Equifax Hit With 'Dozens' of Lawsuits from Shareholders and Consumers -- Plus a Possible Class Action (chicagotribune.com) 19
An anonymous reader quotes the Washington Post: Since it announced a massive data breach earlier this month, Equifax has been hit with dozens of lawsuits from shareholders, consumers and now one filed by a small Wisconsin credit union that represents what could be the first by a financial institution attempting to preemptively recoup losses caused by alleged fraud the hack could cause... In the lawsuit, which seeks class action status, Madison-based Summit Credit Union says that financial institutions will have to bear the cost of canceling and reissuing credit cards as well as absorbing the cost of any fraudulent charges. They will also lose "profits because their members or customers were unwilling or unable to use their credit cards following the breach," according to the lawsuit...
"For financial institutions it is important: They bear the financial responsibility for identity theft," said Summit's attorney Stacey Slaughter of the law firm Robins Kaplan. "All of the components that would allow someone to create a new identity" were exposed in the Equifax hack.
Equifax responded that they can't comment on pending litigation, according to the article, though "Equifax has said it did its best to respond to the breach and alerted consumers as quickly as it could..."
"The company's stock price has fallen 27 percent since it announced the hack September 7."
Let me be the one to say it (Score:2)
Good.
Criminal Charges Needed (Score:2)
I'm not so sure (Score:2)
btw, if you're reading this and have been one of the ones railing against 'job killing regulations' (their words, not mine) this is the consequences of the relentless drive to stop government oversight in the na
Disingenuous (Score:1)
"Equifax has said it did its best to respond to the breach and alerted consumers as quickly as it could..." - You mean Equifax alerted consumers as quickly as they could after their executives sold their shares...
Pitiful. Hope they go outta business.
"Quickly as they could"??? BS. (Score:2)
> "Equifax has said it did its best to respond to the
> breach and alerted consumers as quickly as it
> could..."
And by "as quickly as it could", Equifax means that they view sitting on the breach and keeping the public in the dark while the C-levels sell off their stock as being legitimate.
Banks and lenders must bear the liability (Score:2)
"For financial institutions it is important: They bear the financial responsibility for identity theft," said Summit's attorney Stacey Slaughter of the law firm Robins Kaplan. "All of the components that would allow someone to create a new identity" were exposed in the Equifax hack.
It is not my job to securely guard my name, address and social security number. It is, in fact, impossible to secure it. It is the bank's responsibility to make sure they lend to the right person. Banks can not lend to any one claiming to be A and hold A responsible for default.
If they lend to B and report A is in default, A should be able to sue the banks for libel.
The root cause of this identity theft market is the willingness of the banks to lend without doing full verification of the identity. If ba
What? Just 27%? (Score:3)
"The company's stock price has fallen 27 percent since it announced the hack September 7."
Surprised it is still at 73% of old price. I would like it to go bankrupt and take the entire credit reporting industry down with it.
We need to make both the banks, and the credit reporting agencies responsible for any fraudulent information they might publish. Claim A is in default of a loan, without proof that it was A who actually borrowed, bank should be liable for libel. Report the bank's claim, the credit reporting agency should be held accessory after the fact, aider and abettor. That is the only way to clean up the mess.
This should lead to reform (Score:1)
What? (Score:2)
Who are the idiots still holding onto Equifax stocks? Seriously, sell that shit and let Equifax burn.