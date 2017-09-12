Chatbot Lets You Sue Equifax For Up To $25,000 Without a Lawyer (theverge.com) 34
Shannon Liao reports via The Verge: If you're one of the millions affected by the Equifax breach, a chatbot can now help you sue Equifax in small claims court, potentially letting you avoid hiring a lawyer for advice. Even if you want to be part of the class action lawsuit against Equifax, you can still sue Equifax for negligence in small claims court using the DoNotPay bot and demand maximum damages. Maximum damages range between $2,500 in states like Rhode Island and Kentucky to $25,000 in Tennessee. The bot, which launched in all 50 states in July, is mainly known for helping with parking tickets. But with this new update, its creator, Joshua Browder, who was one of the 143 million affected by the breach, is tackling a much bigger target, with larger aspirations to match. He says, "I hope that my product will replace lawyers, and, with enough success, bankrupt Equifax."
Not that the bot helps you do anything you can't already do yourself, which is filling out a bunch of forms -- you still have to serve them yourself. Unfortunately, the chatbot can't show up in court a few weeks later to argue your case for you either. To add to the headache, small claims court rules differ from state to state. For instance, in California, a person needs to demand payment from Equifax or explain why they haven't demanded payment before filing the form.
Trap (Score:2)
Easy and Hard (Score:5, Insightful)
This shows how easy some legal steps are, but also how hard they are too. How do you get legal advice whether you should use this chatbot or sue for far more money some other way, perhaps after your data is actually used illicitly?
Over here, we call most lawyers 'solicitors'. I'm sure some have a wild, edge-of-your-seat lives, but many do 'conveyancing', which is a paper pushing exercise to do with house buying and selling. It's a job that could, and should be completely automated into non-existence, and one that a 'chat bot' could easily achieve - were it not for the insistence of various parties to post documents to each other.
My point is... a lot of legal processes are really quite simple, and only look complicated because those that execute those procedures continue to make them look more complex than they are. 'Chat bots' or other electronic solutions show just how simple those processes are, but as I say, can't really do so well at the 'advice' part of the legal profession.
I'm sure some have a wild, edge-of-your-seat lives, but many do 'conveyancing', which is a paper pushing exercise to do with house buying and selling. It's a job that could, and should be completely automated into non-existence, and one that a 'chat bot' could easily achieve - were it not for the insistence of various parties to post documents to each other.
I agree that a lot of buying and selling a house can be automated. Lawyers in the US are working on it, when we bought our house last year a lot of the initial document work was done through Docusign. The problem is, 75% of house transactions are totally by the book, probably 15% have things that go screwy, and 5% go totally off the rails for one reason or another. That last 25% is where lawyers come in handy. (source: all the real estate people I've talked to)
The first house we bought was in the "screwy" c
Stupid question I am sure... but what does a lawyer do for you that isn't covered by inspection, escrow and title insurance? I hate to admit it, but I will throw a Realtor into the mix of protections as well.
I have only bought one condo in my life; everything was docusign and there were two or three little issues (owner dying during transaction, escrow extension, and someone with same first.middle.last in the county that uphad unpaid child support) but nothing that my inexperienced realtor couldn't cover.
Really all Hard (Score:2)
There's two issues with your postulation.
First, as JBMcB implied, automation fails at the margin. Worse still, neither it nor you will know it's failing until way too late.
Second, it is (mostly) not true that things are made needlessly complex to keep lawyers making money. All those little twists and turns represent an effort to prevent repeating something that went wrong in the past.
Now, the law is very slow to catch up with changes that might have eliminated the risk of those things going wrong again, and
Actually, a lot of legal stuff is made as easy as possible (at least here in the UK) - but the legal profession makes it sound harder than it is (not that they're making it deliberately difficult). There are plenty of cases where 'ordinary person doing the legals' is considered a problem though, but I suspect that's because so much of it is not automated.
As for automation failing at the margin - I'd agree, but just because it's hard in some cases doesn't mean the majority can't be easy. Like a self-driving
Unfortunately, recognizing when you're in a non-normal situation is often a far more challenging problem than dealing with the normal situations.
Consider - in a normal situation a "chatbot lawyer" just needs to collect the appropriate information from you, then fill out the paperwork correctly and tell you where to send it. That's really just a long-winded programing 101 exercise - input data and output it in nicely formatted fashion. Maybe with some basic calculations thrown in.
Recognizing that it's out of
You don't need a solicitor to do conveyancing, you can do it yourself quite easily. You need them for two reasons when buying a house. The first is to act as escrow for mortgage funds. The bank will pay them before you own the house, on the condition that they can return the funds in full if the sale falls through. They won't transfer the funds to you, because you could just give the money away and file for bankruptcy instead of buying the house.
The second reason is that houses come with a load of co
What a time to live in (Score:3)
Of all the things I want out of evil, efficiency is not one of them.
How is it replacing them.... it's forcing corporations to hire larger firms to handle the deluge of cases they would have otherwise not received.
Re:Maximum Damages (Score:4, Informative)
This is small claims court. If you want to claim more than the small claims maximum, get a lawyer and sue them in 'regular' court.
Re: Maximum Damages (Score:2)
There is a maximum for *small claims* court. Each state defines what the limit for a small claim is differently (most common is $5000). You can sue for as much as you want to, but if your claim is not small, well, you can't use the small claims court.
Re: (Score:3)
So what you're saying is we need chatbots in Congress?
hrn.... (Score:1)
I assume that you cannot sue in small claims court if Equifax says your data/credit report/personal information wasn't affected in the hack?
If I take it to small claims court and the judge/magistrate asks me if I was affected by the breach, I should risk a perjury charge? Yeah, no.
Are you basing your affect on their magic 8 ball site to check if you are? There was an article yesterday that talks about people putting in the same info twice and getting 2 different answers.
So what? (Score:2)
BAD Summary (Score:2)
"you still have to serve them yourself"
In almost every single circumstance, someone unrelated to the suit must do the serving of the paperwork.
Come on, if you're going to put in legal things, be fucking correct about them, Slashdot.