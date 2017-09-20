Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Waymo Wants Uber to Pay $2.6 Billion Over Alleged Trade Secret Theft

Posted by msmash from the testing-the-limits dept.
Alphabet's Waymo unit is seeking about $2.6 billion from Uber for the alleged theft of one of several trade secrets in a lawsuit over self-driving cars, a lawyer for Uber said on Wednesday. From a report: Uber attorney Bill Carmody disclosed the figure in a hearing in federal court in San Francisco, where both companies are discussing whether a trial in the case will begin next month. Waymo has asserted claims that Uber stole several of its trade secrets. The total amount of Waymo's damages request was not publicly disclosed at the hearing on Wednesday. Waymo claimed in a lawsuit earlier this year that former engineer Anthony Levandowski downloaded more than 14,000 confidential files before leaving to set up a self-driving truck company, which Uber acquired soon after.

  • If the documents were actually stolen and the damages can be proven, it's a reasonable amount. We are talking about an entirely new field of commerce, which has yet to produce a single product. At this stage, a theft of self-driving research material could easily be valued in the billions.
  • Uber's had $11billion worth of funding so far [crunchbase.com], and they're leaking money like a leaky lawyer, but they should be able to survive with that money lost (of course they are absolutely losing this lawsuit).

    Still, waste a billion here and a billion there, pretty soon it adds up to real money. Waymo than I have.

  • The amount of time and talent required to develop that technology before all of it's competitors is worth far more than $2.6B if Uber can release a product or service within the same year as Waymo. Frankly, this technology is worth hundreds of billions if not trillions of dollars. All of Uber's financing and assets should have been excoriated from them in their entirety. I hope I'm not underselling just how large an impact this technology is going to have. ;)

  • At $185K per file, I'm reminded of the Music and Film Industry Associations of America... ;)

