More Than Half of American Workers Can't Sue Their Employer (qz.com) 93
An anonymous reader shares a report: In the past two years, Google, Facebook, Twitter, Microsoft, and Oracle have faced various high-profile lawsuits related to their employment practices. And while those cases generated headlines, workers in almost every sector sue their bosses over emotional abuse, unpaid wages, and discrimination. The ability to sue over wrongful treatment at work is essential to the balance of bargaining power between employer and employee. Unfortunately, more than half of non-union, privately employed Americans -- some 60 million people -- have signed away this right. They are instead beholden to a process known as arbitration. Signing a mandatory arbitration agreement is theoretically voluntary, but refusing to do so can cost a candidate their job offer. Once signed, the agreement strips the employee of the right to take her employer to court for unfairly low pay, termination because of pregnancy, race-based discrimination, loss of paternity or maternity leave, and much more. According to a study published this week by Alexander Colvin of Cornell, more than half (54%) of private, non-unionized workplaces have mandatory arbitration procedures. For larger companies (over 1,000 workers), that jumps to 65%. By contrast, in 2003 Colvin found that just 14% of companies had arbitration agreements.
Yup (Score:5, Insightful)
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Which is why I began my sentence with "Another", as in "in addition to". Could have been clearer, though.
Re: (Score:2)
"Right to Work" is not some blanket designation for "bad workplace policies that I want government to abolish".
Here I thought it stood for legalisation of serfdom, just like these contracts.
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
When I was a teenager, I worked for a grocery store.
I had to pay a $50 initiation due to the union just to work there. Then I had to pay around 5% of my wages as ongoing dues to the union as well. My first week's paycheck was a negative number. The grocery store was used to this, and took the rest of the first week's dues out of my second week paycheck, which also had a chunk of dues taken from it and was a pittance. I made $0.10 over minimum wage, so it's not like this was a "high-paying union job" or some
We should sue them (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Actually you can, even with the arbitration clause.
The logic is simple and sound (and works).
You signed the right to sue away under the duress of not having a job if you didn't.
A decent enough lawyer will still take your case after signing that waiver and will still get to a court hearing/trial.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Re: (Score:2)
All of it?
Arbitration clauses are only valid for things that are legal and contractually agreed to, if they are valid at all.
You can't use an arbitration clause to stop someone from suing you for breaking laws regarding hiring practices, harassment, murder, etc. You also can't force someone to agree to something under duress. Agreement to an "optional" arbitration clause must be optional, and it must be actual agreement. If you're under threat of being fired or having a recent offer rescinded, then it's
As it should be (Score:1)
You can't grab your employees by the pussy if they can turn around and sue you.
#MAGA
This should not be legal. (Score:3, Insightful)
Arbitration is a scourge (Score:5, Insightful)
Arbitration is a scourge designed to deny you your legal rights. It only works properly when there isn't already a power imbalance.
Re: (Score:1)
It's privatisation of the judiciary. Even Milton Friedman explicitly singled out the courts as one area he would NOT privatise, but of course the business bullshit brigade just blew-hard until they got that too.
The blame lies with a public which allows such intellectually vapid arguments to win out over common sense, civic values, and ultimately the rule of law. If people called out bullshit for what it is, we wouldn't be living today in such a fucked up shell of our former societies and economies.
Re: (Score:2)
I never thought of it in those terms, but you're right. That's precisely what it is.
Just Say No (Score:1)
You know Nancy Reagan wasn't really talking about drugs, don't you? I mean, subjectively she was, but she was actually giving you a possible strategy for nearly everything in life.
We are constantly given things to sign, and you're expected to comply instead of reading and thinking. But if you say no and don't sign, what's the worst that can happen? You don't get that job, which you didn't want anyway, since its terms were so egregious? That's not a bad thing.
If someone asks you to sign a contract saying you
Re: (Score:2)
I agree with this.
On the one hand, it is easy to say "just don't take the job" -- but that can be too much of an ask if someone really needs the work.
On the other hand, years ago I started editing employment contracts I was given to sign, crossing out the sections that I found unacceptable. Most of the time, the employer agreed to the changes. Sometimes not. But I've never lost the job opportunity by doing so.
Re: (Score:2)
Half the jobs in the country require you to sign away your right to sue them. Saying "no" to this means cutting yourself off from 50% of jobs. This is a new thing, and we can change it with a law. I think we should make this illegal. After all, if company owners can just decide they are going to stick us with this, then we can decide we aren't going to take it. This sort of thing is why we have a government, so the little guys can band together with other little guys and protect themselves from the abuses o
Re: (Score:2)
If you're going to say no, just write 'I don't agree' on the signature line and hand it across the desk. No reading is common on both sides, HR is clueless. Use it.
The worst that can happen is they notice.
This all presupposes the job is worth taking without the arbitration clause.
Stop Allowing This (Score:2, Insightful)
The U.S. really needs a law that makes it illegal to restrict avenues of legal recourse within any contract (whether it be explicit or implicit such as a TOS). It should be illegal to have "can't sue us no matter what!" clauses. It's an abuse that is way out of hand. You can't own a house, have a job, buy food, buy a car or pretty much any other necessity without dealing with some scummy company that wants you to sign away your legal rights to do business with them.
Not exactly (Score:2)
Good luck, HR. (Score:1)
I can't even remember if I signed off on a waiver. Do you think your HR department kept a copy? Ideally, it would have been scanned into an archival system immediately.
Now, this doesn't address the immorality of the whole issue, but... arbitration? I've been at my employer for over 10 years. You sure you have proof of that?
Re: (Score:2)
HR is clueless. Use it.
When asked to sign updated agreements, tell them 'I'm busy right now, I'll have to get back to you', then never get back to them. At least half the time they will drop the ball.
I don't think it matters what you sign (Score:5, Interesting)
I was unaware that you could sign anything that would allow somebody else to break the law.
Don't bother going to court... just file a complaint with regional employment services and let them do all of that for you.
One of my kids did this once, when an employer he had at the time wasn't paying fair wages (he was effectively making people work for about half to three-quarters of what minimum wage was). It took my son a while to get up the courage to do this, and a fair amount of prodding from my wife and myself, because he was really afraid of losing his job, but after he did, things improved a lot where he worked within just a couple of months. Additionally, he received a whole ton of back pay that he was entitled to from the previous year and a half, going back to when he started working there. Also, it's my understanding that the employer did not know which employee had field the complaint with the government.
Re: (Score:2)
Perhaps I should have been more specific.
I was unaware that you could sign anything that allow somebody to exploit you illegally.
Re: (Score:2)
And where did the "government agency" get the money from?
That's right, the taxpayers.
No personal consequences = no incentive.
Re: (Score:2)
Which is why you don't bother trying to sue them at all... as I said, you would file a complaint against them with labour services branch of the government, and *THEY* would take them to court, requiring the employer to pay out *ALL* of their employees for any unpaid wages (in addition to the nasty fine they would incur for breaking the law in the first
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
If only people supported the same system for cases of sexual assault at universities.
Re: (Score:1)
What happened at her trial?
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Depends on what you mean by "break" the law. Yes, a contract which contravenes the law is not enforceable. But a contract which renders the law incapable of proper operation is definitely possible.
The problem with arbitration is an inherent conflict of interest: the arbiter is in effect hired by one of the parties in the dispute. If the hiring party is dissatisfied with the result, he will no longer send his business to that arbitration firm.
If a more streamlined system of dispute resolution is desirable,
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Congress declares war and passes funding for war.
The Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of the United States of America wages war, regardless of formal declaration or funding.
Court (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
The fact that union shops screw you in one way has no bearing on the finding that non-union workplaces screw you in another way.
You always have a choice (Score:5, Insightful)
And no, I can't just start my own business. If you don't have capital you can't do that. Most people need money coming in. Heck, 60-80% of us live paycheck to paycheck (depending on how you run the numbers).
And that's before we talk about all decisions made for you. Like our car based transportation system that was built in the 40s, 50 & 60s. Or our healthcare system that was built during WWII. Or if you're under 30 our college system. Or hell your parents.
Ever year I get fewer and fewer choices and get boxed in again and again. Meanwhile the number of times somebody says that stupid phrase goes up. Go figure.
It's a corporatist system (Score:5, Insightful)
There's another name for a government that enforces a corporatist system. Take a guess what it is? It's real popular on the streets nowadays.
You lost me (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I work from free-market economics a lot, because the market is basically a machine that solves big, complex problems. A lot of people don't like the "invisible hand" argument because a lot of people don't understand how markets work.
This is a good example of not understanding how markets work.
Markets work when there is competition. Competition requires consumers to have options, to have a choice. What we have here is called a false choice: you can choose between the options given, but one of those ch
Re: (Score:2)
Where I'm from, we have a saying about this 'You always have a choice' nonsense. 'Plague or cholera'. Doesn't matter what you choose, you're fucked.
free market at work (Score:2)
right guys??
...
I beg all of you reading this to consider (Score:1)
Re: (Score:1)
Haven't seen the CYA clause, mainly because it is meaningless fluff that is the law anyway, but other than that, yes, an illegal clause is non-binding and should be removed so what you sign has everything you agree to and nothing you don't. If a dodgy clause cannot be removed for whatever stupid reason (which is also illegal) the *entire contract* is rendered null and void.
There are plenty of judgements in favour of the employee about this. That there are so many just shows employers trying to pull a fast o
balance of power (Score:1)
Sigh. (Score:3)
Repeat after me:
You can't sign away a right.
If you can, it was never a right.
In any civilised country, this stuff just renders the clause null and void if ever challenged, and potentially large tracts of surrounding legalese too.
"This does not affect your statutory rights" is an age-old and totally redundant piece of legalese. Because NOTHING affects your statutory rights, whether they say it or not.
If the US are so daft as to allow "rights" to be signed away, they deserve everything they get from not challenging it from day one.
P.S. Extrapolate the consequences. If you can sign away a right, you can sign away "the right to remain silent". Not just be asked to talk, but actually REMOVE THE ABILITY for you to remain silent. The right to free speech. The right to a private life.
If you can sign away a right, any right, that right doesn't exist as a right, and likely none of the other things called that do either.
Re: (Score:2)
"This does not affect your statutory rights" is an age-old and totally redundant piece of legalese. Because NOTHING affects your statutory rights, whether they say it or not.
You have a right to not be discriminated against based on your race. I am not sure if you have a statutory right to sue after being discriminated.
Also, I think "unfairly low pay" is not against the law and thus not a right (even if it should be).
Re: (Score:2)
Doesn't that fall under the First Amendment: Right to petition the Government for a redress of grievances?
Re: (Score:3)
You can't sign away a right.
If you can, it was never a right.
What is the basis of that statement (other than your own personal belief that is has to be true)? Two parties can sign a contract agreeing how to resolve differences, it happens all the time.
That is a very bad idea (Score:2)
I think this is not only a weird and new way to think of rights, but it's a bad one, because it makes rights meaningless. If we were to use your concept of rights, then not a single person in the world would have any rights at all. Rights wouldn't exist.
That's a useless way to define something. It's better to define rights in a way that some can exist, so that the word actually has real-world meaning instead of being some theoretical ideal that
Re: (Score:2)
Two? In the US for the past decade, one of those three would be a miracle.