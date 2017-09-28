Amazon's Echo Spot Is a Sneaky Way To Get a Camera Into Your Bedroom (theverge.com) 42
Yesterday, Amazon announced six new hardware products at a surprise event in Seattle. The one that everyone is talking about though is called the Echo Spot -- a little alarm clock with a camera that will probably be pointing directly at your bed. "While all the focus is on what the Echo Spot looks like, it's important to remember that Amazon is using the Spot as a very clever way of making you comfortable with having a camera in your bedroom," reports The Verge. From the report: Amazon launched its Echo Look camera earlier this year to judge your outfits. It's designed to sit in your wardrobe and offer you style advice, and it was Amazon's first Echo device with a camera. Amazon quickly followed it up with the Echo Show, a touchscreen device that sits in your kitchen and lets you watch tutorials or recipes and participate in video calls. Amazon's Look device is still only available exclusively by invitation, and in hindsight it now looks like experimental hardware to gauge the reaction of a camera in the bedroom. A litmus test, if you will. Echo Spot feels like the real push to get cameras inside your smart home. It's more than just an alarm clock, but Amazon is definitely pushing this as a $130 device that will sit next to your bed. Promotional materials show it sitting on nightstands, providing a selection of clock faces and news / weather information. The privacy concerns are obvious: an always-listening (for a keyword) microphone in your bedroom, and a camera pointing at your bed.
Well, fuck. (Score:2)
...a little alarm clock with a camera that will probably be pointing directly at your bed.
WOW! Quite the salacious dirty (wink, wink, nod, nod...) thing to suggest, I'm getting hot just thinking about it. I'm not sure why it would "probably" be pointed at my bed. Am I positioning it that way? Can the device re-position its eye as its masters at Amazon direct it? Is the suggestion that Amazon is interested in capturing pictures of me fucking? And why? Are they going to try to monetized fuck videos of me? Are they going to analyze my fucking technique and try to sell me self-help books and video
Mmmm. Creepy Cameras-- just the thing that took Google Glass and pushed it into The Dead Pool of bad thoughts in consumer electronics devices....
I look forward to hacking your daughter's alarm clock and jacking off to the nightly strip show.
My daughter was born without a vagina, you insensitive clod.
He might just have a fetish for watching her change her ostomy bag?
You're right. No one would ever be upset about their sexual exploits being made public. Certainly no one would fund Hulk Hogan to try to take down Gawker as revenge. And IoT devices have such a reputation for security.
To say nothing of the fact that while the company itself mught not give a shit, it might be something the employees of said company do.
Pretty obviously pointed at the bed (Score:3)
I'm not sure why it would "probably" be pointed at my bed. Am I positioning it that way?
I don't know, do you purposefully position clocks so you cannot rad them?
I assure you most people who bother to put a clock in the bedroom would rather be able to read it from the bed, than not. To them this is a kind of clock, among many other things.
I don't know, do you purposefully position clocks so you cannot rad them?
Yes, I do actually. I can't stand the light from them and reach over to turn it to look if I care what time it is. I don't care what time is it when I'm asleep, I just want it to wake me up in the morning.
It's called security, how secure will the device be, when hacked what will be uploaded to the internet. Do you trust Amazon with your future career, this on a $130 device with a 90 day warranty and if porn goes up of you and your partner what will be the warranty payout when you are fired, maximum $130. You say all sorts of crap in the bedroom, want that broadcast to your employer or even more fun, you children's friend sharing it in school because kids, you know they will do it too each other and of course
child sex offender laws (Score:3)
child sex offender laws what will amazon do so that any thing near that comes on to there network?
In most cases the camera will either point up at a ceiling or point down at some surface. Your cell phone also has an incentive not to spy on you - power consumption would make it unmarketable.
Won't someone PLEASE think of the NSA agents that have to see and hear all of that?
if kids have these things we can have the NSA arrested for child porn
I'm comfortable with a camera in my bedroom (Score:3)
Most people who get to see the resulting movies aren't, though.
Missed Naming Opportunity (Score:2)
Instead of "Echo", they could have called it "E-Spot".
If you're buying this crap, you deserve it (Score:4, Informative)
Wow, how stupid have people gotten? You cant even trust companies iwth your SSN, you're going to leave these devices in your homes?
bedroom sex (Score:2)
Who are these morons? (Score:4, Insightful)
Camera in your bedroom?
Please, some one hack these and publish it on the internet.
Anyone stupid enough to buy this crap deserves to have the entire world laugh at them.
cameras and microphones everywhere (Score:1)
Well, let's see. Anyone who has a smartphone, tablet, or computer in their bedroom is already providing surveillance equipment for anyone who can hack their way in. I don't see how the Echo Spot is appreciably different.
To me, the creepy thing about the whole connected house and voice-activated digital assistants is that they're always listening. I don't care so much if someone ogles me in the altogether or watches me having sex (they might learn something!), but I don't like the idea of people listening to
Anybody (Score:2)
Want to send me money for my GoFundMe where I will probably invent different sizes and colors of electrical tape cut into specific shapes to fit the cameras on any device?
I found the summary confusing (Score:1)
#784 on the list of the things that can be fixed (Score:2)