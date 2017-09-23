Facebook Relents, Switches React, Flow, Immuable.js and Jest To MIT License (theregister.co.uk) 19
An anonymous reader quotes the Register: Faced with growing dissatisfaction about licensing requirements for some of its open-source projects, Facebook said it will move React, Jest, Flow, and Immutable.js under the MIT license next week. "We're relicensing these projects because React is the foundation of a broad ecosystem of open source software for the web, and we don't want to hold back forward progress for nontechnical reasons," said Facebook engineering director Adam Wolff in a blog post on Friday. Wolff said while Facebook continues to believe its BSD + Patents license has benefits, "we acknowledge that we failed to decisively convince this community"... Wolff said the updated licensing scheme will arrive next week with the launch of React 16, a rewrite of the library designed for more efficient operation at scale.
Facebook was facing strong criticism from the Apache Software Foundation and last week Wordpress.com had announced plans to move away from React.
"Wolff said Facebook considered a license change for its other open-source projects, but wasn't ready to commit to anything," the Register adds. "Some projects, he said, will keep the BSD + Patents license."
HTML templates only work if the layout of your site is fairly static, or composed of parts which themselves are fairly static. For a highly dynamic interface (e.g. a single page web app with more in common with a desktop app), it simply makes more sense to invert the flow of logic.
For a highly dynamic interface (e.g. a single page web app with more in common with a desktop app), it simply makes more sense to invert the flow of logic.
A vocal minority claim that developers of Internet applications ought to be releasing a desktop application for each major operating system, with public API specifications to allow third parties to develop clients for minor operating systems, instead of a single-page web application.
An extremely positive development for FB. I'm a little surprised they went all the way back to MIT. Even Apache has a claw-back provision, but its scope is limited to lawsuits over the product itself, not lawsuits against the entire company. Maybe they didn't feel they could limit the scope in practice, so they just opened it all up.
