Common Deniminator (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    One of the unavoidable pitfalls of being a global company is that you have to follow the laws of each and every country you do business in. In the end, you have to follow the most restrictive rules in order to avoid sanctions in any part of the globe.

    Once Google gave into one countries demands (say like China), they no longer have a leg to stand on when the next country comes along with it's demands. Just the latest round for Google and just the next round for other global tech companies like Facebook and T

  • Ever notice something about Europe? (Score:3, Interesting)

    by TheZeitgeist ( 5083373 ) on Friday September 29, 2017 @05:02PM (#55279923)
    Namely, that whenever news comes out of Europe about anything tech-internet, it almost always is about court actions, fines, and the like. Hardly ever does something appear about a European startup, or how such-and-such out of Europe is transforming an industry, or how the Europeans are taking over something. I saw article this morning about a French company that was apparently pretty good at machine vision...and how Apple was buying them.

    • Or maybe the US-centric news site, Slashdot, just doesn't pay attention to European startups as much? Notice, too, that this particular court action was about essentially a US based company. In other words, it may affect the US, too. Same with how Apple was buying a company; didn't make the news until Apple came into play. ;)

    • Hardly ever does something appear about a European startup, or how such-and-such out of Europe is transforming an industry, or how the Europeans are taking over something.

      Yeah... not being in English causes a real disconnect for the US-centric crowd.

    • Getting acquired by Apple is a legit exit that happens to many American companies. So, it seems that your French machine vision company is an example of how the Europeans did out-compete some Americans in tech. I'll also point out that the entire AI fad was driven by DeepMind (in London) and based on research at Canadian universities (for MS's latest AI breakthroughs).

      Long story short, Europe seems to have fewer "I'll ignore the law because it's on the Internet" companies (Uber, AirBnB), but still some pr

  • Unsure about this (Score:3)

    by Rick Schumann ( 4662797 ) on Friday September 29, 2017 @05:29PM (#55280063) Journal
    Am I the only one that thinks the timing of part of Spain wanting to break away and become a (tiny little) independent country is rather.. susupicious? Especially considering how much chaos Russia has been covertly fomenting pretty much everywhere it can, to try to destabilize NATO countries? They influenced the U.S. election, they influenced the BREXIT vote, who's to say they aren't influencing Catalonians as well?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by ag0ny ( 59629 )

      Am I the only one that thinks the timing of part of Spain wanting to break away and become a (tiny little) independent country is rather.. susupicious?

      Yes, you're probably the only one. The movement for Catalonia's independence isn't something new. It's been going on for three centuries. There has always been a certain proportion of the Catalan population who wanted independence from Spain, but in the last 10 years the Spanish government has been restricting our autonomy, attempting to take over our institutions and instigating a wave of hate against Catalans and Catalonia in order to gain votes in the rest of Spain.

      This is what has fueled the pro-indepen

  • For anyone else who may have been confused by the wording in "(the app) opposed an order in September from Spain's Constitutional Court to suspend the referendum while it determined its legality," the legality in question is in regards to the referendum, not the app. The fight over the app is just an extension over the fight in Spain over whether Catalonia is legally allowed to have a referendum for a vote of independence from Spain.

  • A big splash screen for Spain reading

    Dear Spain,
    Google services have to be suspended due to the Catalan vote for independence. Please check in again on (voteday+1), the day after it's held.

    Yours,
    Google

