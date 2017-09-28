Air Force Gives 10-Year-Old Orbiting Satellite To Ham Radio Operators (arrl.org) 34
Longtime Slashdot reader Bruce Perens writes: The U.S. Air Force has transferred control of a 10-year-old orbiting satellite to AMSAT, a ham radio organization, which has enabled it for any licensed ham to use on the air, as the satellite's Air Force missions have ended. Falconsat 3's first mission was science: measuring gravity gradient, spectrometry of the plasmasphere, electronic noise in the plasmasphere, and testing three-axis attitude control using microthrusters. Secondarily it was used to train Air Force Institute of Technology students in space operations, with close to 700 cadets obtaining ham licenses in order to operate a number of Air Force satellites using ham frequencies.
Now in its third mission, control of the satellite has been transferred to AMSAT, the Radio Amateur Satellite Corporation, and all government frequencies have been disabled with only ham ones remaining. The satellite will relay APRS (position and status reporting) signals, it will operate a BBS in the sky, and will broadcast telemetry.
The "FalconSAT" name certainly suggests a link to SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket, but it is actually unrelated, predating SpaceX's founding. The satellite series has used a number of different lift vehicles - FalconSAT-3 used an Atlas V 401 rocket, as part of a multi-satellite launch.
The closest the two Falcons came was the launch of FalconSAT-2, which got bumped from the Space Shuttle's manifest after Columbia. It got re-used as the payload on SpaceX's first-ever launch, the first Falcon 1 flight. Which failed c
The Air Force Academy sports teams are the Falcons.
http://www.goairforcefalcons.c... [goairforcefalcons.com]
Can anyone explain why the uplink is in the 2m band while the downlink is in the 70 cm band? Having separate frequencies makes sense, but what purpose is there to having them this far apart?
Thanks for making it simple without being condescending. I don't stand a snowball's chance in hell of hitting this repeater, but I may at least attempt to listen for it.
You might be surprised. It only requires the Technician class license, which is no big deal to pass. A hand-held crossed 440/146 beam antenna will make it and costs less than $100, you don't really need an azimuth-elevation rotator. You learn how to point this by hand and wave it around until you hear the satellite. The required radio power would work with a walkie-talkie but a mobile/base radio is more likely to have the input and output that works with 9600 Baud modems. I am not clear whether a 9600 TNC [wikipedia.org] w
Satellites aren't that far up.
Well they're either That Far Up (geostationary), or they're moving. I'd actually prefer That Far Up, at least I'd always know where to aim.
I have seen people do this by hand, it really doesn't look so bad. The satellite is always going to start at the horizon at a predicted time, and then cross over you. So, you can always start at the lowest elevation that is clear, and just do azimuth with a compass (remember declination).
The equipment that is required to allow receive and transmit to happen in the same band is extremely heavy. For example see this install for a repeater [wa7x.com]. I would imagine the satellite designers didn't want to include a hundred extra pounds of cans when they could just use two different bands and not worry about it.
Having separate frequencies makes sense, but what purpose is there to having them this far apart?
This is standard for satellite operations.
There is one overriding technical goal in creating a working repeater. The receiver must not be swamped by the transmitter, which has a much stronger signal than anything it will hear from Earth. Earth-based repeaters (which this basically is) have physical isolation that is based on the wavelengths of the signals. A VHF duplexer [jet.com], as it is called, is about 3 feet tall and 6 to 8 inches in diameter, and there are usually four or six used. The physical cavity allows for very sharp notches and passbands that are applied to both transmit and receive. The receive duplexers selectively pass the receive signal and notch the transmit. The transmit duplexers selectively pass the transmit signal and notch the receive. The antenna end of the duplexer chain (e.g. three in series from the transmitter, three in series to the receiver) is simply tee'd together. This setup works when the signals are 600kHz apart.
You can build smaller duplexers [radiotwoway.com], such as those used for ancient mobile telephone systems, or for some current repeater systems, but these require a minimum of 5MHz separation between transmit and receive, and support lower power transmitters. There is only 4 MHz in the entire amateur 2M band (2MHz in some countries), so this separation is not possible within that band.
It is VERY easy to build an LC (coil/capacitor) duplexer [gigaparts.com] for considerable amounts of power when the frequencies are 300 MHz apart. Like VHF (146MHz) and UHF (440MHZ). This can fit in a package smaller than a pack of cigarettes. And it is much lighter (pun intended).
That's why amateur satellite operations use widely-split duplex. If it is UHF uplink and VHF down it is referred to as U/V mode, opposite is V/U mode (or vice versa. I don't do satellite ops.)
AMSAT does handle orbit control for its own satellites, but in general no ham radio satellite is designed to de-orbit or to require periodic orbit maintenance. Rather, they are designed to operate with indefinite lifetimes in slowly-decaying orbits, and AO-7 has operated, with interruptions, for 43 years. Most Amateur satellites are passively stabilized, and magnetic stabilization systems have been used often.
Since the AF disabled the S band and other transponders, one of which was probably for command and control, the capability of controlling it, if there was any way at all, is gone. After 10 years, I doubt that there is much in the way of orbital maneuvering that can be done, in any case. For small sats like this, they may have had a small amount of gas initially in order to place the thing into the proper orbit after launch but that probably ran out years ago. I'd suspect that the bird is fixed in its orbit
The real requirement was that the satellite not transmit on those frequencies. There isn't any problem with receiving. A satellite with this size and cost is often built without ROM, simply because of the cost of space-qualified ROM which must be rad-hard for decades of operation. It loads its computer program into RAM using a completely hardware implementation driven by ground control with the CPU reset line asserted for the whole time. Once the program is loaded, the CPU is allowed to start. The CPU may b
I broke the ARRL web site
:-). Try the AMSAT [amsat.org] site instead.
- K6BP
I wonder if this was accelerated because of the need for HAM operators in Puerto Rico following Maria.
I don't think so. Red Cross asked for people who had experience with digital modems over HF radio, and VHF digital for shorter range. The satellite is usable, and we are indeed building a satellite that is geosynchronous (not geostationary) and designed for emergency communications, but satellite is probably not a major part of that operation.
If you would like to be a ham, go to this page [arrl.org] and fill out the form. The folks at ARRL will send you information on becoming a ham. Also, read this part on getting licensed [arrl.org].
There is a lot more to it than CB, and a lot of the stuff you hear on CB shouldn't ever be done on ham radio. And ham radio is not a gift. Expect to do some work to become a ham.