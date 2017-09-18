Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Equifax Stock Sales Are the Focus of US Criminal Probe (bloomberg.com) 23

Posted by BeauHD from the rule-breakers dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Bloomberg: The U.S. Justice Department has opened a criminal investigation into whether top officials at Equifax Inc. violated insider trading laws when they sold stock before the company disclosed that it had been hacked, according to people familiar with the investigation. U.S. prosecutors in Atlanta, who the people said are looking into the share sales, said in a statement they are examining the breach and theft of people's personal information in conjunction with the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The Securities and Exchange Commission is working with prosecutors on the investigation into stock sales, according to another person familiar with the matter. Investigators are looking at the stock sales by Equifax's chief financial officer, John Gamble; its president of U.S. information solutions, Joseph Loughran; and its president of workforce solutions, Rodolfo Ploder, said two of the people, who asked not to be named because the probe is confidential. Equifax disclosed earlier this month that it discovered a security breach on July 29. The three executives sold shares worth almost $1.8 million in early August. The company has said the managers didn't know of the breach at the time they sold the shares. Regulatory filings don't show that the transactions were part of pre-scheduled trading plans.

  • Then in perfected USA fashion, fire the Janitor, and give the guilty a big bonus.
    • Aww C'mon, they haven't replaced everyone with H1B's, pushed mandatory overtime on the survivors, thrown a million-dollar hookers & blow party, pumped and dumped the stock (much), bought a Ferrari with company funds, looted the 401k, laughed at hapless investors on "private" concalls, or properly sexually harassed all their admins.

      So, they have lots of executive stunts left to pull.

  • If (Score:2)

    by p51d007 ( 656414 )
    They can prove, they knew about the "hack" before they told anyone public, and sold their stock, they should be held accountable. But, in the white collar crime area, most get off with a slap on the wrist, or, at most, locked up in one of those country club style jails.
    • They can prove, they knew about the "hack" before they told anyone public, and sold their stock, they should be publicly executed

      FTFY

  • Equifax --admitted discovery-- on July 29th (Score:4, Insightful)

    by turkeydance ( 1266624 ) on Monday September 18, 2017 @05:25PM (#55221935)
    exactly when they knew is unknown
    • Bloomberg is also reporting that Equifax knew it had been breached back March, nearly five months prior to July 29:

      In a statement, the company said the March breach was not related to the hack that exposed the personal and financial data on 143 million U.S. consumers, but one of the people said the breaches involve the same intruders. Either way, the revelation that the 118-year-old credit-reporting agency suffered two major incidents in the span of a few months adds to a mounting crisis at the company, which is the subject of multiple investigations and announced the retirement of two of its top security executives on Friday.

      Equifax hired the security firm Mandiant on both occasions and may have believed it had the initial breach under control, only to have to bring the investigators back when it detected suspicious activity again on July 29, two of the people said.

      Link: Equifax Suffered a Hack Almost Five Months Earlier Than the Date It Disclosed [bloomberg.com]

  • Negligence or malfeasance - you pick (Score:5, Insightful)

    by JoeyRox ( 2711699 ) on Monday September 18, 2017 @05:25PM (#55221937)
    So either these top-level executives were negligent in not knowing of a major security breach that others in the company likely knew or they broke securities laws by selling shares with material insider information.

  • Guilty? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    How can they be guilty, they are executives.
     
    No jail time. Slap on the wrist. Just don't do it again.

    • Just don't do it again.

      Come on man, that's pretty harsh. They should just have a year cool down or so before they can rape shareholders and consumers for personal profit again, in accordance with long-standing tradition.

  • "I hereby sentence you to five years in Federal pound-me-in-the-ass prison."
  • Just another hack with millions of people's data compromised, ho hum. And to think everyone first complains about too much regulation. With all these hacks, how about things like what Apple is really doing with future projects? (i.e. iphone has been in the works for decades). Or nuclear missile launch codes, what kind of words or character combination do they really use? Or Donald's taxes, Hillary's emails, ...

  • said two of the people, who asked not to be named because the probe is confidential

    Unlike the personal details of 100M USAnians!

