Pepe the Frog's Creator Is Sending Takedown Notices To Far-Right Sites (vice.com) 91
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Motherboard: Pepe the Frog creator Matt Furie has made good on his threat to "aggressively enforce his intellectual property." The artist's lawyers have taken legal action against the alt-right. They have served cease and desist orders to several alt-right personalities and websites including Richard Spencer, Mike Cernovich, and the r/the_Donald subreddit. In addition, they have issued Digital Millennium Copyright Act takedown requests to Reddit and Amazon, notifying them that use of Pepe by the alt-right on their platforms is copyright infringement. The message is to the alt-right is clear -- stop using Pepe the Frog or prepare for legal consequences. Furie originally created Pepe as a non-political character for his Boy's Club comic, but Pepe later became an internet meme and during the 2016 U.S. presidential election the alt-right movement appropriated the frog in various grotesque and hateful memes.
I would wager pretty good money that most of the far-right renditions of pepe are not digital copies but instead new artwork.
Who is providing the funding behind this legal action? Pepe was never a particularly successful commercial endeavor. The artist musst have backing from somebody with a political axe to grind.
Big deal. The MPAA has billions of dollars in its war chest, and it never succeeded in keeping the AACS keys off of the internet, and ultimately gave up.
Isn't that because they were trying to enforce copyright on a number? Someone that's never been done before (and probably should never be done).
It doesn't take funding to send a copyright infringement letter and his case is pretty clear cut. He just doesn't want his character being appropriated by those groups. He has already said as much several times. No need for a conspiracy.
Appeal to the stone.
> He just doesn't want his character being appropriated by those groups
With "parody" being a thing, he may or may not have a choice. Regardless, it will be interesting to see it play out in court.
That still doesn't matter (Score:3, Interesting)
As for the funding, thanks to the DMCA it's trivial to send take down notices. And yes, the artist probably does have an Ax to grind. His character's been made into a symbol for a group of at best Nazi sympathizers and at worst actual Swastika flag flying Nazi's. A character he intended for childrend's books. Any sane person would be furious.
If they'd done it to the Coca-Cola polar bear or Mickey mouse what do you think the
I think we saw at the "Mother of All Rallies" (#MOAR) that it's more like 120 people than it is "tens of millions".
... are not digital copies but instead new artwork.
Copyright law is based on protecting Mickey Mouse. Drawing any likeness of Mickey and trying to display it publicly can get the attention of Disney's lawyers and in most cases they'd have a very real stance with copyright laws to defend their case.
You're thinking of trademarks, Mickey cartoons are copyrighted, Mickey is a trademarked character. Even if the copyrights ever expire, the trademark will remain. So long as it's worth buying out of the eventual bankruptcy(s).
No, I'm thinking of Copyright. You will find it troublesome if you draw your own version of Steamboat Willy and try to publish it. Even though it's not an exact copy.
Copyright law is also why you can't publish fan-fict of your favorite series. Even though you think it's a brand new story, but using the characters and setting of the original story.
Well, if even if you won that wager it wouldn't make any difference. Copyright includes the right to control the creation of derivative work.
But doesn't prevent parody.
I would wager pretty good money that most of the far-right renditions of pepe are not digital copies but instead new artwork.
It doesn't matter if someone is making their own copy of Pepe the Frog. It's still Pepe the Frog and is not theirs to copy. This is why you don't see Tony the Tiger on your local store brand of frosted cornflakes; you might see a generic cartoon tiger, if that store brand is particularly small and feeling exceptionally lucky.
Who is providing the funding behind this legal action? Pepe was never a particularly successful commercial endeavor. The artist musst have backing from somebody with a political axe to grind.
Pepe is Matt Furie's creation. It doesn't matter if he hasn't earned a single penny from it; it's still his creation do do with as he pleases.
Matt Furie is getting pro bono legal suppor
Yes, he can grant license to use it. But that requires either establishing something akin to the creative commons license with more restrictions in writing, or personally giving the go ahead to each individual work. Instead he not only has not done either of those things, but in an interview with the Daily Dot several years ago pretty explicitly abandoned copyright of Pepe.
More than likely, by not pursuing, he has less financial damages (as he has pretty much been allowing it to be used license free for ages), but he can definitely send take downs and what not.
Just no willful infringement damages because "it was a meme everybody was using consequence free blah blah" should (though maybe not in reality) be a valid defense against knowing infringement.
Absolutely he can at any time ask any person to not post it, especially in the context of DMCA (which I assume will be the bulk
Note, I'm unaware of the actual interview, so I could be wrong on all counts...
The relevant portion.
Thoughts on Pepe becoming the mascot for 4chan?
Pepe offers you complete support, attention, and embraces how capable you are of birthing your own Pepe. As your God, my hope is to enhance your Pepe birthing experience by empowering you through it. Obey Pepe. Obey Me. Bow down to your leader. Worship me. Give me genital love or non-genital love. Both are wonderful.
But 4chan went crazy for Pepe, yes?
I believe that the most important thing I can do as an artist is to protect the voices of anonymous people on the Internet and help ensure that that those voices are honored. It is my job to help 4chan have the experience that they want without judgment or criticism. In the end, I want 4chan to feel they were supported by being heard, respected, and part of the decision-making process. Instead of promoting my own agenda, it is my goal to promote 4chan. Different things work for different people. Let me support you in the way you choose to draw Pepe.
What about people profiting off of Pepe?
I believe in supporting people’s decisions to profit off of Pepe in order to provide them with the most positive business experience possible. I strive to be an advocate for Pepe in both love and enterprise and hope to help business people to have an empowering and joyful experience while making an ocean of profits as limitless as the universe.
While he still has control over his original Pepe works the idea that he maintains control over anything else after those statements is ludicrous.
Yeah, certainly makes the case a lot harder. In a sane copyright system, at the very least anything posted to 4chan first would be free of encumbrance.
He gambled, and apparently he lost. Pepe when viral in a bad way. Lesson learned.
Please come back when you learn the difference between trademark and copyright.
In terms of copyright infringement you can. Hormel for example will have the lawyers send people approval to use their copyright logo of SPAM when it is used in a way they like, the lawyers send this approval because the people are actually violating copyright so they are approving it to protect they rights, without having to fight positive use of their IP. However if used in a way they don't like and the person is using the IP illegally then they can sue the heck out of them for damages.
Being the Alt-Rig
Except Pepe was created in 2005 and he has not ever done so apart from a single book, which had it actually gone all the way to court and been fought the person he sent the C&D letter to probably could have won. Pretending that a business that sends C&D's or grants limited use to people as soon as it becomes aware of them is remotely the same at what Matty boy is trying to do is rather dishonest.
Except copyright is valid for 70 years past the life the owner. Thank you Disney. He is well within his rights. Trademarks require active enforcement like someone else was mentioning about Hormel. Copyright is up to the owner. He'll be limited on damages based on past behavior but he can certainly get them to stop violating his copyright. There are limitations for parody but good luck proving that's the intent from alt-right sites.
That still implies the existence of a license and agreement. He is arguing that left-wingers can use his copyright while right-wingers can't, in both cases without any sort of agreement or explicit license. If he had an explicit license (eg. CC-NOT-THE-RIGHT), then you could potentially go ahead and invalidate the contract (depending on locality) for discriminatory business practices.
You are obviously a fucking suit. Leave Slashdot. Scat! Get outta here.
Again, that is trademark. Copyright has no such requirement.
There is a bit of a difference between a full Disney movie and say... Fan art. https://www.plagiarismtoday.co... [plagiarismtoday.com]
The relevant part from your link being:
"but always remember that your creations only exist through the good graces of the copyright holder and they can change their mind at any point"
Full fan movies and fan art fall into the same category legally speaking. The copyright holder has a large deal of freedom in choosing who, if anyone, to bring a case against.
If it's not directly commentary on the character Pepe (satire), it likely isn't fair use.
Though the fact that they're not monetized does help the case.
Likely it will be too expensive to pursue a fair use case for each and every instance, so the DMCA will win out.
For definitions of 'win out' equalling to 'play automated whack a mole against scripts'.
Have you been on youttube lately?
I'm sure the interent will be free of Pepe pictures by this time next week.
Streisand effect.
Also, in nearly all of the renditions I've seen, it's been used in a satirical sense, mostly to poke fun at anti-fascists, and, even more hilariously, at fascists themselves.
That didn't work for Penny Arcade (Score:3)
Parody is only fair use when the thing you're using is what you're making fun of. Otherwise you're just borrowing other folks work/art/ideas because you couldn't get your point across with your own. Either try harder or come to terms with the thought that your ideas
> when they tried it with "American McGee's Strawberry Shortcake" and it won't work here
IIRC Penny Arcade didn't actually go to court in any fashion.
It's still the general law from a 1997 case.
I disagree with the part about GPs post of trying harder blah blah, and think the law is wrong, but it is the law.
I personally think using shared culture to convey ideas quicker is good and efficient, and should be permitted, but it's not.
I'd rather see shorter copyright (Score:2)
I agree with that too.
I simply think that if something has been woven into the cultural fabric, using it in obvious satire should be allowed.
Like, it should be completely legal to use a character, even a recent one, to criticize (or praise) a politician by invoking the attributes of said character. Currently that's copyright violation.
Like comparing a caricature of a politician as Tony Soprano should be unambiguously fair use (IMO), but because the commentary is not on the original subject, it is not (the f
That's Parody, not Satire (in the legal sense).
Parody, using a piece to make fun of something else, is less protected than people realize
https://www.techdirt.com/artic... [techdirt.com] (discusses a 1997 ruling).
So I googled the original art (Score:2)
Correct. So people who have made direct copies can be told to desist. However, likenesses that are not copies are more like trademarks.
This could be a good thing, if it further strains the tenuous legal precedent that keeps 'the mouse' in business.
That said, the image of pepe is like an infowars.com link. My reflex when I've been tricked into loading a page on alex's festerpit is to click it closed without further review. Pepe images or avatars on comment forums are useful the same way as 'ignore this' mark
Won't someone PLEASE think of the Kekistanis? (Score:4, Funny)
Haven't those poor people been through enough already without you taking their memes away too?!?
Do you want some spam-flavored macadamia nuts [amazon.com] with your whine?
Lets just hope the Kekistani [wikia.com] that have come here to anonymously maintain their cultural practice of shitposting aren't too traumatized by the ordeal.
http://fairuse.stanford.edu/ov... [stanford.edu]
In fact, his pursuing rigorous legal claims over such a stupid use makes him prone to parody or satire, which opens up fair use even further.
Well played!
That's a damn good point. Pepe is being used in various protests. (IANAL but) I recall protest being the highest, most protected right of speech, like when that guy wrote a "Fuck you to the TSA" on his chest for when he got body scanned even though the airport was scared of "muh security".
If we really think you can take down Pepe, then shouldn't everyone burning a Trump face be sued into oblivion? And for another comparison, shouldn't every political cartoon be subject to banning? What's the difference betw
You can parody him all you want