Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Open Source Patents Facebook

Facebook Relents, Switches React, Flow, Immuable.js and Jest To MIT License (theregister.co.uk) 19

Posted by EditorDavid from the new-notifications dept.
An anonymous reader quotes the Register: Faced with growing dissatisfaction about licensing requirements for some of its open-source projects, Facebook said it will move React, Jest, Flow, and Immutable.js under the MIT license next week. "We're relicensing these projects because React is the foundation of a broad ecosystem of open source software for the web, and we don't want to hold back forward progress for nontechnical reasons," said Facebook engineering director Adam Wolff in a blog post on Friday. Wolff said while Facebook continues to believe its BSD + Patents license has benefits, "we acknowledge that we failed to decisively convince this community"... Wolff said the updated licensing scheme will arrive next week with the launch of React 16, a rewrite of the library designed for more efficient operation at scale.
Facebook was facing strong criticism from the Apache Software Foundation and last week Wordpress.com had announced plans to move away from React.

"Wolff said Facebook considered a license change for its other open-source projects, but wasn't ready to commit to anything," the Register adds. "Some projects, he said, will keep the BSD + Patents license."

Facebook Relents, Switches React, Flow, Immuable.js and Jest To MIT License More | Reply

Facebook Relents, Switches React, Flow, Immuable.js and Jest To MIT License

Comments Filter:

  • Doesn't cover React Native (Score:4, Informative)

    by akahige ( 622549 ) on Saturday September 23, 2017 @12:55PM (#55250727)
    Top of the thread. [twitter.com]
  • Writing JavaScript to support a HTML template is what web design should be like. Writing JavaScript with HTML sprinkled in not the way the HTML was designed. jQuery a way to deal with advance web pages before polyfil, React is just super jQuery. Angular is good but too restrictive and formal. Vue is the best so far. but still not there. I believe parent / child communication should be easier, messages and props create a clean interface but it is limited.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      HTML templates only work if the layout of your site is fairly static, or composed of parts which themselves are fairly static. For a highly dynamic interface (e.g. a single page web app with more in common with a desktop app), it simply makes more sense to invert the flow of logic.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by tepples ( 727027 )

        For a highly dynamic interface (e.g. a single page web app with more in common with a desktop app), it simply makes more sense to invert the flow of logic.

        A vocal minority claim that developers of Internet applications ought to be releasing a desktop application for each major operating system, with public API specifications to allow third parties to develop clients for minor operating systems, instead of a single-page web application.

  • Parse (Score:2)

    by jtara ( 133429 )

    I've leave this stuff to the FaceLemmings.

    One word: Parse.

    But this time is different.

  • An extremely positive development for FB. I'm a little surprised they went all the way back to MIT. Even Apache has a claw-back provision, but its scope is limited to lawsuits over the product itself, not lawsuits against the entire company. Maybe they didn't feel they could limit the scope in practice, so they just opened it all up.

  • I will applaud any entity that moves their licensing to a less restrictive model, regardless of their past behavior. Licenses are a royal pain in the ass and often contain hidden gotchas. Any license(looking at you gpl) which offers clear boundaries is a joy to work with.

  • This will be Facebook's scripting language for highly addictive content.

Slashdot Top Deals

How many Unix hacks does it take to change a light bulb? Let's see, can you use a shell script for that or does it need a C program?

Close