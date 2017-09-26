Star Trek: Discovery Nearly Cracks Pirate Bay's Top 10 In Less Than 24 Hours (ew.com) 24
Yesterday was the season premiere of the first new Star Trek TV series in 12 years. While the first episode aired on the CBS broadcast network Sunday night, the second episode -- and all the rest to come -- was made available exclusively on the CBS All Access streaming service for $6 a month. Naturally, this upset Trekkies and led many of them to find alternative methods to watch the show. EW reports that Star Trek: Discovery "is on the verge of cracking Pirate Bay's Top 10 most illegally downloaded shows in less than 24 hours." From the report: The Discovery pilot is currently at No. 11 on the list (apparently at No. 15 just a few hours ago), the pilot is up there with the likes of HBO's Game of Thrones, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty and, for some reason, TNT's The Last Ship. The show's second episode is at No. 17, which is a tad surprising as that was the one that wasn't free. Ever since the distribution plan was first announced fans have resisted with some vehemence the idea of paying for "yet another streaming service just to watch a single show" (there's more than one show on All Access, CBS is quick to point out, and then a debate over the relative merits of NCIS and MacGyver repeats ensues).
Touchy-feely crap? Everyone's actions seemed to be dictated by logic, protocol or violence. Where was the touchy-feely stuff? Have you even seen it?
The Klingons were the worst aspect... Bad make-up, making it very hard to act and deliver lines, bad costumes and ships, lacking the depth and political intricacies that they developed for the Empire in the 90s.
It's a shame the captain died, she was one of the most interesting characters.
The second episode was better than the first, but this show feels like it's trying to hard to be multi-racial/gender-whatever friendly. Casting the Klingon as a race of bald dark-skinned creatures with a lone character outcast for having light-skin -- yeah, not being ham-fisted here at all with the metaphors.
The lead characters are all thoroughly unlikeable. All for different reasons; a ridiculously stereotypical scaredy-chicken science officer, non-descript (quite literally) secondary officers, an arrogant, egocentric and irresponsible first officer and gullible, emotional and passive captain. All thoroughly unlikeable nonetheless. The main protagonist especially.
The camera work also doesn't add; all dark, cold and gloomy. Will human spaceships really be more depressing than the inside of a WW2 submarine?
It had DRM. Media experts at Hollywood specifically states this would not happen and made sure we passed the DMCA to make not using DRM illegal. This just can't be true.
Maybe just maybe it is because Chrome and Edge do not support HTML 5 DRM EME yet? Yeah, that is it. We need to all give up our freedoms ASAP to protect all the lawyers in Hollywood. Please think of the lawyers!
This is what TV viewers wanted, free from packages (Score:2)
Pretty sure CBS is positioning this to be one of the numerous streams you subscribe to on your Apple TV, thereby participating in the "a la carte" ecosystem.
And you are mistaken, Kirk was the Bomb. I mean other than Picard, of course.