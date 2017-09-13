EU Set To Demand Internet Firms Act Faster To Remove Illegal Content (reuters.com) 24
Companies including Google, Facebook and Twitter could face European Union laws forcing them to be more proactive in removing illegal content if they do not do more to police what is available on the Internet. From a report: The European Union executive outlines in draft guidelines reviewed by Reuters how Internet firms should step up efforts with measures such as establishing trusted flaggers and taking voluntary measures to detect and remove illegal content. Proliferating illegal content, whether because it infringes copyright or incites terrorism, has sparked heated debate in Europe between those who want online platforms to do more to tackle it and those who fear it could impinge on free speech. The companies have significantly stepped up efforts to tackle the problem of late, agreeing to an EU code of conduct to remove hate speech within 24 hours and forming a global working group to combine their efforts remove terrorist content from their platforms.
If any country can decide speech is illegal, we're just going to have the lowest common denominator.
Just like NAFTA and lowest common denominators for quality, safety standards, etc.
Hate speech?
There is no such thing a "hate speech"...there is only speech.
And please do not confuse "hate speech" with incitement to violence against a group, they are two different things, and the latter is already illegal (at least in the US).
But voicing opinions, even if distasteful, should never be illegal and just because you find it in poor taste or against your morals, doesn't make it hate speech or something that should be banned or made illegal.
You should step back and think what speech you agree with now and is more common that could have been suppressed not that long ago if it had been banned like you are wanting to do now.
The law is an ass. "Incitement" is a bullshit pretext to censor. Speech cannot compel action. But forced censorship can, and should, and don't give me the *bomb on an airplane* crap, we're not talking about that. Blame the listener/follower for any action taken, not the speaker. A true advocate understands that the followers are the problem.
There is an easy solution to this grant the copyright of terrorist propaganda to some state agency and file mass DMCA takedown notices.
They will get right on that.
Even then, one country can decide all speech from another place is "illegal". Not to mention the religious conflicts. Then, there is the question of what hate speech is. Most people agree that live beheadings are hate speech, but the line can be drawn so far that anything disagreeing with a country's ideology can be considered that.
Then, there is the fact that this censorship doesn't really do much good. Look at how the Nazi sites went to the dark web, where they now can't be monitored or policed. Driv
"then, there is the question of what hate speech is. "
As the parent pointed out there is NO 'hate speech'. There is unpleasant, disagreeable, contrary speech, but hate speech is the term used to justify censorship.
And much of the EU would very much like to remove 'hate speech' as 'illegal speech' as soon as possible, to limit the exposure, resistance, and accountability of those who want to decide what is said.
Pure censorship, mostly, the rest is thinly disguised censorship.
This is what I find ironic. The US aside (and this is a debate to itself), Europe is pretty much the "lit city on the hill" when it comes to civilization, where every other nation in the world stands in their shadow when it comes to personal freedoms. Why does Europe want to lose its moral leadership? By demanding censorship, what becomes the difference between France and North Korea, Germany and Iran, or Spain and Daesh controlled territory, except for the degree and brutality of what is censored?
The fastest way to ruin a good thing.. (Score:2)
47% of the people alive on the planet today have access to the internet -- call it 3.3 billion people.
I'd say that's more than enough to ruin the Internet, sooner or later. Which is what we're seeing here today.
Trusted flagger (Score:3)
What is a trusted flagger? Is there a certification and licensing program in place? How about indemnity insurance should the flagger incorrectly call for a takedown and damage some group or the content hosting company as a result?
I'm all for it, but... (Score:2)
Make another law... (Score:2)
Yeah, that'll show 'em.
*sigh* Here we go again. (Score:1)
Until we can unchain ourselves from the ISP, there is no hope. We need a real P2P internet with multiple routing that can't be shut down. Without it the tyrants will always win.