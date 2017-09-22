Walmart Wants To Deliver Groceries Straight To Your Fridge (consumerist.com) 62
New submitter Rick Schumann writes: Walmart has a new marketing idea: "Going to the store? No one has time for that anymore," Walmart says. They want to partner with a company called August Home, who makes smart locks, so a delivery service can literally deliver groceries right into your refrigerator -- while you watch remotely on your phone. Great, time-saving idea, or super-creepy invasion of your privacy? You decide. Here's how the company says it would work:
1. Place an order on Walmart.com for groceries or other goods.
2. A driver for Deliv -- a same-day delivery service -- retrieves items when the order is ready, and brings them to the customer's home.
3. If no one answers, the delivery person can use a one-time passcode that's been pre-authorized by the customer to open the home's smart lock.
4. The customer receives a smartphone notification when the delivery is occurring, and can choose to watch it all play out in real-time on home security cameras through a dedicated app.
5. Delivery person leaves packages in the foyer, then brings the groceries to the kitchen, unloads them into the fridge, and leaves.
6. Customer receives notification that the door has locked behind them.
That must be the most demented comment all week. The name of whoever made that delivery is in a f****** database, for crying out loud! Even rapists have some desire not to get identified and caught.
+1
I do feel obligated to point out that the same is true of Uber drivers, and there have been Uber drivers prosecuted for rape, nonetheless.
Your "logic" isn't.
My logic works, yours is broken. There have been all sorts of people prosecuted for rape. The thing is that this supposedly risky behavior is not more risky than pretty much anything else. You are not more likely to be raped because you let people in that are known to be coming to your house. The whole idea a completely irrational paranoia, which, incidentally, is one of the things that does make it more likely that you will be the victim of a crime.
The Grocery delivery game again? (Score:2)
This seems to be a common failure in internet business when they get into grocery.
Same day delivery, across wide geographic area. specialized technology, higher staff amount, and trying to keep it affordable.
Food is a necessary thing, and it is something we don't want to kill our budget on. So we are more than willing to go out of the way to buy food at the store, especially if it will save us some money.
We participated in a test market of this concept in 2003. Place order online, food arrives direct from the distribution center in refrigerated truck next day - friendly service man puts on paper booties so as not to mark up your floor and delivers the groceries straight into your kitchen - letting themselves in is a new twist, but otherwise the same concept.
It could work, I feel like the grocery chain we trialed with aborted the program because it would have lessened their brick and mortar presence in the
British supermarkets do this all the time. You can order home deliveries of fresh, frozen and chilled items. Companies like Tescos, Sainsburys and Waitrose all offer the home delivery or pick up and collect. The trick is that you normally have to book before 11.45pm, but you can get delivery starting at 7am. Smart people make a booking with a few basic items, then come back and make the full order. They can do kitchen deliveries, but some people just prefer front door delivery.
Delivery driver, then tells friends (Score:2, Interesting)
Delivery driver, making minimum wage and being treated like shit by Wal-mart, then tells his friends about the shit he saw in your house and 3 months later you get robbed. No thank you. What the fuck are these companies thinking and how fucking lazy are people? I'd only allow this if I was rich as fuck and had hired help to do this. Which at that point, they would be my employee, well compensated and not some untrustworthy Wal-mart meth head employee. But then the rich have been doing this for centurie
What about ... (Score:3, Insightful)
What about pets? Will they make sure to keep the door closed so the cat or dog doesn't bolt? Will they refuse to enter the house if there are pets?
What about grabbing something small in the fridge or elsewhere in the house? Does everyone have 360 degree surveillance in every room of their house now?
What about disputing the purchase if you don't get the things you bought? Something missing, wrong items etc.?
What about delivery guys taking pictures with their phones while they're in your house to, off the top of my head, either shame you on the net for old appliances, dirty dishes in the sink etc., or maybe to plan a future burglary now that they have ACCESS TO YOUR HOUSE to look around?
What about just doing your grocery shopping yourself? Is the world really so stressed now we can't do that?
Most of these issues aren't unique to grocery delivery - many people use maids/cleaning services, so I'm sure there are standards in place that many people are comfortable with.
maids and cleaning services tend to have staff security checked and a consistent set of workers.
In the end that is probably the make or break point for this sort of service as well.
What about a simple solution? (Score:2)
Worst idea ever. Ever. (Score:3)
Aside from all the new security issues that are opened up by generating one time access to a digital lock, doesn't this raise all sorts of red flags for people?
What happens when law enforcement decides that they want to sneak in an poke around? We going to have another of situations where they can make it fly just because the Supreme Court hasn't gotten around to pointing out that it isn't legal just because it is novel, like we have with feds intercepting internet and phone data?
Walmart is notorious for paying it's employees terrible wages and benefits. Am I to assume that if they cannot be bothered to pay people a basic living wage that they are going to devote much effort to vetting them and making sure that the are not criminals? Moreover, how much it security is a skinflint company like Walmart going to invest in to make sure that the one tim
Where do I sign up? (Score:1)
I would love a service like this... except my great danes would eat the driver as he enters the house. I would need to figure out some compensating controls / mitigation to allow driver thru my house and into the kitchen area safely. I already have camera's all over my house and everything important is behind additional locked doors / cabinets. It's just one more than I don't have to worry about... why not?
Zero trust (Score:2)
Conspiray Theory (Score:2)
Can't streamline groceries more than... (Score:2)
My headline was better! (Score:2)
Walmart Wants To Invade Your Home -- To Deliver Groceries
As some others have already commented: Walmart is the LAST place anyone I know would buy groceries.. what's to keep the driver from casing your house while you're not home.. and so on. Utterly clueless idea from Walmart.
Also, how many of you only go to one store for all your food shopping? I sure don't, and I don't know anyone who does, either.
Seriously? (Score:3)
What I do when shopping for food is a) I decide on what I want to cook and eat. This is based on what is fresh, looks good, is in season and generally appeals to me. And b) it is low-stress time that I take off from all other things and concerns. The last thing I want is for this to be taken away and automatized. May as well automatize away going for a walk. This is seriously messed up.
Can people get any lazier? (Score:2)
WCPGW (Score:2)
The next step (Score:2)
The US Military has already gotten that beat, too. With rectal feeding (google it), they put food directly into your ass! So you don't even have to put up with the hassle of chewing and swallowing - even more convenient than what those soylent people are doing.
Meanwhile, in the UK. (Score:2)
The driver from several of these services will drop the groceries off in your kitchen.
You do however have to be there.
I have had no problems with quality in >100 orders.
Passcodes secured by Equifax? (Score:3)
No way ever will I do this.
Golly, Miss Molly... (Score:1)
No no no no (Score:2)
3. If no one answers, the delivery person can use a one-time passcode that's been pre-authorized by the customer to open the home's smart lock.
4. The customer receives a smartphone notification when the delivery is occurring, and can choose to watch it all play out in real-time on home security cameras through a dedicated app.
5. Delivery person leaves packages in the foyer, then brings the groceries to the kitchen, unloads them into the fridge, and leaves.
Oh HELL no. Not a fucking chance, no no no.
If YOU wa
Not good enough (Score:2)
I need Walmart to deliver groceries straight into my belly.
Backdoor (Score:2)
Creepy. (Score:2)
1. That's creepy.
2. Is Walmart willing to take on the liability for theft?
3. Dogs.
4. Dogs.
5. Dogs.