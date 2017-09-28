Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Moscow Deploys Facial Recognition to Spy on Citizens in Streets (bloomberg.com) 28

Posted by msmash from the my-way-or-highway dept.
Moscow is adding facial-recognition technology to its network of 170,000 surveillance cameras across the city in a move to identify criminals and boost security. From a report: Since 2012, CCTV recordings have been held for five days after they're captured, with about 20 million hours of video stored at any one time. "We soon found it impossible to process such volumes of data by police officers alone," said Artem Ermolaev, head of the department of information technology in Moscow. "We needed an artificial intelligence to help find what we are looking for." Moscow says the city's centralized surveillance network is the world's largest of its kind. The U.K. is one of the most notorious for its use of CCTV cameras but precise figures are difficult to obtain. However, a 2013 report by the British Security Industry Association estimated there were as many as 70,000 cameras operated by the government across the nation.

Moscow Deploys Facial Recognition to Spy on Citizens in Streets

  • A storm starts with a single raindrop.

    Total surveillance starts with a single camera.

    Or, to use another analogy, we are the frogs.

  • We pay for the privilege of using our facial recognition detecting phones and giving it to the government directly :-)

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      And we stand in line for days in advance, sign two-year contracts, and we're HAPPY about it.

  • This is a perfectly hidden advertisement for N-Tech.Lab. Yes, their algorithm has won certain face recognition competitions but this bloomberg article is a whole lot better for their publicity.

  • I guess maybe we should watch Russia's press to let us know when our government does the same.

    Oh wait we already missed it.

