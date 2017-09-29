Internet Activists Urge Congress to Fire Trump's FCC Chief Ajit Pai (vice.com) 32
Open internet advocates and Democratic lawmakers are mounting a last-ditch effort to remove Federal Communications Commission chief Ajit Pai over his anti-net neutrality stance, just days before Pai is set to be approved by the Senate for a new term. From a report: Since being elevated by President Trump to lead the FCC in January, Pai has become the bete noire of open internet advocates for a variety of anti-consumer actions, but none more so than his crusade to kill federal rules protecting net neutrality, the principle that all internet content should be equally accessible to consumers. [...] During a blistering floor speech on Thursday, Sen. Ron Wyden, the Oregon Democrat, portrayed Pai, a Republican former Verizon lawyer, as an industry stooge who has worked relentlessly to deliver gift after gift to the nation's largest broadband companies. "Mr. Pai has a long track record of putting big cable before consumers, big corporations above small businesses, and pay-to-play over the free and open internet," Wyden wrote in a blog post accompanying his speech. Free Press, a DC-based public interest group, has also launched a campaign to pressure the Senate to "fire Pai," citing his proposal to kill the FCC's net neutrality policy and other anti-consumer actions. But if reconfirmed, Pai is expected to try to ram through his plan to torpedo the FCC's net neutrality rules before the end of the year. "Rehiring Pai to head the agency that oversees US communications policies would be a boon for the phone and cable companies he eagerly serves," Tim Karr, Free Press Senior Director of Strategy, wrote in a blog post.
Net neutrality and terms of service don't have anything to do with each other. Thank you for playing, "Who is a stupid head?" You win.
Ajit Pai is Trump's sort of guy -- advancing the desires of big business over what's good for the average joe.
I don't like him either (Score:3)
but I doubt it's going to happen for two reasons. First is that the FCC isn't one of those headlining institutions that the GOP cares about. In fact, they'd rather it all just go away right now because they can't be bothered to govern let alone care about governing. So as long as Pai isn't causing it to rain on their parade, they couldn't care less. And second, I'm pretty certain if it came down to a close vote there would be more than enough lobbying action on his behalf to see him through. There's a lot of moneyed interests that want to keep him that post.
Not to mention that if does deliver on this agenda there's probably a pretty cushy job waiting for him with whichever telecom or cable operator he chooses when it's all over.
but I doubt it's going to happen for two reasons. First is that the FCC isn't one of those headlining institutions that the GOP cares about. In fact, they'd rather it all just go away right now
You can say all of that about Puerto Rico too, but neither the Internet nor Puerto Rico are "going away right now"
When will we all learn... (Score:1)
And yet one party seems to continually come up with legislation to help the average person, while the other party does the exact opposite every single time.
If you live in DE, IN, MT, WV or MO call Congress (Score:2)
Senator Donnelly (D-IN): Call (202) 224-4814
Senator Tester (D-MT): Call (202) 224-2644
Senator Manchin (D-WV): Call (202) 224-3954
Senator McCaskill (D-MO): Call 202-224-6154
These are key swing votes that need to hear from you today!
Unlike football players [thewrap.com] or other private employees, government employees can not be fired for their political convictions. Because 1st Amendment...
