Equifax CEO Steps Down Amid Hacking Scandal (cnbc.com) 28
An anonymous reader quotes a report from CNBC: Richard Smith, CEO and chairman of Equifax, abruptly retired Tuesday following a data breach at the credit-reporting service that affected the personal information of 143 million people. Smith, who was 57 as of the company's proxy statement in March, became CEO and chairman in 2005 after 22 years at General Electric in senior roles in various divisions. He is to appear at a hearing of the Senate Banking Committee on Oct. 4 and is the only person scheduled to testify. He is also scheduled to testify next week at a hearing of the House Energy and Commerce Committee. Smith's salary for 2016 was $1.45 million and his bonus was $3.045 million. In a regulatory filing on Tuesday, the company said Smith will not get a bonus for this year and any other decisions regarding how his departure has been characterized or how much the company owes him will be deferred until the board completes an independent review of the breach and the response to it. In a separate report, CNBC notes that Smith could walk away with at least $18.4 million in pension benefits. The company is looking for a new CEO, naming its Asia-Pacific head to take on the interim CEO role.
Re:like Arthur Andersen became Accenture amid scan (Score:5, Informative)
like arthur andersen becoming Accenture amid the Enron scandal
Accenture split from Arthur Andersen in 1989. The Enron scandal was 13 years later, and Accenture was not involved.
"...equifax will close its doors and rename and retool..."
Why not, they've done it before and gotten away with it. Retail Credit Company renamed itself Equifax after a series of scandals, including extortion and bribery, brought them in front of Congress, which led to the Fair Credit Reporting Act of 1970. Equifax was the specific target.
A few executives ending up in Prison, or perhaps retiring, due to accidents while they were cleaning their guns, would be a good start to the flushing down of these Institu
Andersen. GP got it right - don't they even teach you how to copy at DeVry?
Yea but it really isn't a problem because you can just manually configure things back to a working state.
Evading the Prosecutors (Score:4, Insightful)
The CEO isn't being accused of insider trading, but I imagine resigning is intended to reduce the likelihood that criminal charges will be brought against him. If your business is being an information broker, and securing people against problems involving that data, then it's not just the CSO's responsibility to secure your data. If this data leak led to a sudden explosion of identity theft, and a corresponding outcry blaming Equifax, then there'd be pressure to do something more than slap some C-levels on the wrist 5 years down the line after appeals. I'm sure Equifax is carefully weighing if it'd cost them more or less credibility to shut down after selling their name and assets to a 'new' company that carries none of the liability for these breaches, seem to recall Hostess did that.
well if theres enough of an explosion of ID theft that makes their credit rating service useless.
I mean more useless, since those companies don't check that the debt exists anyways or that there's anybody with paperwork to back the debt up anyways.
You're kidding? They'll just charge more and offer protection/alerts as a premium add-on service.
I wouldn't be surprised if they come out of this ahead.
(Equifax) - "Hello! Nice to meet you! I understand you're interested in buying our assets."
(Buyer) - "Yes, we are! We just have to get through some background stuff. How's your credit score?"
They own TDX Group in Nottingham, could invert that takeover..
Did extent of damage finally sink into CEO's mind? (Score:3, Interesting)
And last week he was still clinging on by throwing their CIO and CSO under the bus. Given the multiple instances of criminally neglient way Equifax handle the aftermath and violation of basic security principles would it be that he finally comprehended the extent of their screw up?
It's not unlikely that entitled CEOs with his Ivory Tower buddies thought at first that this "PR Disaster" could be solved by a few fall guys, maybe a statement of non-apology or two, a free website and threw in some freebie reporting (that costs Equifax almost zero marginal cost) and he could ride out this 6-12 months.
Perhaps he finally grasped that at best, the company is ruined. It is probable that a few person (perhaps even CxO level) is going to jail like Enron execs - the fiduciary duty to 143 million people are even heavier that that of Enron, it's virtually any and all USA working people with a minimal "economic participartion".
Or worst case scenario in his POV, he realized might had nuclear-Armagaddoned the whole private / consumer Credit industry. After virtually all economically active people in the USA has been compromised there are little ways for any agencies to vet credit worthiness anymore at a low cost way for numerous years. Then the damage flow down to all Financial institutions (who can'teven know who is who and can't decide whether to even do business with eager customers) and to less extent, all employers and other individuals (like landlords), and the whole financial market will either need a total overhaul or suffer a meltdown............ Possibly a total overhaul AFTER meltdown. At that point, he should fear for his life and flee... cough I mean retire to a tropical island and stepping down from CEO and fleeing from the burning house known as Equifax is a prudent start.
Toughing It Out (Score:3)
When the news of the breach became public, the Board of Directors likely knew that there would be scalps. It is not clear if the trading of shares by some of their number [between the breach being discovered and b
The only reason people went to jail over Enron is because rich people lost money over it. That didn't happen here.
He should not be allowed to resign (Score:2)
but made to stay there and face the music. As it is he will just run and become CEO of some other outfit that he will also fail to manage properly.
He'll probably get enough of a payoff that he doesn't need to work ever again.
Wow, That's a Lot of Millions (Score:2)
Lesson learned (Score:2)
You can screw over 143.000.000 people without any issue, but when you screw over a few people with insider trading info, you are going to jail.
Also see that asswipe that increased prices for medicine times 900. Steal from the poor, not an issue. Steal from the rich, we have laws against that.
But I guess that giving power and money to the 1% is the only alternative of not becoming a socialist, because that would be worse, right? (That was sarcasm)