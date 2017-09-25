China Blocks WhatsApp (theverge.com) 35
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Verge: China has blocked WhatsApp, security experts confirmed today to The New York Times (Warning: source may be paywalled). Over the past few months, WhatsApp has experienced brief disruptions to service, with users unable to send video chats or photos. Now, even text messages are completely blocked, according to Nadim Kobeissi, an applied cryptographer at Symbolic Software, a Paris-based research firm that also monitors digital censorship in China. Kobeissi found that China may have recently upgraded its firewall to detect and block the NoiseSocket protocol that WhatsApp uses to send texts, in addition to already blocking the HTTPS/TLS that WhatsApp uses to send photos and videos. He said, "I think it took time for the Chinese firewall to adapt to this new protocol so that it could also target text messages." His company noticed the app disruptions beginning last Wednesday.
That's because China is a LUDDITE country! (Score:1)
Apps!
Re: (Score:1)
I'd prefer updates about hosts files.
Re: (Score:3)
Actually, it has a lot more to do with government officials being enriched by local companies who want to compete with whatsapp. Pay off enough cronies and their service gets blocked. They've had the tech to block it for a while. This has happened time and again to popular non-Chinese internet services and applications. Why ascribe to "luddite" behavior what can more easily explained by plain old greed and corruption.
Re: (Score:2)
That is, until the power of conventional states is reduced to relative insignificance by bottom-up self-organizing blockchain-based economies and operations.
alternatives? (Score:1)
So what can be used instead if you need end to end encryption? Signal might work, but I'd be surprised if it isn't blocked. Tor has a chat client now, but I don't think it works on iOS or Android. Keybase.io has a nice client that might work.
Re: (Score:2)
There is no alternative. Sure there may be some apps that they aren't blocking yet, but that's not truly a long term solution.
You can't solve an oppressive regime by building better encryption. If enough people are getting around the firewall the regime will just crack down on whatever method they're using. If there are too many methods, they might switch to a whitelist instead of a blacklist, or they could take the approach of some governments and just ban internet access altogether.
The government of a cou
Re: (Score:2)
Re: alternatives? (Score:1)
Last time I checked ssh out of China was throttled to the point of connection time outs.
Re: (Score:2)
Software can "prevent" MitM attacks in the sense of detecting when they're attempted and then refusing to work. But it can't really prevent a MitM attacker who says "let me MitM or else I'll make things stop working."
Solutions are hard. Here are some:
Use different physical links that don't go through their firewall. e.g. run a cable or use radios across their border.
Kill them or vote them out, until you have a more human-friendly regime.
(Ok, here
Re: (Score:1)
And plants need umbrellas to protect them from the rain.
And? (Score:2)
There were only two expected outcomes here: either WhatsApp folds and gives China's government backdoor access to their application or they get blocked. The only thing this means is that they have opted for the highroad and got themselves blocked. I would be far more concerned about the applications that China's government acknowledges that they allow.
Re: (Score:2)
They could take the higher ground still and get into a 'tech battle.' Make the protocol harder to block, set up dynamic servers on public clouds. It'd be pretty much burning every bridge to doing business in China, but those bridges are not looking very dependable right now anyway. China does have a strongly protectionist attitude - even if WhatsApp complied, the government would still penalize them in favor of any Chinese-owned competitor.
Well (Score:3)
Support libpurple and Spectrum 2 (Score:2)
While i think the removal of the repressive Chinese Government from power is the only real solution to all this. One way is to support additional protocols to support libpurple (the library responsible for Pidgin) and the XMPP Application Spectrum 2. This allows Android XMPP Clients to talk XMPP to a jabber instance, and the XMPP host to use libpurple for the other protocol.
But there are no technical solutions around bad governments. The Chinese should push for a Secular Humanist Democratic reform of China.
Re: (Score:1)
omg, China makes western countries look like democracies!
Comment (Score:1)