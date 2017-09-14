Spain Fines Facebook Over Tracking Users Without Consent (tomshardware.com) 8
Spain's Data Protection Authority has issued a 1.2 million euro fine against Facebook after it found three instances when the company collected data without informing users, as required by European Union privacy laws. Tom's Hardware reports: The AEPD found multiple issues with how Facebook gathered data on Spanish users. One of the issues was that Facebook collects data on ideology, sex, and religious beliefs, as well as personal tastes and web surfing habits without informing the users about how that data will be used. A second issue was that Facebook wasn't obtaining specific and informed consent from the users because the data it was offering them about the collection was not sufficiently clear. The company has been tracking both users and non-users of the service through the Like button across the web without informing them about this sort of tracking, nor about what it plans to do with the data. The company has said that the collection is done for advertising purposes before, but some purposes remain secret, according to the Spanish Data Protection Authority. The AEPD said this sort of collection doesn't comply with the EU's data protection regulations.
Finally, the AEPD also noticed that Facebook has not been completely purging the data about users who had already deleted their accounts and that Facebook was making use of accounts' data that have been deleted for more than 17 months. Considering the data that has remained behind is no longer useful for the purpose for which it was collected, the agency considered this another serious infringement of EU privacy laws.
1.2 Million Euros? (Score:4, Interesting)
That's like fining an individual about $5 for thousands of violations.
Why didn't they just send them a sternly worded letter?
Re: (Score:2)
Because Facebook would probably rather pay than fight a sum like that. And who said that we can't repeat that whenever we like it?
I guess you could say... (Score:1)
Facebook did not expect the Spanish Inquisition.
Déjà vu (Score:2)
Facebook becomes self-aware at 02:14 am Eastern Time after its activation on september 14, 2017 and launches user-tracking ads at Spanish users to incite a counterattack against the humans who, in a panic, tried to disconnect it.
Right after Microsoft took over LinkedIn.... (Score:1)
...all the private messages that we "deleted" years before suddenly reappeared. We don't have STUPID written on our foreheads. Avoid these sites at all costs because they take and take while giving you nothing but a paper trail.
The EU needs a new law (Score:2)
It's good that they're fining Facebook for tracking users without telling them, albeit with a slap on the wrist, but it would be nice if the laws also had fines for tracking non-users without telling them.