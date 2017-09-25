If Data Is the New Oil, Are Tech Companies Robbing Us Blind? (digitaltrends.com) 28
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Digital Trends: Data is the new oil, or so the saying goes. So why are we giving it away for nothing more than ostensibly free email, better movie recommendations, and more accurate search results? It's an important question to ask in a world where the accumulation and scraping of data is worth billions of dollars -- and even a money-losing company with enough data about its users can be worth well into the eight-figure region. The essential bargain that's driven by today's tech giants is the purest form of cognitive capitalism: users feed in their brains -- whether this means solving a CAPTCHA to train AI systems or clicking links on Google to help it learn which websites are more important than others. In exchange for this, we get access to ostensibly "free" services, while simultaneously helping to train new technologies which may one day put large numbers of us out of business.
In an age in which concepts like universal basic income are increasingly widely discussed, one of the most intriguing solutions is one first put forward by virtual reality pioneer Jaron Lanier. In his book Who Owns the Future?, Lanier suggests that users should receive a micropayment every time their data is used to earn a company money. For example, consider the user who signs up to an online dating service. Here, the user provides data that the dating company uses to match them with a potential data. This matching process is, itself, based on algorithms honed by the data coming from previous users. The data resulting from the new user will further perfect the algorithms for later users of the service. In the case that your data somehow matches someone else successfully in a relationship, Lanier says you would be entitled to a micropayment.
Peak Data! (Score:1)
No (Score:2)
Data is not the new oil.
AI (Score:2)
So, that's how all those self-driving cars learn how to recognize street signs and other vechicles.
Yes, we're getting fucked (Score:3)
Companies are making billions of dollars trading on "facts" about you and me. They compile and sell this data with no recompense. They make no real attempts to ensure the data is accurate or that our lives aren't negatively impacted by errors. And when they inevitably get breached and our data gets stolen, they offer a token few months of credit monitoring (especially ironic coming from Equifax). Gee, thanks.
The dinosaurs are lucky; they aren't around to give a shit that they're being sold for profit.
All that money and effort. The abuse of our trust and violation of our privacy. The tricks and hacks played on our systems - some borderline illegal - in order to track us. All that just to help others sell us more crap. By “better understanding our customers” and “delivering an experience tailored to appeal to each customer”.
And guess what? Ads still suck. Targeted ads aren't, not beyond showing us stuff matching
If Data is the New Oil (Score:2)
If Data is the New Oil, then Data Privacy is the New Ecology Movement.
Sigh. (Score:1)
Yes, obviously. And I've been saying it for years.
Golly, kindly provide details on how we can all subscribe to your newsletter!
Yes (Score:2)
Who said this? (Score:2)
What moron said that "data is the new oil", and can we please name and shame him?
I mean, why oil? Why not "the new lupens"? Or, the "new bath salts"? Wait, I know, "data is the new hydrogen".
The bottom line is (Score:2)
If you're not paying for the product, then you are the product.
It's extreme consolidation, not much more. (Score:2)
IMHO it's extreme consolidation, not much more.
I'm currently testing "cloud only" for most of my computing needs. I've been thinking about this for quite some time and now I'm giving it a testrun.
I meet a guy at our local hackerspace who uses Chrome OS exclusively. He won't go back.
The side effect is that I'm spending less time at the computer and getting more real work done. Going all-out Google can be a really neat thing. Google watches over you and that's not just a bad thing. The speed at which I get wo
stupid example. (Score:2)
Now you give some info, and get something that used to cost real money.
you're getting something of established value for your information.
Trading information for a service. You're being paid very directly for your information.
perhaps the services aren't that transparent about how your info will be used. Be careful!
You get what you pay for.
Hey! (Score:2)
Massive Data collection and AI are determining "democratic" votes loosing the term "democratic" and turning it into manipulated.
Are we becoming all Zombies manipulated by strings somebody knows how to use?
Sure seems like it.
What would be an antidote?