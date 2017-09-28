Bell Canada Wants Pirate Websites Blocked For Canadians (www.cbc.ca) 40
New submitter wierzpio writes: According to Rob Malcolmson, Bell Canada's VP of regulatory affairs, Canada is a safe haven to internet pirates and the only solution is to create a federally mandated blacklist of pirate websites. Unlike the existing blacklist in the U.K., Bell's plan appears to involve no judicial oversight. "Engaging in extrajudicial attempts to block access to sites, I think, raises all kinds of Charter of Rights and Freedoms issues," argues Michael Geist, a University of Ottawa professor and internet law expert. Quebec also wants to block sites. The province recently introduced a provincial law that would force internet providers to block users' access to online gambling sites not approved by the government. It argues the legislation is necessary to ensure internet gambling companies maintain responsible gaming rules.
Hmm, the government and private companies putting together a list of sites they consider "prates" and blocking them from your view.
Certainly no potential for abuse here.
like legalist extortion trolls
And what could actually go right ? (Score:2)
And conversly, given the current age,
where technologies such as VPNs and Tor exist,
what do they expect to actually work ?
Basically people will just browse to http://uj3wazyk5u4hnvtk.onion/ [uj3wazyk5u4hnvtk.onion] instead of https://thepiratebay.org [thepiratebay.org] and completely ignore whatever restriction the local government is trying to put.
Which will cause even more problems than it solves. People will go through great lengths to get around the blockages. Installing various nefarious programs or visiting web sites promising to deliver content and then just infecting their computer. I'm not saying pirating is right, but I've seen it happen time and time again, where people who want content that isn't easily available will do really stupid things directed by websites that promise the content.
Just think off the copyright holders! (Score:3)
Don't sound as convincing as "Think of the children", but probably will be enforced anyway.
And then (Score:2)
They'll mark sites like netflix, hulu, CBS All access and Amazon, because someone told them to block them.
It's not like their citizens actually have rights or freedom. Just ask the guy from TVAddons for Kodi:
http://cordcuttersnews.com/now... [cordcuttersnews.com]
This could get interesting (Score:2)
Canadians are a pretty tech-literate lot when it comes to entertainment. If Bell gets what they want, I would expect to see significant push-back in the form of increased VPN use. Then Bell will be back trying to get VPN's outlawed.
Bell might want to watch out. In some respects, it could almost be considered a monopoly. Certainly it is a scumbag of a company, and it is heartily detested by a huge number of Canadians. If I were in government, I would be very careful indeed about what I gave them, and wh
I completely agree (Score:2)
I think we should all get behind this initiative from Bell and block all the bad websites.
Can they propose a method that does not involve becoming an isolated, non-democratic and dictatorial regime?
You see so far, even countries like North Korea cannot block access to anything it likes...so how will an interconnected, development and democratic country like Canada mange that?
Having considered the above and weighed the possibilities I suggest we just ignore Bell and carry on with our lives. This seems
DNS (Score:2)
In Belgium, they enforce that on ISP level by sending DNS response redirecting to a site from the ministry of justice telling you that piracy is bad mmkay.
Thanks to Google Public DNS it's only an issue for unrooted phones, which are not the best device for piracy anyway...
Re: (Score:2)
You don't need a rooted phone. You can easily change the DNS Settings on your phone to use whatever DNS server you want, or you can connect through a VPN if you so desire. What kind of phone are you using that doesn't allow you to change your DNS Server?
Tireless lobbyists (Score:3)
We've had this debate, at least in my country, I think four or five times now. Canada is probably no different. It's always about blocking content someone or other wants blocked opening the door for censorship. Sometimes the approaches are a little different, be it some kinds of illegal content, terrorism etc.
There is always strong lobbying by the content industry that wants the mechanisms in place and some law that eventually can be extended to cover what they really want. Standing on the sidelines are religious communities that want blasphemy banned or other content they consider to be "dirty".
The first few times these attacks on civil rights met a strong reaction, there was a big discussion and the attack failed. Nevertheless the lobbyists simply start a new attack a few years later and the public just grows tired of having the same discussion over and over again.
Also the politicians either stay completely clueless regarding the subject or the bribes are just raising. Otherwise it's unexplainable why the lobbyists aren't simply ignored when they start the same debate after they've lost it previously. In my opinion politicians supporting such crap should be constantly hammered with accusations of corruptness until they leave politics.
Web blocking isn't the only debate where this happens, wire tapping, IP-logging, the cryptowar, it's all like:
"Not again, we had this debate already."
I thought pirates didn't exist in Canada? (Score:2)
Don't you guys have a tax on media that effectively paid the rights holders for your now perfectly legitimate practice of copying things? I thought pirates couldn't exist in Canada... without boarding ships, raping, pillaging and making the crew walk the plank.
Re: (Score:2)
DNS blocking (Score:2)
Most likely they will use DNS blocking, like they do in other places. Easy to just use an open DNS server. Plenty around, even if you do not want to give Google even more data.
One of the lists [lifewire.com]
Or just use your own DNS server, like bind. The latter would be not a real solution for many.
Why is there no 'single PC' DNS server available? Only listen to localhost and does the resolving for everything that is not in the hosts file.