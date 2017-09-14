In a Highly Unusual Move, FTC Confirms It Is Investigating Equifax (reuters.com) 20
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) on Thursday confirmed it is investigating Equifax's handling of a data breach affecting 143m Americans. "The FTC typically does not comment on ongoing investigations. However, in light of the intense public interest and the potential impact of this matter, I can confirm that FTC staff is investigating the Equifax data breach," said Peter Kaplan, the commission's acting director of public affairs. Washington Post reporter tweeted: "To put a finer point on it, this is really, really unusual -- the FTC hardly ever says anything about ongoing probes."
Trump will fix this. (Score:2, Interesting)
Re: (Score:2)
Of course,it's the most singificant data break yet (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Probably should have been more government monitoring for security which I would guess will occurs after a post-mortem of this incident.
Seriously, you really think governments care about folks having their data leaked? If top govt execs info was leaked, then maybe we would get something real, but right now, all we'll see is a fake investigation with, as usual, no one going to jail or paying fines.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
It would be surprising is there WASN'T an investigation given Equifax has credit and personal info on a huge number of the US population and controls credit access of virtually the entire country.
I'm not sure that the FTC actually cares about the data that was leaked. On the other hand those allegations of insider trading due to the breach are certainly to interest to them.
Politicans were affected (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Since politicians' identities were compromised along with the unwashed masses [...]
Citation needed
Re: (Score:2)
143 million Americans.
Roughly 44% of the country (per https://www.census.gov/popcloc... [census.gov])
Math ain't hard.
Re: (Score:2)
I'm Not Reassured (Score:3)
The head of the FCC is a former Verizon lawyer who is opposed to net neutrality and for allowing ISPs to sell your personal data without you being aware of it.
I guess this is what MAGA means.
Re: (Score:2)
I don't think that would be unusual. After all, the NTSB is charged with investigating train wrecks.
I'm up for a corporate death penalty (Score:2)
I support the death penalty. So much, in fact, that I want to see Equifax executed - in this case, by having its corporate charter revoked. They're not "too big to fail". They're not providing a valuable product to our economy. They're not America's Last Great Hope at manufacturing or anything like that. They're a rent-seeking parasite on the economy who obviously can never again be trusty with the weaponizable data they collect on everyone who lives here. Cut off its head - sacrifice it on the altar of acc