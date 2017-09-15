Trump Blocks China-Backed Takeover of US Chip Maker 'Lattice Semi' (cnn.com) 19
MountainLogic shares a report from CNN: President Trump has stopped the takeover of an American chip maker by a private equity firm with ties to China. The deal, which would have seen China-backed Canyon Bridge Capital Partners acquire Lattice Semiconductors, was blocked over national security concerns. "Today, consistent with the administration's commitment to take all actions necessary to ensure the protection of U.S. national security, the president issued an order prohibiting the acquisition," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement Wednesday. The national security risk included "the potential transfer of intellectual property" to the Chinese-backed company and the "Chinese government's role in supporting this transaction," according to Mnuchin's statement. Those are sensitive matters: the Trump administration launched an investigation last month into whether China is unfairly getting hold of American technology and intellectual property. The Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S., which reviews deals that could result in a foreign entity taking control of an American company, had previously recommended halting the deal. Lattice CEO Darin G. Billerbeck called the outcome "disappointing" and called the proposed acquisition "an excellent deal" for Lattice and for "expanding the opportunity to keep jobs in America." According to CNN, Lattice currently employs 300 people in Oregon -- and Canyon Bridge has committed to adding 350 more if the takeover deal went through.
There is a special government office dedicated to approving buyouts of US companies that have national security concerns. I don't remember if they fall under the DoD or some other agency but all they do is research potential implications and approve a merger outright or with conditions. Or recommend it not go through.
I doubt the President actually has any say or cares about these things.
Might be he had to sign off on the ban.
He might have had to sign off on it, but if he did, it would be almost certainly one of dozens of things he signs every day. Honestly, I seem to recall, under the Obama administration and the Bush administration, when something like this happened, the President was 'credited' with it.
Just more Trump bashing by CNN
But were there any evidence-free claims that he blocked the sale of Lattice because he's Putin's bitch and, by extension, an illegitimate President?
From TFA:
""Today, consistent with the administration's commitment to take all actions necessary to ensure the protection of U.S. national security, the president issued an order prohibiting the acquisition," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement Wednesday."
Maybe he was told to do it, but as a statement of fact he issued the order and had presumably could have declined to.
I really doubt he'll do anything because most of the states passing out the government tit are republican states.
I mean, what's the difference.... a Chinese org buying an American company or a Taiwanese(Largest private Chinese employer) building chinese designed parts in America. Hmmmmmm? Oh wait, one requires Americans to build the spy parts... #MAGA!!11zomg
"The president issued an order prohibiting the acquisition."
Why or how can a head of state interrupt a single business transaction?
Seriously... US is considered democracy par excellence. My guess is that the rest of the world simply has never understood the level of control that POTUS has over the country. So far, most presidents have not executed this control. But Trump has stepped down from governance to management.
Is this how it should be?
Do you (the US) plan to change this?
The USA is not a democracy, its a republic, learn the difference and maybe some of your questions will be answered
...called his buddy, "Yeah, it's done. Go ahead and buy it for fifty cents on the dollar. Use the money you made by shorting Boeing."