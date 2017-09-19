In a 'Plot Twist', Wikileaks Releases Documents It Claims Detail Russia Mass Surveillance Apparatus (techcrunch.com) 134
WikiLeaks, believed by many to be a Kremlin front, surprised some observers Tuesday morning (Snowden called it a "plot twist") when it released documents linking a Russian tech company with access to thousands of citizens' telephone and internet communications with Moscow. From a report: Writing a summary of the cache of mostly Russian-language documents, Wikileaks claims they show how a long-established Russian company which supplies software to telcos is also installing infrastructure, under state mandate, that enables Russian state agencies to tap into, search and spy on citizens' digital activity -- suggesting a similar state-funded mass surveillance program to the one utilized by the U.S.'s NSA or by GCHQ in the U.K. (both of which were detailed in the 2013 Snowden disclosures). The documents which Wikileaks has published (there are just 34 "base documents" in this leak) relate to a St. Petersburg-based company, called Peter-Service, which it claims is a contractor for Russian state surveillance. The company was set up in 1992 to provide billing solutions before going on to become a major supplier of software to the mobile telecoms industry.
politicians don't recognize integrity
For politicians, revealing their misdeeds means you're an agent of their enemy. Not having any honesty or integrity themselves, they don't entertain the thought someone's agenda might be something else than supporting a particular political party.
Just to remind/clarify: WikiLeaks just publishes everything they get. That's their stated mission. The politically biased agents are the people that give the information to WikiLeaks, not the organization itself. Assange is not the whole organization or its head, he's just a spokesperson. The organization seems to be structured in a way that it will go on if Assange goes missing.
Riiiight. That's why they release info that is politically expedient for them and hold back info that is not.
Yes, like releasing Hillary's emails to the media, not in one shot but rather a bit at a time like once a week for the two months before the election.
Re: politicians don't recognize integrity
Ijoit, you do not get played when you release the truth, the truth is the truth. The only arseholes are the ones in charge of government who keep secrets to hide their crimes. So smart arse, why the fuck didn't every country use Wikileaks to expose every other country, you claim it. By law you are required to report the crimes of the US government in your country regardless of the bullshit laws in the US to claim it is illegal to do so. I look forward to all countries using wikileaks to expose the criminal
Damage Control?
Re: Damage Control?
Well, nobody can credibly deny that all those mass surveillance systems were made to look inward and spy after country's own citizenry.
Ever seen spies sending messages to their governments on Facebook?
Too late, Julian
I guess he's getting tired of living in his Ecuadorian mom's basement and his 15 minutes of fame are over about an hour ago. Let that co-opted weasel dangle.
From the article:
Gee, ya think? They've now released thirty-four whole documents and they're looking for a pat on the back.
Too late, Hillary
In 2010 [slashdot.org] you both held Mr. Assange in higher regard and pointed out to those, who'd consider him "an ass":
But now that your precious Hillary has blamed him [thehill.com], you are not only call him names yourself, but do dismiss the truth he delivers... Or is "ass" materially different from "weasel"?..
Or is "ass" materially different from "weasel"?
Jumping in... I'd just like to remind everyone that weasels have asses.
If you so insist.....
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DDDzrqZU0AAYQuV.jpg
To show my humanitarian side, and soothe the bleeding eyes.....
http://www.eyebleach.me/babes/
Lol still obsessed with Hillary, so sad. I bet you have some great thoughts on her recent book you didn't read and just read someone else tell you what was in it and why you should be hysterically angry at it.
Re:
In 2010, I held Jay Cutler in higher regard too. But since then he's also turned out to be a phony and a waste of space. 2010 was the year the rape allegations came out and Assange chose to run into hiding rather than fight them. 2010 was also the year he chose to make Wikileaks a tool of his personal agenda.
You didn't answer the guys point though. Your original thought was "you shouldn't dismiss the truth because it's delievered by an ass."
Now you think Assange is an ass you seem pretty willing to dismiss the truth simply because he tells you it.
We aren't wondering why you think Assange is an ass, we're wondering why you have changed the amount of value you place on being told the truth. I'm willing to be that you only want the truth as long as it's convenient and easy to slot into what you allready believe...
Re: Too late, Hillary
Hey, I'm getting triggered here.
...but his meddling in the 2016 elections clearly demonstrate that he's a lot more interested these days in the axe he has to grind with the Clintons than in pursuing the original mission of his organization...
His mission was to publish dirt on powerful people. The Clintons are powerful people and have tons of dirt. It's not surprising that he dribbled out lots of info about them because there is a lot to dribble out. More dirty laundry of the rich and powerful getting exposed is always good. I'm not clear why people have flopped on him, as if Clintons' misdeeds remaining hidden were somehow a good thing.
Does this actually matter?
I guess he's getting tired of living in his Ecuadorian mom's basement and his 15 minutes of fame are over about an hour ago. Let that co-opted weasel dangle.
Does this actually matter?
I've often wondered why people keep trotting out these sorts of attacks. It's saying, literally, "this is not a good thing, because the person is somehow bad".
Firstly, it's only your opinion.
Secondly, Julian does not seem to have a lot of conceit, pompousness, or self-importance in other matters - including interviews. He's certainly confident and well-informed, but I haven't seen anything particularly negative about his demeanour.
Attention whore is an explanation of this one action, but with no other corroborating evidence do you think the explanation is likely? Are other explanations more likely than this one?
Thirdly, and most importantly, is this in any way relevant? Is there some reason we can't say "good job, Julian!" and think that maybe his actions are doing some good for the world?
Must we discount this achievement because he's not your model of perfection?
Re:
Must we discount this achievement because he's not your model of perfection?
Yes, because IT WAS HER TURN!
That's all this boils down to. Remember: these fuckos were singing Assange's praises and nominating him for all the Nobel Prizes (even Chemistry!) when he was revealing shit about Bush.
Re: (Score:2)
Is there some reason we can't say "good job, Julian!" and think that maybe his actions are doing some good for the world?
Probably because this is the internet. Everyone on the internet hates everyone.
Re:Does this actually matter?
I have to agree, but the point stands. Whether or not Assange is a pompous conceited ass has no bearing on his opinions or actions.
What we're looking like is a reflection of a fundamental problem with democracy. Democracy depends on an electorate that is educated on and involved in the issues. The problem is that issues are hard. They're full of gray areas and squirrelly corner cases.
But you know what's very easy? Deciding whether you like someone or not. Then if you conflate that with them being a good or bad person, and further decide that you'll trust all the "good" people completely and distrust all "bad" ones completely... Well then you'll never have to deal with difficult thinking ever again.
How do you know that you're one of those people? Well, if you can find a group of people somewhere whom you agree with pretty much all the time, that's a reliable sign that you don't really think for yourself. On the other hand, let's say you don't really fit in anywhere; you have some strong disagreements with the people you agree with most, and sometimes think people you dislike probably have a point... Congratulations then, that means you think for yourself. The fundamental philosophy of our government, of our very society was built around people like you. Kind of sad, when you think about it.
Re: Too late, Julian
He's a white male so therefore literally Hitler amirite?
You paid shills were saying "15 minutes of fame"
He's hiding out, but nobody wants him. As a purveyor of information, he's damaged goods, desperately trying to stay relevant. You'll notice how the anti-US docs have dried up now that Putin's boy has become president.
Re: You paid shills were saying "15 minutes of fam
Re:
And despite the fact that the Trump administration has been leaking like a sieve, Wikileaks has released nothing on them. When you're an organization that prides itself on integrity, choosing sides politically is not a good look.
Re:
What if the Trump-leakers decided to contact Fox or WSJ instead of Wikileaks? How would Wikileaks be able to publish that information? It's not like they magically get a copy of every document accidentally left on a train, or quietly spoken to a contact on while hiding in a cupboard at work.
Re:
As long as it's not a leak about the Trump administration, right?
Chelsea Manning did that, not Julian Assange. All Assange did was take the credit and do interviews.
Who?
"believed by many to be a Kremlin front"
Who believes that?
Re:
"believed by many to be a Kremlin front"
Who believes that?
Those that believe the Democratic political narrative in general, including many
/. editors.
The funny thing is we saw them INVENT it...
It's funny because they talked about creating that narrative in the very emails! Pity most people never actually read them and instead trusted people like CNN, who lied about them being altered when they're DKIM verified, had Chris Cuomo, who is an attorney who should know better, lie about it being illegal to read them, and who also helped rig the debates? Or maybe Bezos' WaPo, which was passing the DNC articles to review, working with Podesta, and running secret fundraisers with the DNC after the DNC's
Re: Who?
Exactly. There is literally no place on earth left without the bleeding liberals yapping their liberal nonsense.
I hope to wake up one day and see all the streetlight poles decorated with their corpses.
show us the tax returns
Re:
We'll see how you feel when you Flynn and Manafort start singing.
Seems consistent to me
They found the US government was spying on its citizens and released proof. Now they've discovered that Russia is spying on its citizens and released proof. Seems consistent.
Re:
Yes but it's a steady trend.
Yesterday: Revelation: US government is spying on its citizens
Today: Err you probably know this: Russia is spying on its citizens.
Tomorrow: Guys, China has a firewall.
Saturday: WATER IS WET! AHHHH
"WikiLeaks, believed by many to be a Kremlin front
The headlines on Slashdot sure have changed over the years. You guys used to (figuratively) fellate Assange in the comments here, but one election cycle of punching your candidate for a change, and Wikileaks is a Russian front? That's some thin skin.
Re:
"but one election cycle of punching your candidate for a change, and Wikileaks is a Russian front?"
Sorry, but a guy who injected himself in the election specifically because he personally didn't like a candidate deserves that title. When you selectively data dump what you have, vocally timing it up to drip to influence the US election, both practices that were different from past releases of simply dumping everything he had in troves as fast as he properly process it, you've become a tool, esp when it's cl
Re:"WikiLeaks, believed by many to be a Kremlin fr
A corrupt, incompetent candidate who allegedly said "can't we just drone this guy"? Golly Gee, I wonder why Assange might not like her. Were you whining, though, that Assange "just didn't like Bush" when he was publishing information about that president's war crimes?
Re:
You and I have rarely agreed on political/ideological topics, but I will step up and say we are in agreement regarding the hypocrisy shown here regarding Wikileaks/Assange. You nailed it quite well. Thank you.
Strat
Re:
punching your candidate
Well he would have punched both candidates, but one of them was standing in the corner beating on himself. For some reason voters considered that more trustworthy and he "won" by a photo finish.
Re:
Well, it is believed by many to be a Kremlin front.
They're all stupid fuckwits, but they still believe it.
Wikileaks docs about Russia in 2015
Fuck Off
WikiLeaks, believed by many to be a Kremlin front,
List 5 such people who are not absolute retards. I'll wait.
Re: Fuck Off
You're right! Fine. Let's throw out the no-retards rule.
List 5 people who have the belief, preferably with a link or quotation for each one where they explain how they became aware of the sinister Kremlin-Wikileaks connection. And if all 5 say "I first became aware of it, Mandrake, during the physical act of love," I swear none of us will giggle or smirk or anything like that!
Re:
How far slashdot has fallen when comments like this are modded 5 insightful.
Why? Because people actually write what everyone would think? Maybe we should return to the Slashdot of old, and just be polite with our questions and then label the people in our minds and then reply saying how retarded they are and ask for a true Scotsman.
Slashdot is full of coders, we simply applied a standard optimisation algorithm to eliminate the worthless inefficiencies of the discussion. Given that you and I typed this I think the algorithm has some bugs that need to be ironed out.
Re:
Nah, it's your fault for coming up with a list of "absolute retards" after the PP said "no absolute retards". Quotes used because I know a couple of disabled people, so I prefer the term "fuckwits", myself.
Re: (Score:2)
That video link proves the entire Left (Democrats) are under Russian influence, have always been and continue to be.
Half of this country has been saying this for a long time.
Re:
Wow. I hope more people watch this.
Re:
Moronic ones, that's who. [youtube.com] Or Swiftoating ratfuckers. Messing with other countries [time.com] is what you do.
I missed a "Kremlim front" thing? Daaaamn.
Whoa! WTF? Not kidding, this is the very first time I have heard this conspiracy theory.
When you say "many", are you talking about a number of people approximately equal to the number of 9/11-Truthers? Half the number of Obama Birthers? C'mon, put this "many" into the units that we're familiar with, you know, like how you measure hard disks in terms of Libraries of Congress.
Re:
Uh, it's widely believed in the intelligence community, rumored that NSA/GCHQ has intercepts of Assange talking to Russians about this stuff and the election hacking.
Re:I missed a "Kremlim front" thing? Daaaamn.
Uh, it's widely believed in the intelligence community...
You mean that the people that wikileaks is trying to expose would want to tie them to the latest boogeyman in order to discredit them? Say it ain't so!
Re:
Handpicked spooks chosen by a professional liar who committed perjury [usnews.com] does not mean "widely believed".
Re:
Uh, it's widely believed in the intelligence community,
Where can I find this intelligent community?
Re:
Whoa! WTF? Not kidding, this is the very first time I have heard this conspiracy theory.
You must be new here. I've seen this accusation made here frequently.
When you say "many", are you talking about a number of people approximately equal to the number of 9/11-Truthers? Half the number of Obama Birthers? C'mon, put this "many" into the units that we're familiar with, you know, like how you measure hard disks in terms of Libraries of Congress.
Your lack of experience with the material is immaterial [wikipedia.org]. It is a fact that many people have accused Wikileaks of Russian influence, especially over the last year and change.
Woodward and Bernstein were an FBI front
That some of the leaks are believed to have come from Russia wasn't the thing I hadn't heard of. The thing I hadn't heard of was that some people believe Wikileaks is a Russian front.
Re:
You'd think, if you were trying to set up a 'front' that you'd find someone 'better' than Assange to lead it
;-)
Kremlin front?
Read: butt-hurt Hillary supporters.
So the majority of everyone?
Are all Hillary supporters butt-hurt? Do all of you believe she lost because of the Russkies?
So, not China then?
Now that would have been interesting.
Plot twist?
There's no plot twist, there's just a final revelation which will be largely unknown among the Russians because most media outlets are controlled by the Kremlin, as well as the largest social network in Russia.
Everyone with a brain perfectly understands that Putin has always been lying about the state of surveillance and privacy in Russia. Largely there's none, because there's no law when it concerns the men in power. They do as they please.
Re:
Like most people knew that western governments were doing some spying on their own people too. However, seeing the actual documents, the details of how and when and what for - that's what's interesting.
believed by many to be a Kremlin front
[by whom?] [citation needed]
Illegal?
Does anyone know weather or not there is any law that would lead lead people to believe they have a right to privacy in Russia? in the united states we have laws against illegal search? Does the same concept even exist in Russia?
Re:
There are a few things in the constitution and in labor law it appears: https://iclg.com/practice-area... [iclg.com] . But how strong these are I have no idea.
What a Russian takes away from this
Most likely, the details are all falsified by the FSB (so NSA/GCHQ/BND doesn't get in), but the scope is authentic.
kremlin front
my ass. Stop repeating liberal propaganda bullshit.
Annnnd the liberal McCarthyites have mod points, it seems. There's just as much evidence to support Obama having a fake birth certificate as there is that the Russians had anything to do with anything last year. They've become what they hated.
Disinformation
Disinformation: Vlad is throwing Peter Services under the bus while leaving the other sources of spying in the clear.
Assange
In other news, Assange's hair and teeth have started falling out after latest balcony appearance.
WikiLeaks, believed by many to be a Kremlin front