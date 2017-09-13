Windows 10 Will Soon Give Users More Control Over App Permissions (engadget.com) 20
An anonymous reader shares a report: The software giant has revealed that you'll get much more control over what apps are allowed to do with your device. Where you previously only had control over location sharing, the Fall Creators Update will ask you to grant permission before accessing all kinds of potentially sensitive hardware and software features. It'll ask to use your camera and microphone if you have a video recording app, for instance, or check before offering access to your calendar and contacts. You'll only get these prompts for apps installed after you move to the Fall Creators Update; you'll have to dive into your privacy settings to review permissions for apps you already have. Even so, it's an important boost to Windows' privacy security levels. Much as on phones, where fine-grained permissions are already fairly commonplace, you might not have to worry as much about malicious apps spamming your contacts or hijacking the camera.
It's slashdot. Of course people here over 40 fear change. You saw it at all the +5 informative comments when XP going EOL with best OS ever going to install 16 year old OS on new hardware etc.
Now they swear by 8 year old win 7 and are shocked it's become difficult to use on new hardware.
BSD, OpenBSD
People actually use "apps" for Windows? Like for real? As in this isn't a hoax?
I don't think anyone not on Microsoft's marketing team does. And for actual work even they still use programs not apps.
(Seriously, I still think windows "apps" are some kind of extended April Fools gag.)
That's a tragedy not comedy.
It's a thing we've wanted before? That other OSes we like do?
Doesn't matter! M$ is teh evil!!1
Get off my device and go disable the windows store entirely.
I really don't need an "app store" for a company that can't even field a cell phone platform. Heck, I don't need an app store from the 2 who CAN! If I want to install something I'll go download the bits and run it the old fashioned way thank you very much. (even if it's
.apk not .msi or .exe)
or
.pkg or .mpkg or .deb or .rpm or .tgz or .inf or .zip etc...
How it will work, is, each app will ask for a buttload of permission for stuff you'd think it doesn't need, like a puzzle game asking for camera permissions, but the app will not run unless it gets those permissions, so most users will give up and grant every app all permissions, thus making the whole exercise pointless.
