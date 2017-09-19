EFF Resigns From Web Consortium In Wake of EME DRM Standardization (eff.org) 26
New submitter Frobnicator writes: Four years ago, the W3C began standardizing Encrypted Media Extensions, or EME. Several organizations, including the EFF, have argued against DRM within web browsers. Earlier this year, after the W3C leadership officially recommended EME despite failing to reach consensus, the EFF filed the first-ever official appeal that the decision be formally polled for consensus. That appeal has been denied, and for the first time the W3C is endorsing a standard against the consensus of its members.
In response, the EFF published their resignation from the body: "The W3C is a body that ostensibly operates on consensus. Nevertheless, as the coalition in support of a DRM compromise grew and grew -- and the large corporate members continued to reject any meaningful compromise -- the W3C leadership persisted in treating EME as topic that could be decided by one side of the debate. [...] Today, the W3C bequeaths an legally unauditable attack-surface to browsers used by billions of people. Effective today, EFF is resigning from the W3C." Jeff Jaffe, CEO of W3C said: "I know from my conversations that many people are not satisfied with the result. EME proponents wanted a faster decision with less drama. EME critics want a protective covenant. And there is reason to respect those who want a better result. But my personal reflection is that we took the appropriate time to have a respectful debate about a complex set of issues and provide a result that will improve the web for its users. My main hope, though, is that whatever point-of-view people have on the EME covenant issue, that they recognize the value of the W3C community and process in arriving at a decision for an inherently contentious issue. We are in our best light when we are facilitating the debate on important issues that face the web."
The day the music died....
W3C sells out, leaves its somewhat democratic origins, succumbs to the payola, jumps the shark. Carry on, EFF. Someone has to.
Re:The day the music died....
Why not hop over to: https://supporters.eff.org/don... [eff.org]
and sing up to donate a couple bucks a month to the EFF?
I did a short while ago to give them my support in light of https://tech.slashdot.org/stor... [slashdot.org] and am very happy that I did.
They're fighting the good fight.
Sent a very loud message, didn't it? I won't stand with various organizations based on purely ideological grounds, either. It makes the W3C much less effective. It's a good stance to take. Perhaps it will bear some meaning.
looking forward to browsers advertising non compliance.
From TFS:
[Jeff Jaffe, CEO of W3C] speaking for the W3C:
The the people in the W3C are not in any kind of a "best light" when the organization is obviously and outrageously fluffing corporate behemoths over the needs of everyone else, though.
The degree of pro-corporate spin in Jaffe's remarks is appalling.
It makes the W3C much less effective.
How so? Who would notice that does not already care about these issues?
this is not the same as when the corporate 'leaders' left trump's stupid panel thing, forcing it to dissolve itself. w3c isn't going anywhere.
On the contrary. The w3c is making itself irrelevant by forcing issues. Their own charter [w3.org] states:
Consensus is a core value of W3C
Well, guess what. They just threw their own core value away.
I think the point is that their voice doesn't count.
If EFF cannot get its concerns reflected in the outcome of the debate, it in effect has no role in the debate other than to lend spurious credibility to the result.
and them bailing on the organization leaves the people with one less voice on it.
There's no point in having a voice when that voice is just going to be ignored. In fact, it can be harmful in the big picture if your presence serves to legitimize the organization.
Over the past few years the W3C has made its priority clear: it exists to further corporate goals. The EFF being part of that only serves to put a veneer over that that fact.
I applaud the EFF for doing as they've done.
Make our own standards
In this day and age only webkit really matters when it comes to standards. Why don't we focus on that as W3C is irrelevant at this point and has been for a very long time now
This is going to be the undoing of the open internet, more than any other single thing in its history.
Well, let's not get too hyperbolic. This is a terrible thing, but it only affects the web, not the entire internet. There are bigger threats to the internet at large than this.
I'm confused
The link that says that the W3C is endorsing a standard against the consensus of its members goes to an article that says
The World Wide Web Consortium (W3C), the industry body that oversees development of HTML and related Web standards, has today published the Encrypted Media Extensions (EME) specification as a Recommendation, marking its final blessing as an official Web standard. Final approval came after the W3C's members voted 58.4 percent to approve the spec, 30.8 percent to oppose
So if almost 60% approve, isn't that about as much consensus as you ever get on a standard?
https://www.w3.org/2005/10/Pro... [w3.org]
See 3.3 Concensus. I imagine a Formal Objection was part of the process. https://www.eff.org/pages/drm/... [eff.org] would seem to be that objection. Also at https://dev.w3.org/html5/statu... [w3.org]
You can't win all the time.
The EFF Resigning because they lost the vote on that particular issue, seems a bit extreme. Web Standards are still evolving and changing, without the EFF who will try to make sure future features which may step on our rights will not get implemented.
DRM isn't an extreme feature, while it is against the ideas of Open Source and Freedom of information. In short DRM is the only reason why we have legal media streaming, and other services, which otherwise would be blocked, and any attempts to spread it will
60% is a majority. It's hard to call it a consensus, especially when those opposed are VERY opposed. If you are disregarding the degree of that opposition- not looking at the general opinion, but the most common one- then it's a majority decision, not a consensus.
I'm glad we got another of these stories.
https://tech.slashdot.org/stor... [slashdot.org]
The time has come.
Without a standards organization that can actually make portable standards (see lack of CDM documentation), it's time that we must construct a new standards body that isn't afraid to do what it claims it will do rather than what they must in order to appease their corporate masters.
The W3C has lost it's credibility. The time has come to form a new standards body for the web.
Yea they lost their creditability by adding a feature that got voted in by a majority. You can't win all the time you need to get over it. Other then pouting about it, we need to see why without the layers on cynicism DRM was voted in. Because it seems to help solve some problems that they needed to have solved.