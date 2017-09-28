Homeland Security Plans To Collect Immigrants' Social Media Information (fortune.com) 6
The Department of Homeland Security plans to expand the files it collects on immigrants, as well as some citizens, by including more online data -- most notably search results and social media information -- about each individual. The plan is set out in the Federal Register, where the government publishes forthcoming regulations. A final version is set to go into effect on Oct. 18. Fortune reports: The plan, reported by BuzzFeed, is notable partly because it permits the government to amass information not only about recent immigrants, but also on green card holders and naturalized Americans as well. The proposal to collect social media data is set out in a part of the draft regulation that describes expanding the content of so-called "Alien Files," which serve as detailed profiles of individual immigrants, and are used by everyone from border agents to judges. Here is the relevant portion: "The Department of Homeland Security, therefore, is updating the [file process] to ... (5) expand the categories of records to include the following: country of nationality; country of residence; the USCIS Online Account Number; social media handles, aliases, associated identifiable information, and search results."
Tried to slip that one by us (Score:3)
I like how they add that innocent little phrase. "...as well as some citizens".
If you're a naturalized citizen, you're as much of a citizen as the Founding Fathers. Don't let anyone tell you different. Unlike citizens that were born here, you've proven that you can actually pass a civics test. You belong here. You have all the rights of any American.
Before people lose their minds again (Score:2)
Before people go losing their minds again about how Trump is a xenophobic racist, please have a look at this Slashdot article from 15 months ago:
https://yro.slashdot.org/story/16/06/28/005202/us-customs-wants-to-know-travelers-social-media-account-names [slashdot.org]
You will note that it was during the Obama administration. I am not making a value judgment on the practice, I am just pointing out that the previous administration did or tried to do something substantially similar.
Some citizens are less equal than others... (Score:2)
The most disturbing part of this is that permanent residents and naturalized citizens are subject to these changes too. I can almost see how permanent residents should be subject to this. What I can't see is how naturalized citizens are. They've had to renounce their former citizenship and swear an oath to the United States...
