Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Privacy The Internet Entertainment Games Technology

Popular Steam Extension 'Inventory Helper' Spies On Users, Says Report (windowsreport.com) 57

Posted by BeauHD from the hide-and-seek dept.
SmartAboutThings shares a report from Windows Report: If you installed the "Steam Inventory Helper" on your computer, you may want to uninstall it as soon as possible. Recent reports suggest that this extension used to buy and sell digital goods on Steam is spying on its users. Redditor Wartab made a thorough analysis of the tool and reached the following conclusions: The spyware code tracks your every move starting from the moment you visit a website until you leave. It also tracks where you are coming from on the site; Steam Inventory Helper tracks your clicks, including when you are moving your mouse and when you are having focus in an input; When you click a link, it sends the link URL to a background script; Fortunately, the code does not monitor what you type. Apparently, the purpose of this spyware is to collect data about gamers for promotional purposes.

Popular Steam Extension 'Inventory Helper' Spies On Users, Says Report More | Reply

Popular Steam Extension 'Inventory Helper' Spies On Users, Says Report

Comments Filter:

  • Yet another argument for source code (Score:5, Interesting)

    by DrYak ( 748999 ) on Wednesday September 20, 2017 @06:19AM (#55230281) Homepage

    Yet another argument showing why it is better to favour software with visible source code.
    Not that the GPL contains "magic pixie dust" in it that miraculously repel this kind of abuse.

    But it just makes this kind of analysis a little bit more easy.

    Here author manager to get a hang of what the extension is doing, because it's still in javascript (theoretically humean-readable) though still heavily obscured (the analyst provides links to slightly de-obscured files).

    If this was a completely opaque closed source binary, analysis would have been much more difficult.

    On the other hand, if this was a completely free/libre opensource software, this kind of analysis would have been much easier and could happen much earlier (and you would expect de-spyware-ified forks to pop-up on github at the same time as such disclosure).

    • Re:Yet another argument for source code (Score:5, Insightful)

      by DrXym ( 126579 ) on Wednesday September 20, 2017 @06:23AM (#55230291)
      Source code doesn't help unless you have a surefire way to guarantee that the binary you're running was built exactly from that source code. And if the binary has dependencies on other libraries then the same applies to them. And the compiler toolchain. And if the binary executes html content or scripts, potentially fetched from the web then even that doesn't prevent potential abuse.

      • It doesn't help at all. The first thing anyone even WITH source code would do to analyze the kinds of network requests a blob of code made would be to run the whole environment in something like Charles' Proxy, and observe what network requests go out.

      • I love the grandparent. It makes me chuckle.

        1) You clearly DON'T need source code to notice when people are opening connections every time you move the mouse. Because we wouldn't know about this at all if that was the case.

        2) Having source code doesn't guarantee anyone is looking at it, or knows what to look for.

        3) Having source code doesn't mean you have source for the entire toolchain or libraries.

        4) Having source code is no proof that it matches the binary. https://www.ece.cmu.edu/~gange...

        • Slashdot ate the rest of my damn comment!

          Ken Thompson's Reflections on Trust showed back in the 80's that you can have "clean" source code, and a tainted self-compiling compiler that produces tainted code from completely clean code.

          5) Source code != security. Open source means it's easier to verify the SOURCE. It's not magically easy to verify the BINARY.

          [PDF]

          https://www.ece.cmu.edu/~gange... [cmu.edu]

    • I totally agree! (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      I'm currently examining all the source code on my system that I got in 1992. I should be done in another 77 years. Until then, NO NEW SOFTWARE!

    • Yet another argument showing why it is better to favour software with visible source code.

      No, it isn't.

      You'd think the serious vulnerabilities that have come up in recent years in open source projects would put the final nail in the coffin for the many eyes theory.

      It doesn't work because no one is actually looking and very few people have the expertise to understand what they are looking at in the first place.

      The only advantage of open source is that if you are one of these rare unicorns with the technical ability, you can fix it yourself. Or continue/fork projects yourself.

      • The only advantage of open source is that if you are one of these rare unicorns with the technical ability, you can fix it yourself. Or continue/fork projects yourself.

        Even if this is the only advantage, that alone puts it light-years beyond proprietary code.

  • Could it just be related to creating and working with a custom ui on the steam website?

    • It is trivial to view the source code of these extensions and analyze exactly what they are doing. The analyser even attached the relevant source code. If you don't believe him you can look it up yourself.

  • Why would anyone install a Chrome Extension (Score:3)

    by known_coward_69 ( 4151743 ) on Wednesday September 20, 2017 @07:14AM (#55230407)

    from a nobody? Most of these seem to be from anonymous people hiding behind web email and aliases and you are literally giving them admin access to your computer.

    I have maybe 2-3 extensions and they are from known entities

    • It is breathtaking how the advertising cabal has literally taken control over the Internet. I think this is one of those creepy influences. I doubt the government would be any less creepy or any more transparent though.

      I don't install ANY extensions other than an ad blocker. That probably still exposes me to potentially creepy Google behavior hidden inside chrome, but I don't see much of an alternative.

    • Re:Why would anyone install a Chrome Extension (Score:4, Interesting)

      by bravecanadian ( 638315 ) on Wednesday September 20, 2017 @09:55AM (#55231131)

      My favourite extensions are the ad blockers owned by advertising companies.

      I mean at this point, you literally can't trust anything to not be spying on you. Not even just your computer, but your phone, your home automation, your thermastat, your car.. the list just goes on and on.

      It's ridiculous that things have gotten to this state.

    • I have maybe 2-3 extensions and they are from known entities

      Do you keep watch to make sure that those extensions don't get sold to someone else?

  • OMG, users are being spied on by an app! Quick, delete it! Do continue to use Google, Facebook, Amazon, Apple and Verizon products, though.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Do continue to use Google, Facebook, Amazon, Apple and Verizon products, though.

      COrrent Me if i'm wrong, but Could you hAve left Someone off your lisT?

  • Always assume that any software that can talk over the internet is spying on you. It seems to be true more often than not.

  • ... or anything else for that matter.

Slashdot Top Deals

If I have not seen so far it is because I stood in giant's footsteps.

Close