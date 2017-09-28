AT&T Seeks Supreme Court Review On Net Neutrality Rule (bloomberg.com) 19
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Bloomberg: AT&T and other broadband providers asked the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn the Obama-era "net neutrality" rule barring internet service providers from slowing or blocking rivals' content. The appeals, filed Thursday, will put new pressure on a rule enacted in 2015 when the Federal Communications Commission was under Democratic control. Filing a separate appeal from AT&T were the United States Telecom Association, a trade group, and broadband service provider CenturyLink. The embattled net neutrality rules bar internet service providers such as AT&T, Verizon and Comcast from blocking or slowing some web traffic in favor of other content -- their own or a paying customer's. "The practical stakes are immense," AT&T said in its appeal of a ruling that backed the FCC. The company pointed to a dissenting opinion that said the regulation "fundamentally transforms the internet" and will have a "staggering" impact on infrastructure investment.
And due to their apparent lack of being able to communicate effectively to the public, the public perceives this as "screw competitors".
Come on, they're Communications Providers. You'd think that being able to communicate effectively is a core requirement of their business.
Time for Finesse (Score:4, Insightful)
The Internet is a set of agreed protocols and standards. If these protocols are not adhered to, then the service provided is not "Internet". It becomes something like the late, unlamented AOL.
So if an ISP violates net neutrality, like deep packet inspection, blocking ports, injecting data, prioritizing or blocking specific traffic, it is violating one or more of the protocols or standards.
In such a case, the ISP should lose all Safe Harbor protection, government subsidies and assistance, such as peering, right-of-way access, tax breaks and the like. Of course, under truth-in-advertising regulations, they may not use the word "internet" in advertising or describing their product.
Really? Which Internet standard RFC covers net neutrality as enforced by the FCC?
When did the the government telling people how to interconnect their network and how to manage traffic on their network and even what to allow on their network become a key moral value of the internet? Notice how I keep saying "the
The whole ethos of the IETF and the internet has always been for net neutrality.
The whole point of finesse is that the government does not tell people how to run their networks. So you have (deliberately?) misunderstood - they can do what the hell they want with the networks they built.
But at the same time, if they are providing some parody of the internet, then it is proper that they not mislead their customers. And if the state is protecting, supporting or subsidizing the provision of internet, they do n
The whole ethos of the IETF and the internet has always been for net neutrality.
Not the way it is being used today. The whole ethos of the IETF is ENGINEERING a network that can provide service in a timely and efficient manner. That might include prioritizing certain kinds of traffic. And gosh if there isn't a flag in every internet packet that deals with that.
But at the same time, if they are providing some parody of the internet, then it is proper that they not mislead their customers.
That's why they define speeds as "up to". And it is not misleading for them to claim a speed "up to" that is not met because there is a bottleneck of all traffic at a border gateway. It is not misleading when they claim an "up to
