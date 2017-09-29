Chaos and Hackers Stalk Investors on Cryptocurrency Exchanges (reuters.com) 17
From a report: Dan Wasyluk discovered the hard way that trading cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin happens in an online Wild West where sheriffs are largely absent. Wasyluk and his colleagues raised bitcoins for a new tech venture and lodged them in escrow at a company running a cryptocurrency exchange called Moolah. Just months later the exchange collapsed; the man behind it is now awaiting trial in Britain on fraud and money-laundering charges. He has pleaded not guilty. Wasyluk's project lost 750 bitcoins, currently worth about $3 million, and he believes he stands little chance of recovering any money. [...] Cryptocurrencies were supposed to offer a secure, digital way to conduct financial transactions, but they have been dogged by doubts. Concerns have largely focused on their astronomical gains in value and the likelihood of painful price crashes. Equally perilous, though, are the exchanges where virtual currencies are bought, sold and stored. These exchanges, which match buyers and sellers and sometimes hold traders' funds, have become magnets for fraud and mires of technological dysfunction, a Reuters examination shows, posing an underappreciated risk to anyone who trades digital coins. Huge sums are at stake.
there is no accounting for... accounting.
With BTC, it's completely accounted for. It's all there on the public ledger for the whole world to see. Even theft and fraud is accounted for.
You need to read some Marco Polo and see what life was actually like trying to trade across continents in his day. His party literally sewed gems into their clothing to avoid tolls and thieves.
Hint: there's a reason we have governments with police powers. Radical libertarians are crazy.
dont keep money you arent trading on an exchange.
i thought everyone knew that, obviously not. Those who do not learn history are doomed to repeat it. MtGox says hello.
So they stuck them in a unregulated bank from some guy no one has heard of and the bank was robbed. Blame the currency! If they would have kept them in their own wallet, not some guys basement, they would have been fine.
>Can't you do everything from your digital wallet on your computer, except convert to real cash ?
In theory. However, any anonymous trading between the crypto and something else (even another crypto) will require a trusted middleman. Of course, the middlemen in the crypto space are pretty much never trustworthy.
> Sorry, I never got on the cryptocurrency bandwagon.
Buy scratch-and-win tickets at your corner store or gas bar. On average, you'll do better and still get the same rush from gambling in hop
The first mistake was putting the BTC in escrow on a cryptocurrency exchange. The second mistake was leaving it there. Did no one teach these people about digital wallets?
Do your research on cryptocurrency before getting involved in it, people!
Seriously, part of the point of bitcoin is that you can do transactions from your own bitcoin wallet. Why do we still have otherwise-intelligent people handing bitcoins worth millions of dollars to a random dude who set up a website on the internet?
If you had three million dollars in cash and a random guy you met on a street corner promised that if you gave it to him, he'd give it back to you in a few months when you need it... would you really hand it over and then be shocked when you couldn't find that
I've never heard of Moolah, which is the first red flag in entrusting a $3million pile of digital cash to them.
The whole point of BTC is to cut out middlemen. Like cash, you hand a wad over to someone and they can do whatever they want with it. Why would you give your wad of cash to someone? What the fuck do you think is going to happen if that guy runs off with your cash?
If you want to hand over a wad of digital cash to someone, use a bank like a normal person. Put your BTC in cold storage in a safety depo
I hate all this constant stream of FUD in regard to crypto currencies. Fiat money can be stolen as well and it happens all the time, yet
/. rarely if ever features such articles.
Every passing week brings at least five news pieces featuring five new prominent economists/advisors/CFO/etc. who all declare that Bitcoin is either a bubble or a Ponzi scheme.
We've all heard that Bitcoin is a fraud at least a thousand times already. Now leave it alone please. People who trade bitcoins or invest in bitcoins per