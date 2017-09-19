Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Pepe the Frog's Creator Is Sending Takedown Notices To Far-Right Sites (vice.com) 91

Posted by BeauHD from the take-over-the-reins dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Motherboard: Pepe the Frog creator Matt Furie has made good on his threat to "aggressively enforce his intellectual property." The artist's lawyers have taken legal action against the alt-right. They have served cease and desist orders to several alt-right personalities and websites including Richard Spencer, Mike Cernovich, and the r/the_Donald subreddit. In addition, they have issued Digital Millennium Copyright Act takedown requests to Reddit and Amazon, notifying them that use of Pepe by the alt-right on their platforms is copyright infringement. The message is to the alt-right is clear -- stop using Pepe the Frog or prepare for legal consequences. Furie originally created Pepe as a non-political character for his Boy's Club comic, but Pepe later became an internet meme and during the 2016 U.S. presidential election the alt-right movement appropriated the frog in various grotesque and hateful memes.

Pepe the Frog's Creator Is Sending Takedown Notices To Far-Right Sites

Comments Filter:

  • This Is Going To Work (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I'm sure the interent will be free of Pepe pictures by this time next week.

  • Sorry (Score:4, Informative)

    by negRo_slim ( 636783 ) <mils_orgen@hotmail.com> on Tuesday September 19, 2017 @08:19PM (#55228601) Homepage
    Sorry I'm not familiar with Mr. Furry's work but the times I've seen his Pepe it has appeared fairly different from the one most commonly in use online.

    • Parody (Score:3)

      by JBMcB ( 73720 )

      Also, in nearly all of the renditions I've seen, it's been used in a satirical sense, mostly to poke fun at anti-fascists, and, even more hilariously, at fascists themselves.

      • when they tried it with "American McGee's Strawberry Shortcake" and it won't work here. The thing is you can Parody Pepe the Frog all day long if you want. But that's not what you're doing. You're parodying the Anti-Fa movement _using_ Pepe.

        Parody is only fair use when the thing you're using is what you're making fun of. Otherwise you're just borrowing other folks work/art/ideas because you couldn't get your point across with your own. Either try harder or come to terms with the thought that your ideas

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by cfalcon ( 779563 )

          > when they tried it with "American McGee's Strawberry Shortcake" and it won't work here

          IIRC Penny Arcade didn't actually go to court in any fashion.

          • Re: (Score:1)

            by AvitarX ( 172628 )

            It's still the general law from a 1997 case.

            I disagree with the part about GPs post of trying harder blah blah, and think the law is wrong, but it is the law.

            I personally think using shared culture to convey ideas quicker is good and efficient, and should be permitted, but it's not.

            • I think a 20, maybe 30 year tops copyright would solve the problem while letting artists control their creation. In the absense of our current copyright law I could easily see, for example, a big video game company like EA or Activision co-opting Gabe & Tycho's characters and essentially stealing them without credit. That said, I don't think their great-great-great grandchildren (or the folks who bought the rights along the way) should have perpetual rights to their vast back catalog of John Romero's Da

              • Re: (Score:1)

                by AvitarX ( 172628 )

                I agree with that too.

                I simply think that if something has been woven into the cultural fabric, using it in obvious satire should be allowed.

                Like, it should be completely legal to use a character, even a recent one, to criticize (or praise) a politician by invoking the attributes of said character. Currently that's copyright violation.

                Like comparing a caricature of a politician as Tony Soprano should be unambiguously fair use (IMO), but because the commentary is not on the original subject, it is not (the f

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by AvitarX ( 172628 )

        That's Parody, not Satire (in the legal sense).

        Parody, using a piece to make fun of something else, is less protected than people realize

        https://www.techdirt.com/artic... [techdirt.com] (discusses a 1997 ruling).

    • Looks spot on [fantagraphics.com] to me. Matt Furie's an amateur, so he doesn't always draw his characters perfectly, but the overall design of the character is surprisingly easy to recognize. Which is probably why the alt-right jumped on him. Making an easy to recognize character that's not also generic is surprisingly hard.
  • Yeah good luck with that. Especially given that the original 'sad frog' meme has metamorphosed so man times over the years as to be completely unrecognizable. Are you going to try to claim that all carton frogs are the same now? How far does this thud-fuck think he's going to be able to take this?

  • Won't someone PLEASE think of the Kekistanis? (Score:4, Funny)

    by elrous0 ( 869638 ) on Tuesday September 19, 2017 @08:29PM (#55228665)

    Haven't those poor people been through enough already without you taking their memes away too?!?

  • Lets just hope the Kekistani [wikia.com] that have come here to anonymously maintain their cultural practice of shitposting aren't too traumatized by the ordeal.

  • Good luck with that (Score:4, Insightful)

    by argStyopa ( 232550 ) on Tuesday September 19, 2017 @09:07PM (#55228897) Journal

    http://fairuse.stanford.edu/ov... [stanford.edu]

    In fact, his pursuing rigorous legal claims over such a stupid use makes him prone to parody or satire, which opens up fair use even further.

    Well played!

    • That's a damn good point. Pepe is being used in various protests. (IANAL but) I recall protest being the highest, most protected right of speech, like when that guy wrote a "Fuck you to the TSA" on his chest for when he got body scanned even though the airport was scared of "muh security".

      If we really think you can take down Pepe, then shouldn't everyone burning a Trump face be sued into oblivion? And for another comparison, shouldn't every political cartoon be subject to banning? What's the difference betw

    • you can even use Pepe to do it. What you _can't_ do is borrow a completely unrelated piece of art to do it. e.g. you couldn't do a comic of Mickey mouse talking about how much you hate the Pepe take down notices. Disney can and will sue you and win. That's because Mickey Mouse has nothing to do with the parody, and you would have used it just to get attention for your parody.

