Star Trek: Discovery Nearly Cracks Pirate Bay's Top 10 In Less Than 24 Hours (ew.com) 24

Posted by BeauHD from the cause-and-effect dept.
Yesterday was the season premiere of the first new Star Trek TV series in 12 years. While the first episode aired on the CBS broadcast network Sunday night, the second episode -- and all the rest to come -- was made available exclusively on the CBS All Access streaming service for $6 a month. Naturally, this upset Trekkies and led many of them to find alternative methods to watch the show. EW reports that Star Trek: Discovery "is on the verge of cracking Pirate Bay's Top 10 most illegally downloaded shows in less than 24 hours." From the report: The Discovery pilot is currently at No. 11 on the list (apparently at No. 15 just a few hours ago), the pilot is up there with the likes of HBO's Game of Thrones, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty and, for some reason, TNT's The Last Ship. The show's second episode is at No. 17, which is a tad surprising as that was the one that wasn't free. Ever since the distribution plan was first announced fans have resisted with some vehemence the idea of paying for "yet another streaming service just to watch a single show" (there's more than one show on All Access, CBS is quick to point out, and then a debate over the relative merits of NCIS and MacGyver repeats ensues).

  • But is it any good ?
    • No it is fucking awful. way too much touchy feely Janeway type crap combined with moronic plot building and a captain and first officer that are suicide twins doing everything themselves regardless of how risky. I am hoping Michael gets the same treatment as the captain got in the next few episodes then perhaps they can start again. The only remotely likeable characters are the klingons

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

        *** SPOILER ALERT ***

        Touchy-feely crap? Everyone's actions seemed to be dictated by logic, protocol or violence. Where was the touchy-feely stuff? Have you even seen it?

        The Klingons were the worst aspect... Bad make-up, making it very hard to act and deliver lines, bad costumes and ships, lacking the depth and political intricacies that they developed for the Empire in the 90s.

        It's a shame the captain died, she was one of the most interesting characters.

      • So, it's Star Trek. But Original Trek instead of TNG, since by your description the Captain doesn't Picard the fuck out and sit there playing a flute while all the other officers get bodyshielded by red shirts. Kirk all the way! Guess I'll give it a watch.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by SeaFox ( 739806 )

      The second episode was better than the first, but this show feels like it's trying to hard to be multi-racial/gender-whatever friendly. Casting the Klingon as a race of bald dark-skinned creatures with a lone character outcast for having light-skin -- yeah, not being ham-fisted here at all with the metaphors.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by mwvdlee ( 775178 )

      No.

      The lead characters are all thoroughly unlikeable. All for different reasons; a ridiculously stereotypical scaredy-chicken science officer, non-descript (quite literally) secondary officers, an arrogant, egocentric and irresponsible first officer and gullible, emotional and passive captain. All thoroughly unlikeable nonetheless. The main protagonist especially.

      The camera work also doesn't add; all dark, cold and gloomy. Will human spaceships really be more depressing than the inside of a WW2 submarine?

      Or

  • It had DRM. Media experts at Hollywood specifically states this would not happen and made sure we passed the DMCA to make not using DRM illegal. This just can't be true.

    Maybe just maybe it is because Chrome and Edge do not support HTML 5 DRM EME yet? Yeah, that is it. We need to all give up our freedoms ASAP to protect all the lawyers in Hollywood. Please think of the lawyers!

  • Can't help but notice the dislike of the "single producer streaming source" essentially conflicts with the quite-recent desire for "ala carte" cable without enforced packages. Not clear what is horrible about sub'ing the producers of content one watches at any one moment, and switching those around when one's viewing preferences change. Personally I'm not much of a TV watcher so am not in market for this, but seems strange complaint given the population who does want paid TV content.

    re: the show, can't s
    • People who think they want a la carte are working on an assumption that they buy channels on an individual basis at a fixed price, and resell them like coffee beans. If they could get a bundle of this and a bunch of others, for a little more than just one or the other they'd probably leap at it, even if they don't currently pay for any of them.

    • Pretty sure CBS is positioning this to be one of the numerous streams you subscribe to on your Apple TV, thereby participating in the "a la carte" ecosystem.

      And you are mistaken, Kirk was the Bomb. I mean other than Picard, of course.

