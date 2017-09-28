Moscow Deploys Facial Recognition to Spy on Citizens in Streets (bloomberg.com) 28
Moscow is adding facial-recognition technology to its network of 170,000 surveillance cameras across the city in a move to identify criminals and boost security. From a report: Since 2012, CCTV recordings have been held for five days after they're captured, with about 20 million hours of video stored at any one time. "We soon found it impossible to process such volumes of data by police officers alone," said Artem Ermolaev, head of the department of information technology in Moscow. "We needed an artificial intelligence to help find what we are looking for." Moscow says the city's centralized surveillance network is the world's largest of its kind. The U.K. is one of the most notorious for its use of CCTV cameras but precise figures are difficult to obtain. However, a 2013 report by the British Security Industry Association estimated there were as many as 70,000 cameras operated by the government across the nation.
Trump approves and rolls out the same in the US. Now everyone can be a reality TV star!
Like they are not already TV stars in their minds.... Have you see the self absorbed "LOOK AT ME" stuff on Instagram, U-Tube and Facebook lately? There is a whole world of people who think their everyday lives are somehow interesting to others.
I'm always shaking my head... No, even if you are my sister in law, I'm not the least bit interested in what you had for dinner and if it was on your latest diet or not... Tell it to my brother, I bet he doesn't care either.
A storm starts with a single raindrop.
Total surveillance starts with a single camera.
Or, to use another analogy, we are the frogs.
AND when it's Kim jong UN who does it it's a personal home video-protection system.
When russia does it, it's spying. When the US government does it, it's surveillance.
"Surveillance" and "spying" are synonyms.
And we stand in line for days in advance, sign two-year contracts, and we're HAPPY about it.
We stopped being any better than Russia quite a few years ago.
I guess maybe we should watch Russia's press to let us know when our government does the same.
Oh wait we already missed it.
The amount of spying in NYC (or London, or etc.) is one of the reasons why I avoid NYC (or London, or etc.)
This stuff will eventually be everywhere, of course, but I'll avoid it for as long as I can.
I mean, there's no reason to seek it out, but it's also not a great reason to avoid a place for 99.9% of people. We're just not that interesting.
I think using past tense is a bad choice here.... I'm just guessing here but I'm pretty sure they ARE doing it NOW... That makes it present tense...