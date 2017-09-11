Google Details Plan To Distrust Symantec Certificates (tomshardware.com) 7
After deciding to distrust Symantec's certificates in March, Google has decided to release a more detailed plan for how that process will go. Tom's Hardware reports: Starting with Chrome 66 (we're now at version 61), the browser will remove trust in Symantec-issued certificates issued prior to June 1, 2016. Website operators that use Symantec certificates issued before that date should be looking to replace their certificates by April 2018, when Chrome 66 is expected to come out. Starting with Chrome 62 (next version), the built-in DevTools will also warn operators of Symantec certificates that will be distrusted in Chrome 66. After December 1, the new infrastructure managed by DigiCert will go into effect, and any new certificates issued by the old Symantec infrastructure will no longer be valid in Chrome. By November 2018, Chrome 70 will come out and will completely remove trust in all Symantec certificates that have ever been issued. Website operators can replace their old Symantec certificates with certificates from DigiCert from December 1 or from any other CA trusted by Google's Chrome browser.
Let me (Score:2)
I was working on the computer a few nights ago, I booted it up, and started my browser. Up pops a screen, that tells me that Symantec and Arris have entered into a partnership to keep me safe from Malware.
Hmm, that's odd. I do my own security, and it works pretty well. And I want nothing to do with Symantec.
I try opening a few other web pages in safari and then Firefox. Same thing happens.
Crap - I think I've been nailed. Well, I have a good backup system. It will be a PITA, b