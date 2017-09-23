Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Spain's Crackdown on Catalonia Includes Internet Censorship (internetsociety.org) 27

Posted by EditorDavid from the damage-to-be-routed-around dept.
Spain's autonomous Catalonia region wants to hold a referendum on independence next weekend. Spain's Constitutional Court insists that that vote is illegal, and has taken control of Catalonia's police force to try to stop the vote. They're deploying thousands of additional police officers and have seized nearly 10 million ballots. And now the Internet Society has gotten involved, according to an announcement shared by Slashdot reader valinor89: Measures restricting free and open access to the Internet related to the independence referendum have been reported in Catalonia. There have been reports that major telecom operators have been asked to monitor and block traffic to political websites, and following a court order, law enforcement has raided the offices of the .cat registry in Barcelona, examining a computer and arresting staff.

We are concerned by reports that this court order would require a top-level domain (TLD) operator such as .cat to begin to block "all domains that may contain any kind of information about the referendum."

Spain's Crackdown on Catalonia Includes Internet Censorship

  • Generalismo Fransico Franco (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Ain't dead yet!

  • Trying to suppress people's freedom is the surest way of pissing them off. How many went from pro-union to pro-independence due to this nonsense?

    • Re: (Score:3, Insightful)

      by valinor89 ( 1564455 )
      Quite a lot of people are very enraged by the actions of the government that were not thinking of voting.

  • This is the slippery slope (Score:3, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday September 23, 2017 @06:42PM (#55251993)

    If you start condoning Internet censorship for political reasons (for example, what has been going on with the Daily Stormer), it will never stop where you think.

    • Talk about politics and politicians should be the most highly-protected of all. In the US even flat-out lies are protected as the government may not become the arbiter of truth about itself.

    • If you start condoning Internet censorship for political reasons (for example, what has been going on with the Daily Stormer), it will never stop where you think.

      The "Daily Stormer" was not censored, they just weren't supported by businesses. If they were censored, they wouldn't be back online and being hosted by some company in Iceland.

      Is it too much to ask of mods to grasp the truth of content before modding it? (mod me down, "-1 oww, my feels!")

  • Cataluña has no reason to secede. Nationalists, who are basically localist fascists are the ones pushing for an impossible exit of cataluña from the Spain, when by the way, they werent anexed. Cataluña entered Spain voluntarily, more than 500 years ago. Now the spanish government though is anything but smart. Prime Minister Rajoy could almost qualify as a sea sponge if we are talking about intelligence. This is why this move on the Spanish part is sad, stupid, but not unforseen. It plays into

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by msauve ( 701917 )
      "Prime Minister Rajoy could almost qualify as a sea sponge if we are talking about intelligence."

      Spongebob Squarepants has moments of genius.

    • All nationalists are secret members of the NSDAP?
      People spewing their biased political opinions are getting more hilarious by the hour.
      Want to be independent? You must be one of dem der NAZIS!

  • They are also arresting "civilian" programmers for mirroring the banned pages in other domains and charging them with disobedience, malfaesence and other charges.

    • Isn't Spain in the EU? How the hell is this allowed to happen?

      I mean, Brussels has so little to do they can micromanage the length of carrots and the yellowness of bananas. Clearly they must have the big stuff like free speech guaranteed everywhere.

      • Isn't Spain in the EU? How the hell is this allowed to happen?

        I mean, Brussels has so little to do they can micromanage the length of carrots and the yellowness of bananas. Clearly they must have the big stuff like free speech guaranteed everywhere.

        EU can punish after treaty and regulation breaks after the fact but they doesn't have any direct powers short term. Well not beyond calling a meeting of various kinds and saying harsh words. And then there is the whole problem with human rights abuses being under a difference European organization, but a much weaker one because even Russia is still a member of that one.

  • Not too long ago, in 2006, a majority in the Spanish parliament voted in favor of a treaty that intended to give Catalonia some more autonomy - only to be subsequently stopped by jurisdiction - see https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org] for more on this.

    And now Spain has a government that seems inclined to follow in the foot steps of Erdogan and alike, who think that violence and oppression is the way to go if you don't like what some regional government has decided upon.

    It's really a shame how this conflict
  • we can't have that.

