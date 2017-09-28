Air Force Gives 10-Year-Old Orbiting Satellite To Ham Radio Operators (arrl.org) 13
Longtime Slashdot reader Bruce Perens writes: The U.S. Air Force has transferred control of a 10-year-old orbiting satellite to AMSAT, a ham radio organization, which has enabled it for any licensed ham to use on the air, as the satellite's Air Force missions have ended. Falconsat 3's first mission was science: measuring gravity gradient, spectrometry of the plasmasphere, electronic noise in the plasmasphere, and testing three-axis attitude control using microthrusters. Secondarily it was used to train Air Force Institute of Technology students in space operations, with close to 700 cadets obtaining ham licenses in order to operate a number of Air Force satellites using ham frequencies.
Now in its third mission, control of the satellite has been transferred to AMSAT, the Radio Amateur Satellite Corporation, and all government frequencies have been disabled with only ham ones remaining. The satellite will relay APRS (position and status reporting) signals, it will operate a BBS in the sky, and will broadcast telemetry.
The "FalconSAT" name certainly suggests a link to SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket, but it is actually unrelated, predating SpaceX's founding. The satellite series has used a number of different lift vehicles - FalconSAT-3 used an Atlas V 401 rocket, as part of a multi-satellite launch.
The closest the two Falcons came was the launch of FalconSAT-2, which got bumped from the Space Shuttle's manifest after Columbia. It got re-used as the payload on SpaceX's first-ever launch, the first Falcon 1 flight. Which failed c
Why two separate bands? (Score:2)
Can anyone explain why the uplink is in the 2m band while the downlink is in the 70 cm band? Having separate frequencies makes sense, but what purpose is there to having them this far apart?
Thanks for making it simple without being condescending. I don't stand a snowball's chance in hell of hitting this repeater, but I may at least attempt to listen for it.
Having separate frequencies makes sense, but what purpose is there to having them this far apart?
This is standard for satellite operations.
There is one overriding technical goal in creating a working repeater. The receiver must not be swamped by the transmitter, which has a much stronger signal than anything it will hear from Earth. Earth-based repeaters (which this basically is) have physical isolation that is based on the wavelengths of the signals. A VHF duplexer [jet.com], as it is called, is about 3 feet tall and 6 to 8 inches in diameter, and there are usually four or six used. The physical cavity allows
