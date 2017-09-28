Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Privacy Security Technology

Moscow Deploys Facial Recognition to Spy on Citizens in Streets (bloomberg.com) 38

Posted by msmash from the my-way-or-highway dept.
Moscow is adding facial-recognition technology to its network of 170,000 surveillance cameras across the city in a move to identify criminals and boost security. From a report: Since 2012, CCTV recordings have been held for five days after they're captured, with about 20 million hours of video stored at any one time. "We soon found it impossible to process such volumes of data by police officers alone," said Artem Ermolaev, head of the department of information technology in Moscow. "We needed an artificial intelligence to help find what we are looking for." Moscow says the city's centralized surveillance network is the world's largest of its kind. The U.K. is one of the most notorious for its use of CCTV cameras but precise figures are difficult to obtain. However, a 2013 report by the British Security Industry Association estimated there were as many as 70,000 cameras operated by the government across the nation.

Moscow Deploys Facial Recognition to Spy on Citizens in Streets More | Reply

Moscow Deploys Facial Recognition to Spy on Citizens in Streets

Comments Filter:

  • A storm starts with a single raindrop.

    Total surveillance starts with a single camera.

    Or, to use another analogy, we are the frogs.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by hord ( 5016115 )

      The odd thing is that while we don't want state surveillance, we already have a camera in every store including parking lots and sidewalks. We are being watched but it's by ourselves because of ourselves. A weird effect of the social cost of some crimes, I guess.

    • Total surveillance starts with a single camera.

      The totality was limited not only by our rights or privacy-expectations, but by the capabilities of the law-enforcement. It was always perfectly legal for the government to place a police officer on every corner — there just weren't enough officers and their ability to share and archive their observations was limited.

      But technology has solved those limitations technological limitations... If we do not want it used, we need new laws to the effect.

  • We pay for the privilege of using our facial recognition detecting phones and giving it to the government directly :-)

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      And we stand in line for days in advance, sign two-year contracts, and we're HAPPY about it.

  • This is a perfectly hidden advertisement for N-Tech.Lab. Yes, their algorithm has won certain face recognition competitions but this bloomberg article is a whole lot better for their publicity.

  • I guess maybe we should watch Russia's press to let us know when our government does the same.

    Oh wait we already missed it.

  • Congratulations, my fellow computer scientists, we're finally destroying freedom! ;)

  • Recognising faces in random footages with different quality and weather conditions, from any angle, people being in whatever position, wearing anything, performing any action, etc.? Like in the movies, where laser beam are automatically pointing to the eyes of each person entering in a building? LOL. I don't think so. The accuracy of any system on these lines is probably extremely low.

Slashdot Top Deals

Hotels are tired of getting ripped off. I checked into a hotel and they had towels from my house. -- Mark Guido

Close